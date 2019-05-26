Noms in the Boston area

He who does not mind his belly, will hardly mind anything else.

—Samuel Johnson

The main goal of my trip to Cambridge and Boston was to relax in the company of friends, and I’ve met that goal very well. I haven’t done much sightseeing despite a nice trip to Salem (photo tomorrow, I hope), but I’ve eaten well. Here are some of my meals in restaurants and friends’ homes:

My first dinner, cooked by my friends Tim and Betsy. Tim describes it this way, though I didn’t show the okra:

For this meal the salmon steaks are from The Joy of Cooking with a tomato, basil, olive oil, lemon, and tamari sauce. The rice-lentil dish with fried onions is from the Jerusalem Cook Book. And the okra is just chopped roasted okra tossed with olive oil and salt and pepper.

As always, I took my friends to Christina’s Home Made Ice Cream emporium in Cambridge. I consider it the best ice cream shop in America. (I haven’t been to them all, of course, but I’ve been to many renowned shops, and this is the best.). There’s always a line, but it’s a small shop, and there are no branches. The flavor board is at the far end; this photo was taken through the front window:

It’s very hard to choose your flavors (I always get two scoops). On one night I had their best flavor—burnt sugar—along with salted caramel. On the second visit I had the flavors in the second picture.

A good mixture: green tea (the best exemplar of this flavor I’ve had) with azuki bean. A culturally appropriated treat!

After our visit to Salem, we stopped at perhaps the most famous seafood shack in Massachusetts, Woodman’s of Essex, specializing in fried seafood. Here it is by the roadside:

The house speciality is fried clams, which is what I had; they come with onion rings and fries. I like the clams because they leave the bellies on:

Fried scallops:

. . . and fried shrimp:

Boiled lobsters to take home:

Lunch yesterday at Mix It, an Asian restaurant and sushi bar on Mass Ave in Cambridge. We started with miso soup, a salad dressed with sesame oil, and shumai dumplings:

Then the main course: sushi with salmon and tuna, a tuna roll, ginger, and fruit:

Dinner with my friends Naomi and Andrew. Naomi is a terrific cook and always goes to a lot of trouble making dinner for guests. Knowing that, I said I’ll just take leftovers, hoping that the preparation would be minimal. But this is what Naomi does with leftovers.

Artichokes with lemon butter sauce, roast chicken with basmati rice and gravy, roasted corn with okra, fresh heirloom tomatoes with avocado, and a dessert of mango and apple-pears:

This was almost too pretty to eat:

And, as always, there is Weetabix for breakfast, Andrew’s favorite food. He ate this British cereal. He ate it three times a day in college, with a record of 18 Weetabix in one sitting (he has only two for breakfast now).

Andrew’s stash of Weetabix, which he buys at Trader Joe’s, supposedly half the price of any place else:

I’ve shown this sequence before, but for new readers Andrew positively insists that I show the proper way to eat Weetabix. He claims this is the objectively correct way to eat them, but of course this is a subjective matter.

#1. Put two biscuits into a bowl. (I like three, and Andrew and I always fight over the proper number: I like them a bit soggy, but Andrew says two is the proper number to maintain crispness.)

#2. Bananas are not essential for Weetabix, but Andew says that “bananas were developed with Weetabix in mind.” The cut up banana is laid atop the dry Weetabix.

#3. Pour whole milk (never skim or 2%) over the biscuits. Milk should be poured over each biscuit, but not enough to cover them.

#4. Only then do you add the sugar, for, as Andrew says, without sugar “they taste of nothing”. Then the biscuits must be consumed quickly so that they don’t become soggy. Andrew recommends tilting the bowl toward you, and then taking a bit of the biscuit with a spoon and running it through the milk before consuming it.

#5 Enjoy!

Finally, Andrew took this photo in Australia, where they have an oxymoronic GLUTEN FREE WEETABIX. In other words, they contain no “weet”.

UPDATE: Sunday lunch at the Istanbul’lu Restaurant in Teele Square, Somerville. Eggplant lunch special with salad, rice and yogurt, finishing off with Turkish coffee for me and baklava and tea for Andrew: