Reader’s wildlife photo

Well, it’s not really wildlife, but on this site astronomy photos fall under that rubric. Reader Tim Anderson from Australia sent us a nice galaxy pic. His notes (click photo to enlarge):
The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy lies approximately 15 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. It will be about 14.999 million years before I Love Lucy comes to the attention of any intelligent life in that neighbourhood.
The image is a combination of forty 240-second frames captured with a 100mm refracting telescope and a colour astronomical camera.
Beautiful!
And I apologize but this is a genuinely naive question:
How is it that objects between the galaxy and the lens do not interfere? How does one plan this shot? I figure there could be earthlings that interfere as well – an owl flying by for instance.
All of the stars scattered across the image are objects between the galaxy and the lens. An owl flying past is possible but pretty unlikely; the field of view here is pretty small.
Also because the light is focused – that is, the focal plane is exactly at the galaxy, perhaps a celestial object in a line of sight but out of the focal plane is completely missing?
Not really, all celestial objects would be at “infinity” so would all be in focus.
Also fast moving objects can completely disappear over a 240 second exposure.
How long an exposure of the (presumably) CCD more likely to pick up cosmic rays?
Also, this is a small patch of sky. Wikipedia has the apparent diameter of the pinwheel at about twelve minutes of arc which is less than half the size of our sun or moon which each subtend about thirty minutes (half a degree)of arc.
Disambiguation: this is southern pinwheel in hydra. The larger pinwheel galaxy, found in ursa major i believe, is about thirty minutes across.
Awe inspiring.
14.999 million years and Lucy will still have some ‘splainin’ to do.
Great pic.