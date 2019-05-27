A visit to Salem

On Friday my friends Tim and Betsy drove us to Salem, a historic town in coastal Massachusetts and, of course, notorious for the Salem Witch Trials. Those trials, in 1692 and 1693, wound up with the kangaroo-court conviction and execution of 19 people: 14 women and 5 men accused of witchcraft.
But we went there not for the witch-related tourism (there’s a lot, including modern women purporting to be witches), but because it’s a beautiful town with many houses dating from the mid 17th to the mid 19th century. There’s also a lovely port district with a famous Custom House, as Salem was a center for international sea trade for many years.
On the way out of Cambridge, we saw this woman whose photo I snapped from the car. The combination of her “Jesus is coming” sign, the face mask, and the axe strapped to her back makes her a scary character indeed. I wouldn’t want to cross her up!
A statue of Roger Conant (1592-1679), the founder of Salem, also credited with founding the communities of Peabody and Danvers (parts of Salem in his time). Conant led a group of fisherman from Cape Ann to the site of Salem, founding the town in 1626.
The John Ward House, built between 1684 and 1723.
Salem’s oldest house: the Pickman House, dating from 1664.
The memorial to those executed in the witch trials is a small square surrounded by stone benches, each inscribed with the name and fate of one of those executed. All were hanged save one man, who was “pressed”: crushed by piling stones on top of him.
The old graveyard, with many of Salem’s early citizens and people involved in the witch trials.
This John Higginson lived only 42 years, dying in 1718. There’s another John Higginson, a minister, who died in Salem, but this apparently is not him.
Random but lovely houses that I couldn’t be arsed to identify:
Lots of plants were in bloom and seed, including rhododendrons and azaleas.
Houses at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, by the port. This is the Hawkes House, built in 1780. A lovely lilac sprouted beside it.
The Derby House, built in 1762:
Built in 1819, this is the last of 13 Custom Houses that served the port. Their function was to collect import duties from goods brought to Salem from abroad (tea, silks, spices, molasses, etc.). Goods for which taxes weren’t paid, or were to be paid later, were stored in a warehouse behind this building.The Custom House is perhaps most famous for featuring in Nathaniel Hawthorne‘s 1850 novel The Scarlet Letter (Hawthorne was born and lived in Salem, serving for a while as its official surveyor. In the preface to the novel, Hawthorne recounts that the story of Hester Prynne and her illicit relationship with the Reverend Arthur Dimmesdale was found among papers in the Custom House (all of that was of course fiction).
For two centuries Salem was a center of international trade. Here are some of the trade routes that ended in the port; you can read about the goods that were imported at this site.
Every American knows the phrase “cash on the barrelhead”, which means “payment at the time that goods or services are received.” On our drive to Salem we discussed its origin, which is mysterious, though here’s one theory:
The lexicographer Charles Earle Funk surmised that this term originated in the days when upended barrels served as both seats and tables in bars, and customers were required to pay for their drinks immediately, literally putting their money on the top (head) of a barrel.
We reenacted this usage when we found barrels behind the Custom House:
The most famous house in Salem: The House of the Seven Gables, built in 1668. Its fame comes from its use as the setting of Hawthorne’s eponymous Gothic novel published in 1851.
On the drive home, which took about 45 minutes, we stopped to see the mighty Atlantic Ocean rolling out to the east. This was taken in Beverly, Massachusetts.
I wonder why atheists/agnostics/humanists don’t feel the need to wander around with threatening weapons and signage declaring their worldview…
I also wonder why the buildings in Salem have so many windows. Lovely buildings but that’s a lot of glass to clean!
Maybe because there was no electric lighting and whale oil was expensive? 🙂
That’s a normal area of glass for tall ceilinged homes without electrical lighting to push back the interior gloom.
All these fine houses had free [or very cheap live-in] labour including black & native slaves lodging in the too hot or too cold attic space [no fireplaces up top usually] with the small dormer windows. They hauled coal up the servant back stairs & brought the chamber pots down & cleaned the windows & etc. Perhaps three or four ‘servants’ per family resident means you could even get the lawn cut with a scissors if the fancy took you.
Because religion (or, at least, certain sects of it) gives one certainty about causes, events, the future, etc. Atheism involves an extreme lack of certainty when it comes to anything beyond the fact that supernatural forces don’t exist. People like the woman pictured think they know what will happen tomorrow or in the near future, so they feel it’s their duty to warn others. My view is that I have no idea what the fuck will happen tomorrow and I have no beliefs of such import that I need to share them with others. I have no reason to tell anyone what little I have to say unless we’re having an interesting discussion about it, but the woman pictured thinks she’s telling everyone something very, very important: repent, lest ye go to Hell when Jesus draws the Armageddon card.
The plastic axe/ax woman is expecting this kind of Jesus to be coming back soon:-
Matthew 3:9-12 New King James Version (NKJV)
Us heathens are gonna burn! 🙂
No wonder Jesus didn’t bust John the Baptist out of jail. Way too melodramatic. Nobody likes a drama queen.
Probably because our non-belief doesn’t figure in our lives in any obvious way. It’s like asking why people who don’t have a car don’t tend to talk about their car-lessness.
On top of which, we are still in the minority pretty much everywhere on earth. In general, it’s best not to advertise your atheism.
Perhaps they ran out of wood .
Did you see the Satanic Temple while in Salem?
It should be noted that during the colonial period Salem and Massachusetts were integrally involved in slavery and the slave trade. The map in the post shows how trading vessels stopped in Africa to pick up slaves. A National Park Service pamphlet relates:
——————————-
Slavery and Salem
Salem was founded as a port, and for its first two centuries, the economic prosperity of the town was tied to the slave culture of the British Atlantic, through transportation of slaves or support of the slave economy through the supply of dried cod as a protein source for the slaves on Caribbean plantations. As early as 1638, the first enslaved Africans were brought into the Massachusetts Bay Colony in the Salem-owned vessel Desire. Slaves worked as servants and skilled labor in the homes businesses of Salem throughout the 17th and 18th centuries.
Slaveholding in Massachusetts was abolished in 1783, but some Salem merchants and captains continued to profit by shipping slaves throughout the Atlantic. Few records have survived about Salem’s slave trading, but glimpses can be seen in newspapers, personal papers, and diaries, usually when a voyage went badly. In 1789, Captain William
Fairfield was killed by a slave uprising on the Felicity as the ship was sailing from the Ivory Coast to Cayenne in South America. The surviving crew members were able to regain
control of the ship and eventually sold the Africans.
https://www.nps.gov/sama/learn/historyculture/upload/SalemAfAmsitessm.pdf
—————————–
It is often forgotten that slavery was legal in most northern colonies. Only after the American Revolution was slavery eventually abolished in the northern states.
Man, Jesus has been coming for such a long time now. Sting doesn’t even know what Tantric sex is.
I guess maybe time isn’t linear for deities.
In reference to the lady with the axe, reading her sign I have to take it that she’s a christian. So many christians condemn muslim women for covering their faces with hijab etc. What is this woman doing that is any different? Why does she not face complaints from other christians about her face covering? Just a thought.
Sub
My wife and I had an apartment in Salem for 17 years. A delightful town, however, sadly, the disease of gentrification is sweeping away the charm and raising prices to attract Boston hedge fund managers.
A note on your photo of Roger Conant: He was a very good fisherman, renowned for the speed with which he could bait the hooks used in the tub trawling from dories. The statue pays detailed tribute to Salem’s Master Baiter!
The John Ward house is striking. I can well imagine it becoming a haunt of the very rich.
Does the statue of Conant actually say “Salem’s Master Baiter” on it? I’d tip my hat to the town if it allowed something as childish as that to get carved into stone.
I find old houses immensely captivating
Many times, such homes will have a placard “Circa (date)” – it’s very fun for road “treasure” hunts.
Is it me or did the cash on the barrelhead dude look scarier than the Jesus is coming lady.
That’s _Professor_ Cash On The Barrelhead Dude. Have some respect.
Ceiling Cat on the Barrelhead?
Pretty sure that that isn’t a real axe. The axe-head doesn’t look like metal (especially with the rounded edges), and there appears to be a mold seam on the handle. Perhaps she was headed up to Fall River for some Lizzie Borden fun?
It’s plastic [comment #1].
My interpretation too, on the same observations. That’s still enough of a weapon to get you shot by the police though.
Testing
The last photo in the post is the beach one short block from my home in Beverly. Wish I knew you were in town.