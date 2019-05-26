Spot the frogs!

Reader Peter took this photo today, and it contains frogs. Can you find at least two? (I’ve seen two but no more.)

Be sure to enlarge the photo for your hunt. I’ll post the reveal at noon Chicago time. I’d call this one pretty difficult. If you saw them, let us know in the comments, but please don’t say where they are.

Peter’s notes:

Whenever I’m traveling and see hard-to-find wildlife I think of you. There are at least two frogs (or toads) in this picture that I took in Nara, Japan today.