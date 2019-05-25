Caturday felid trifecta: Miniature furniture for cats; why cats meow; a hyper-realistic felt cat (plus two items of lagniappe!)

Welcome to Caturday! We have a treat today: two bits of lagnaippe besides the usual three items:
First up is an article from My Modern Met (click on screenshot), whose title is self explanatory, though there appear to be only two items of furr-niture for sale:
Some information:
The newest pet-friendly designs to catch our eye is this super-chic collection by Japan’s Okawa Kagu.
The new campaign entitled “craftsman MADE” is intended to reinvigorate the once-prosperous craft industry of Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture region. Home to 150 furniture-manufacturing factories, Okawa Kagu came up with the idea to merge the internet’s love for cats with the skills of local artisans. The new production took existing full-scale designs and down-sized them to produce high-quality miniature versions that satisfy even the fussiest of felines.
The collection comprises of a pine wood sofa designed and produced by Hiromatsu Furniture, and a dark wood cat bed designed and produced by Tateno Mokuzai.
Here’s one example, but the video below that shows lots of items you’ll want for your cat’s luxury digs:
The article notes that “You can view the pieces at Okawa Terrazza—an information center with a focus on highlighting local design. Each product is available through the respective manufacturers.”
And from the reliable BBC Earth, we learn why cats makes noises, which includes chittering (I call it “machine-gunning”), kitten squeaking, and the classic meow addressed to humans, which appears to be a spandrel. You’ll want to watch this not just for its cuteness, but for its educational value.
The first real-life work ‼️ made by the third woolly felts Cat (оf ́∀’ оf) 💕 height is about
#羊毛フェルト #猫 #サバトラ #cat #needlefelting #needlefelt #woolart 35 centimeters
Lagniappe: The Daily Fail has a “scoop”, which I’m sure is of dubious authenticity. Click on the screenshot to see their story. Inquiring minds want to know!
Here’s Meghan with the family cat Archie, himself named after the comic-book character:
I have always had an unmistakable partiality for black cats; nay, I love them. I brought a friend to have her first tattoo done today by my Artist, and whilst there, had this done. I had disseminated photographs of Theo to him, to which he referred to render the face, eyes and ears. My Theo.
Laurie also sent me the photo of Theo that was the model for the tattoo:
Interesting info on cat’s miaow; sent it to several fellow ailurophiles.
I’m in love with that tattoo! I should get my first two kitty overlords tattooed together, as they were best buddies and the most loving masters one could hope to have. They sit memorialized in pictures on my desk right now, but a tattoo is a fantastic idea and would add to my meager collection (I only have one tattoo and promised myself I would get another only when I found one that truly meant something to me, just like the first).
Long live Theo!
🐾🐾😻
Love the chin-and-whiskers-eye view of the meowing kitties.
We have two indoor cats, Fiddle and Bow. Bow has a special sound she makes only to alert us that there’s a crow at our bird feeder. Fiddle has a stuffed kitty version of herself we call Mimi that she carries around the house and leaves where we can find it, always making a distinctive “mimi” noise to let us know she’s done this. We’ve never seen her carrying Mimi, but always know when she’s brought us Mimi by the sound she makes. It’s pretty damn cute!
Enjoyed use of the word ‘overlord’ above as well as the Miaow video. My 11-year old Devon Rex arrived here at nine months old and didn’t talk. She came from a cattery and ran with other cats 90% of the time. I talked to her a lot and slowly she began to respond. Now I wish she would put a sock in it, especially when she has decided it is meal time twice a day. So it seems when there is an expectation I need to perform quickly or she gets in my face and I get howled at. It is loud, long and persistent. She has now taken to demanding I go to bed at about 10:30pm so she can get under the covers with me. Very pushy about this as well. There are several other times in a day she will brill or chirp at me. At eleven years I know she has not got all that long to be with me and think often I don’t know what I will do without this little badass.