Saturday: Duck report

These are the last photos I took before I left for Boston; they’re from last Tuesday afternoon. I’m told by the members of Team Mallard that all ten ducklings are thriving and eating huge quantities of food. Enjoy a few pictures of my grandchildren:

Mom and the Brood of Ten on the beach behind the metal barrier:

They’re growing quite quickly but are still in the cute fuzzy stage:

I’ll never be able to tell them apart, just like Honey’s brood last year. But you can see how they’ve grown in just two weeks.

With all my ducks in a row, I have high hopes that every one will fledge come fall: