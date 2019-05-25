Saturday: Duck report

These are the last photos I took before I left for Boston; they’re from last Tuesday afternoon. I’m told by the members of Team Mallard that all ten ducklings are thriving and eating huge quantities of food. Enjoy a few pictures of my grandchildren:
Mom and the Brood of Ten on the beach behind the metal barrier:
They’re growing quite quickly but are still in the cute fuzzy stage:
I’ll never be able to tell them apart, just like Honey’s brood last year. But you can see how they’ve grown in just two weeks.
With all my ducks in a row, I have high hopes that every one will fledge come fall:
Will somebody please comment on my cute grandchildren? This cannot be the only post in the history of this site without comments!
—Mgmt.
Your care for these little balls of cute fluff is a proxy for the humanity that shines from your writing.
The earlier published piccie of one paddling towards you with a look of intent was heart warming.
I am absolutely sure that you would have been a great father of little yoomans, but I guess Uncle Jerry has to be it.
Your grand-duckies are totes adorbs!
How old before they quack? Wondering if they make much noise.
They peep when excited (i.e, when swimming toward food) or when separated from Katie. They haven’t yet started quacking. One way to tell male from female juveniles is that only the females quack, but they recommend squeezing them a little to have them make sound, and I’m not squeezing my ducklings.
The pictures of the ducklings said it all.
I faithfully follow all your posts, but am especially fond of your duckies. As with yoomans, it’s amazing how very rapidly they grow and change. The duckling photos you shared just before you left vs those shared now are quite different.
Hope you are enjoying your visit in Cambridge.