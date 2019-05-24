Friday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat here, with thanks to Grania for taking over Hili yesterday. It’s Friday, May 24, 2019: the end of another work week. It’s National Escargot Day, (I’ve had snails once and didn’t like them), and National Brothers Day, so fête your brother (I’m one!).

Today’s big news is that British Prime Minister Theresa May has resigned, never able to overcome the Brexit debacle nor offer an acceptable plan for leaving. Who will succeed her? Will it be Boris Johnson, the UK’s answer to Donald Trump? Stay tuned.

I’m visiting Salem today with my hosts, so posting will be thin. On the other hand, I’ll get some good pictures, as well as fried clams at Woodman’s of Essex, the greatest clam shack in New England, founded in 1914. Their fried clams come with chips and onion rings:

There’s a lot of news from this day in history. On May 24, 1607, 100 English settlers landed at Jamestown, Virginia, which became the first permanent English colony in America. 19 years later to the day, Peter Minuit bought Manhattan from the local Native Americans. It was a great bargain at the reported $23 in trade goods. As Wikipedia reports:

Minuit is credited with purchasing the island of Manhattan from the Native Americans in exchange for traded goods valued at 60 guilders. According to the writer Nathaniel Benchley, Minuit conducted the transaction with Seyseys, chief of the Canarsees, who were only too happy to accept valuable merchandise in exchange for an island that was mostly controlled by the Weckquaesgeeks. The figure of 60 guilders comes from a letter by a representative of the Dutch States-General and member of the board of the Dutch West India Company, Pieter Janszoon Schagen, to the States-General in November 1626. In 1846, New York historian John Romeyn Brodhead converted the figure of Fl 60 (or 60 guilders) to US$23.The popular account rounds this off to $24. By 2006 sixty guilders in 1626 was worth approximately $1,000 in current dollars, according to the Institute for Social History of Amsterdam.

On this day in 1683, the world’s first university museum opened: the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford. In 1738, John Wesley was converted to “Methodism” from the Church of England. And in 1830, the poem “Mary Had a Little Lamb” was published; the author was Sarah Josepha Hale.

On May 24, 1844, Samuel Morse sent the telegraph message “What hath God Wrought” (Numbers 23;23): the first words sent over the first commercial single-wire telegraph line, which transmitted between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. But of course God wrought nothing: Morse did.

On this day in 1883, the world’s most beautiful bridge, New York City’s Brooklyn Bridge, opened after 14 years of construction. Here it is:

On this day in 1935, the first night game in major league baseball was played, with the Cincinnati Reds, playing at home, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. On May 24, 1940, two things happened: Igor Sikorsky piloted the first successful flight of a single rotor helicopter, and the first (and unsuccessful) assassination attempt of Trotsky took place in Mexico City. The assassin, acting on orders of Stalin, escaped. But the second attempt succeeded: on August 20, Trotsky was whacked in the head with an ice axe and died the next day.

Here’s Sikorsky in his helicopter (although it was called “single rotor”, that was the main rotor; there was also a tail rotor):

On May 24, 1956, the first Eurovision Song Contest was held in Lugano, Switzerland. Does anybody remember who won? And exactly two decades later, the famous blind wine-tasting, the “the Judgment of Paris, took place in France, with California wines beating the best of France.

Finally, it was on this day 20 years ago the the International Criminal Tribunal in the Hague indicted Slobodan Milošević and four others for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Kosovo.

Notables born on this day include William Whewell (1794), Queen Victoria (1819), Jan Smuts (1870), Jane Byrne (1933),Tommy Chong (1938), Bob Dylan (1941), and Kristen Scott Thomas (1960).

I have to mention that yesterday, as his owner says, “Maru has become 12.” (The video is called “I am Maru 12.”)

In honor of the birthday of Maru, the world’s most famous Internet cat, here’s his owner’s celebratory video, showing highlights of the chubby Scottish fold’s last dozen years. And remember Maru’s motto, “When I see a box, I must enter.” (His second motto is “I do my best.”) Thanks to Grania for finding this:

Deaths on this day were thin on the ground; they include William Lloyd Garrison (1879), John Foster Dulles (1959), and Duke Ellington (1974).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili got a real treat (Cyrus got one too):

A: I bought a nice piece of beef. I can share it with you. Hili: An excellent idea.

In Leon’s future home nearby, he wait for the sun (like My Cat Jeoffry, he loves the sun and the sun loves him):

Leon: The sun should be there by now.

From reader Barry; look at this video of a playful squirrel!

Nilou sends a pair of affectionate ducklings:

Tweets from Grania. Well, if they say this is a first, I’ll take their word for it:

And look at the ears on these serval kittens:

More adventures of a badger family that hangs around its staff:

So after 14 years of my dedication to this family of Badgers this happened!15 mins last night spent with Humbug and Baby Bella with the door open🥰 pleased I can share this little clip with all you lovely people 🙏🐾🐾volume up to the max to hear Bella’s little calls to her mum pic.twitter.com/Ty4yxOHK03 — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) May 15, 2019

Someone actually embroidered all the frames of a cartoon, and it’s a cat cartoon!

Tweets from Matthew. Look at this hybridization between ducks. But I’m not sure that the hybrids are fertile. If they are, and that’s what this figure what it implies, then they aren’t complete biological species, but they are close. If this reflects past hybridization and they no longer exchange genes, they are now full biological species.

Paper accepted! 😀🥳 Soon you can read all about "Multispecies Hybridization in Birds" in Avian Research. Here is already a sneak peek at one of the figures. 😉 The dots represent different species (colored according to genus) and the lines indicate that hybridization occurred. pic.twitter.com/9aTOkMqj8v — Jente Ottenburghs (@Jente_O) May 23, 2019

I think this counts as real tool use:

Tool use in an elephant: cleaning its toes with a stick.

from https://t.co/9zMvyWRdRr pic.twitter.com/EHstuaSbxb — John R. Hutchinson (@JohnRHutchinson) May 23, 2019

What is this monotreme eating?

#AusMammals Platypus at Fern Tree, near Hobart, feeding in a water fall. According to @t_mcachan it is probably eating Blephaceridae fly larvae. Video by @AlisonWates1. pic.twitter.com/QRzupMSS6n — Stewart Nicol (@topechidna) May 22, 2019

I may post this series of botfly videos, but I’m jealous because I don’t even have a photo of the one that was in my head.

I recently had a fly parasite living in me. Naturally, the best thing to do was to interview a scientist about it and check out specimens under the scope! My latest video:https://t.co/9j7wFislG7 pic.twitter.com/tyuOwhegbq — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) May 20, 2019