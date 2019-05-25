Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, May 25, 2019, and June is nearly upon us. It’s also National Wine Day, but that’s nearly every day for me. It’s also National Tap Dance Day in the U.S., and Douglas Adams fans will know that it’s Towel Day. But will anyone really carry a towel today?

I have been busy having recreation, so posting has been (and will be) light, but I’ll try to post some vacation snaps tomorrow, including a trip to Salem, notorious for its witch trials.

On May 25, 1787, with a quorum of seven states, the United States Constitutional Convention formally opened in Philadelphia. On this day in 1878, Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opened in London. In 1895, author and raconteur Oscar Wilde was sentenced to two years at hard labor for homosexual acts. He served the full two years, and, health broken, went into exile in France, where he died three years later.

On May 25, 1925, John T. Scopes was indicted in Dayton, Tennessee for violating Tennessee’s Butler Act that prohibited the teaching of human evolution. (Most people think the law forbade the teaching of any evolution, but that is not the case.) After a weeklong trial, Scopes was convicted on July 21 after the jury deliberated for nine minutes, but the conviction was set aside on appeal because of a technicality: the fine, $100, was levied by the judge, and fines over $50 were supposed to be decided by the jury. Here’s Scopes one month before the trial:

On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced to a joint session of Congress that his goal was to put a man on the Moon before the end of the decade. Amazingly, the U.S, succeeded. Here’s what Kennedy said:

Speaking of space, it was on this day in 1977 that Star Wars was released. I still have not seen that movie. Exactly a year later, the first bomb set by the Unabomber (Ted John Kaczynski) went off at Northwestern University, resulting in minor injuries to a University police officer. Kaczynski eventually killed three people and injured 23 before he was caught in 1995. He remains in prison in Colorado, where he will die.

On this day in 2001, Erik Weihenmayer became, with the help of Sherman Bull, the first blind person to reach the top of Mount Everest. The next year he completed the Seven Summits. Exactly a decade later, Oprah Winfrey broadcast her last show after 25 years on the air.

Finally, it was on this day a year ago that Ireland repealed the Eighth Amendment to its Constitution, prohibiting abortion in nearly all cases. The law now allows abortion during the first trimester, and even later in cases where the woman’s life or health is at risk or the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

Notables born on this day include Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803), Bill “Bojangles” Robinson *1877), Igor Sikorsky (1889), Beverly Sills (1929), Raymond Carver (1938), Mike Myers (1963), and Anne Heche (1969, 50 today).

Reader Laurie put her own drawing of Emerson, whom she greatly admires, on her Facebook page. I reproduce it with permission:

Those who died on May 25 include William Paley (1805), Gustav Holst (1934), Robert Capa (1954), and Ismael Merchant (2005). And reader Jon wrote me this: “Murray Gell-Mann, who transformed physics with his preternatural ability to find hidden patterns among the tiny particles that make up the universe, earning a Nobel Prize, died on Friday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was 89.”

Capa died when he stepped on a land mine in Vietnam, but before that had made many memorable photographs. Here’s one showing Picasso shading Françoise Gilot; the painter’s nephew, Javier Vilato, is in the background. This was taken in France in 1948.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was hiding in the bedroom windowsill behind the curtains before Andrzej found her:

Hili: I couldn’t wait. A: What for? Hili: For you to start looking for me.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mogłam się doczekać!

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Żebyś mnie zaczął szukać.

Sound advice from reader Barry:

A tweet from Nilou. Io, of course, is one of Jupiter’s moons:

A fantastic gif from NASA of one of Io's giant volcanoes erupting pic.twitter.com/hdlJqkXpUK — World and Science (@WorldAndScience) May 23, 2019

Two scaredy-cats, also from reader Barry. The first one is especially awesome:

From reader Paul, who notes that the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office may become the next Prime Minister.

“I am announcing that I’m standing to become the next Prime Minister. If Boris Johnson is running, then people deserve a serious candidate too…” #LarryForPM #YesWeCat pic.twitter.com/6mNyw2w2Pa — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 24, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I was sad to hear that Charlie Gross, a neuroscientist married to Joyce Carol Oates, died in April. I had dinner with both of them in New York a few years back. Joyce is of course devastated, and sent out this tweet:

Every square inch of this house & property is haunted by my late, beloved husband Charlie. or rather, I am becoming the wraith drifting in these places from which, once so happy, I am now exiled. pic.twitter.com/cTrsZ9vyYo — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) May 16, 2019

This plant looks like marijuana but I’m sure it isn’t. ID, please?

a kitten appears 😹 pic.twitter.com/FRFmkUkUOR — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) May 23, 2019

An amazing video: in one end and out the other.

Oribatid mites, wonderful tiny soil animals. You can fly through the digestive system of this only 0.9 mm small Archegozetes longisetosus. Data obtained by SRμCT at the ESRF. pic.twitter.com/K7mrQ86eGW — DiNArDa e.V. (@DinardaE) May 17, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Now the Chief Mouser appears to be in trouble:

UPDATE: The brutalist totalitarian May regime has removed Larry the Cat from his position. He was just enjoying the sun! It is a cruel, cruel world. @Number10cat pic.twitter.com/0uv4Udhzca — Charlie Proctor (@MonarchyUK) May 24, 2019

If you find this animal ugly, you’re on the wrong site.

Hemicentetes semispinosus, lowland streaked tenrec from Madagascar pic.twitter.com/0Frm0EbKXT — Jordan Cadiot (@D_DJoh) May 21, 2019