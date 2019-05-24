Reader’s wildlife photo

Well, it’s not really wildlife, but on this site astronomy photos fall under that rubric. Reader Tim Anderson from Australia sent us a nice galaxy pic. His notes (click photo to enlarge):

The Southern Pinwheel Galaxy lies approximately 15 million light-years away in the constellation Hydra. It will be about 14.999 million years before I Love Lucy comes to the attention of any intelligent life in that neighbourhood.

The image is a combination of forty 240-second frames captured with a 100mm refracting telescope and a colour astronomical camera.