Here are the frogs!

Did you spot any frogs in this morning’s challenge?  There are at least two, which I’ve circled, and there may be more. (If you spotted more, let us know.) Here’s Peter’s photo from Japan with two frogs circled. Enlarge the photo to get a better look:

  1. yazikus
    I spotted one, but not the other! This time of year, one of my favorite things about living in the forest is the frog symphony that sings me to sleep. Couldn’t ask for a better lullaby.

  2. Murali
    The one in the middle was the one I was not sure about.

    • ploubere
      Same here.

  3. Nicolaas Stempels
    The one in the foreground, about which I was not 100% sure, turned out to be wrong.

  4. Debbie Coplan
    I saw one but the one in the bottom right corner, I thought was the other.

