Readers’ wildlife photos

Kiwi reader Keith sent a batch of photos which he’ll leave to you to identify. His notes are below:

Here is a collection all taken with my cellphone, I’m going to leave them “silent”. I have no idea what some species are, while others speak for themselves.

They’re all taken around or from my home with my cellphone. Laingholm, Auckland is where i live—in New Zealand. They are spread over time: the large moth on my hand has been passed down through a few phones…

Put your identifications in the comments.

And another NZ photo taken by reader Gary Radice:

This is from a recent trip to New Zealand. We got all excited when we saw this tame little fellow (gal?) in our camp site, thinking it was a kiwi. We were only a little disappointed to find out it was a weka [Gallirallus australis]. But since we had never heard of wekas, that turned out be fun, too.

 

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 26, 2019 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    Interesting set!

    Reply
  2. Christopher
    Posted May 26, 2019 at 7:56 am | Permalink

    Can’t ID any of them but the moth’e eye spots make it look sad, and I’ve never heard of a Weka either, but what a beauty.

    Reply
  3. Nicolaas Stempels
    Posted May 26, 2019 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    I gather the Weka is a flightless rail (about which there was some doing on this site not too long ago) and not a ratite, like the Kiwi.
    The Weka’s ancestors flew to NZ, the Kiwi’s walked (unless I’m mistaken).

    Reply

