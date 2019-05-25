Reader’s wildlife video

Tara Tanaka (Vimeo page here, Flickr page here) sent a lovely video of an endangered bird: the red-cockaded woodpecker (Leuconotopicus borealis). Her notes are below, and be sure to enlarge the video when you watch it and put the sound on.
In 2011 I videoed the installation of an artificial cavity in a tree at Tall Timbers Research Station in northern Florida, where a reintroduction program of the endangered Red-cockaded Woodpecker has been in place since 2006. After the hole had been artfully cut and the box installed, Michael Keys climbed another tree about 75’ away and drilled an “assisted start” hole to give the woodpeckers a head-start on a “natural” cavity. Last week I visited the tree in which the starter hole had been drilled and videoed parents and a male helper feed chattering young in the cavity.
Most people have never seen this endangered bird, even one so high in a pine that it’s hard to identify, and it’s very unusual to get to see the red feathers that are usually hidden on the male’s head. During these feedings there was something that caused one of the males to call numerous times while lifting the feathers on the top of his head, revealing that tiny group of red feathers, distinguishing him as a male. In filming these birds I set up my camera away from the cavity, positioned my tripod, focused and adjusted the exposure, pushed the record button and walked about 200’ away to keep from disturbing their feeding. This is a compilation of the highlights of approximately three-hours of feeding.
Note that the bird is banded. Be sure to watch for the red cockade about 53 seconds in.
Tara will be around to answer any questions you have in the comments.
Seeing that a Tara Tanaka video is posted in WEIT, I know I am in for something special. Thank you for sharing this.
Excellent imagery. With such a rare bird! I was very impressed with the pattern of white hearts on the wing. Well done Tara. What camera and lens?
Great video of a small bird TT – I like the way he casually snatches a passing ant [or something] as he perches at the hole. The red feathers bit from part of a frame from the video around 2:15:
And an INTERESTING READ HERE re. reintroducing the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker at Kissimmee, Florida [Disney Widerness Preserve]. It says there’s a bug supplied to the chicks very 5 minutes all day long between the parents & in bad years they concentrate on feeding the biggest chicks. I found this at the same link – a human created dating game for birdies, though I fail to see why it’s done:
Umm. . . Michael, when are you going to claim your prize for the millionth comment? Or even acknowledge that you attained that landmark?
Hi Jerry – interesting! I got an email from a friend re one millionth comment, but hadn’t looked into what it meant yet.
I’m going through my emails & notifications starting with most recent & I haven’t got to back then. I’ve been abed almost three days I think, but I’m up & about now. Health as variable as the British weather of late.
I can only guess that since numbers in the wild are low, finding a mate and breeding may be thought to be difficult. Getting them together in one area may increase chances of more young. Sort of like a college mixer. I suspect they are doing follow-up studies to see if it’s working.
What’s with the curtains though?
Synchronization? Glad to see you back in the saddle.
Plausible. With a cam per curtain, suitable editing & the right music it could be a Saturday evening TV hit as per The Bachelor [which I swear I’ve never watched].
Thanks – long way to go.
Excellent! By far the best I have ever seen. Thank You so much for sharing the video and the valuable information!
Noisy little buggers, aren’t they?
Thanks for the video!