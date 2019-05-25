Machine learning creates realistic videos from just a few photographs

From TechCruch.com, via reader Rick, we learn that AI programs have become so sophisticated that they can create motion, and videos, from as little as one photograph of a human face, though of course more photographs gives a better result. From the report:
The model is documented in a paper published by Samsung AI Center, which you can read here on Arxiv. It’s a new method of applying facial landmarks on a source face — any talking head will do — to the facial data of a target face, making the target face do what the source face does.
. . .The new paper by Samsung’s Moscow-based researchers, however, shows that using only a single image of a person’s face, a video can be generated of that face turning, speaking and making ordinary expressions — with convincing, though far from flawless, fidelity.
It does this by frontloading the facial landmark identification process with a huge amount of data, making the model highly efficient at finding the parts of the target face that correspond to the source. The more data it has, the better, but it can do it with one image — called single-shot learning — and get away with it. That’s what makes it possible to take a picture of Einstein or Marilyn Monroe, or even the Mona Lisa, and make it move and speak like a real person.
Here’s an example of what they can do with one shot of the Mona Lisa:
But that’s about it for La Giocanda:
That said, it’s remarkable that it works as well as it does. Note, however, that this only works on the face and upper torso — you couldn’t make the Mona Lisa snap her fingers or dance. Not yet, anyway.
Here is an explanation of how it’s done, as well as some examples of what the programs can do when trained on multiple photographs. Imagine the fake videos that will ensue!
This cannot end well.
Yes, the ease with which deepfake material can be generated seems to have gone to a new level.
We’re really on the cusp of deepfakes for both video and audio. Alert thinkers will now have to question the authenticity of every video/audio clip we see. We’re used to this kind of skepticism when reading a news article, say, but we now need to condition ourselves to doubt not only what we read, but what we see and hear.
Maybe someday she’ll sing a duet with Nat King Cole, just like his little girl Natalie done.
Something I never want to see.
Using AI to deceive people is the most immediate threat posed by the technology, IMO.
I was concerned about this before the 2016 U.S. elections, then after the election I realized you don’t need “A” or “I” to dupe a massive number of people, you just need the bandwidth that the internet already provides. This fake video tech will crank the deception game up a couple notches.
The Faux News Channel is already using low-tech deceptively edited videos on its gullible audience:
The roaming beard segment is amusing – the system is seeing the beard as an object detached from the face behind it. The eye movements & tracking are almost perfect although one subject goes crosseyed briefly when the head turn & eye tracking lose touch with each other.
It will not be long before we’ll have hi res 3D concert footage [& HiFi audio] of all the music artistes we love. The devil will have kept his end of the deal with Robert Johnson. [at the crossroads, Rosedale, Mississippi according to some]
From the video description I copy/paste the following “statement regarding the purpose and effect of the technology (NB: this statement reflects personal opinions of the authors and not of their organizations)”:
I highly doubt the bolded bit!
Dumbfoundedly optimistic aren’t they.
Technerd weak excuses & typical of their general attitude denying responsibility – rather like the popular misquote used to justify hacking & music piracy: “information wants to be free.” I do wonder if the narrowness of focus in tech education leaves these technerd people blind to what history has taught us.
“Imagine he fake videos that will ensue”. What, like the one being peddled by tRump supporters claiming to show a drunk Nancy Pelosi that Assbook* admits is fake but refuses to take down? Something like that, maybe?
*not the real name of the social media company, but it might as well be.
Oh bloody hell.
With this power to deceive, democracy is over.
I can’t think of any positive uses for this tech that come within a million miles of balancing out its negative uses.
It’s very impressive from a technological standpoint, but what they’ve done is invent a weapon. The fact that you can make it do Cool Things, and make the Mona Lisa move her face, camouflages that fact from people but the truth is that this is one of the most dangerous things ever invented, possibly in the history of the human race.
People will argue that there are benign uses for it, sure, in the same way that they argued there were benign uses for nuclear weapons.
And people will argue that we’ll always be able to invent counteractive tech that can distinguish fakes from the real thing, as though the arms race between truth and falsehood will always throw up a solution that keeps us ahead. But that’s too close to the argument that we shouldn’t worry so much about climate change because something’ll come up eventually, and that we’re ‘an inventive species’ or ‘we’re problem-solvers’.
This is civilisationally dangerous tech here, the kind that can break things in a very big way.
Egor Zakharov, Aliaksandra Shysheya, Egor Burkov, Victor Lempitsky:
The fatal flaw in their statement is the assumption that people will want to avoid being deceived and use spoof detection. At this point it’s clear there’s a high percentage of people that don’t want to leave their echo chambers. This technology will enable echo chambers turned up to eleven.
We have many depictions of Jesus, just saying…
^Above quote from the youtube page:
This will be huge for Pornhub. It’s why I never post pictures of myself online.