Caturday felid trifecta: Miniature furniture for cats; why cats meow; a hyper-realistic felt cat (plus two items of lagniappe!)

Welcome to Caturday! We have a treat today: two bits of lagnaippe besides the usual three items:

First up is an article from My Modern Met (click on screenshot), whose title is self explanatory, though there appear to be only two items of furr-niture for sale:

Some information:

The newest pet-friendly designs to catch our eye is this super-chic collection by Japan’s Okawa Kagu. The new campaign entitled “craftsman MADE” is intended to reinvigorate the once-prosperous craft industry of Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture region. Home to 150 furniture-manufacturing factories, Okawa Kagu came up with the idea to merge the internet’s love for cats with the skills of local artisans. The new production took existing full-scale designs and down-sized them to produce high-quality miniature versions that satisfy even the fussiest of felines. The collection comprises of a pine wood sofa designed and produced by Hiromatsu Furniture, and a dark wood cat bed designed and produced by Tateno Mokuzai. Here’s one example, but the video below that shows lots of items you’ll want for your cat’s luxury digs:

The article notes that “You can view the pieces at Okawa Terrazza—an information center with a focus on highlighting local design. Each product is available through the respective manufacturers.”

************

And from the reliable BBC Earth, we learn why cats makes noises, which includes chittering (I call it “machine-gunning”), kitten squeaking, and the classic meow addressed to humans, which appears to be a spandrel. You’ll want to watch this not just for its cuteness, but for its educational value.

*************

The figure below is not a real cat but a giant, handmade felt cat. It’s from Japan, of course, and the translation is below, which is of course wonky given the Twitter translate function. The first real-life work ‼️ made by the third woolly felts Cat (оf ́∀’ оf) 💕 height is about # 羊毛フェルト # 猫 # サバトラ # cat # needlefelting # needlefelt # woolart 35 centimeters

They are made to order, as described on this page (I don’t know the price, but they’re surely expensive), and I suppose you could have one modeled on your deceased moggie as a bizarre remembrance. If you read Japanese, perhaps you could give us more information.

*************

Lagniappe: The Daily Fail has a “scoop”, which I’m sure is of dubious authenticity. Click on the screenshot to see their story. Inquiring minds want to know!

Here’s Meghan with the family cat Archie, himself named after the comic-book character:

************

And lagniappe: Reader Laurie, former owner of Theo, the espresso-drinking cat, has now procured two new black rescue cats, but memorialized the late Theo in a new tattoo. She also sent a few words of description from two weeks ago:

I have always had an unmistakable partiality for black cats; nay, I love them. I brought a friend to have her first tattoo done today by my Artist, and whilst there, had this done. I had disseminated photographs of Theo to him, to which he referred to render the face, eyes and ears. My Theo.

Laurie also sent me the photo of Theo that was the model for the tattoo:

h/t: Ginger K, revelator 60, Laurie