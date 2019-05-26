Kiwi reader Keith sent a batch of photos which he’ll leave to you to identify. His notes are below:

Here is a collection all taken with my cellphone, I’m going to leave them “silent”. I have no idea what some species are, while others speak for themselves.

They’re all taken around or from my home with my cellphone. Laingholm, Auckland is where i live—in New Zealand. They are spread over time: the large moth on my hand has been passed down through a few phones…