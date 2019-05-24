Baby photos

I have no heavy intellectual content today as I’m on vacation. But here are some pictures of Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) with a human infant (Homo sapiens in statu nascendi).

This may be the only photograph in existence of me holding a baby   . (I get scared to for fear I might hurt them.) Meet Selma Louise Ludovico, the 7 month-old granddaughter of my hosts in Cambridge. Her father is Brazilian, mom is American, and she’s an adorable hybrid. And she seemed fascinated by “Uncle Jerry,” as I’m known around here.

We have a discourse on free will:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 24, 2019 at 9:15 am and filed under self promotion. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

15 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:22 am | Permalink

    Cute!

    Reply
  2. Teresa Carson
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    So cute! And it’s not the first time you’ve been called Uncle Jerry!

    Reply
  3. darrelle
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:28 am | Permalink

    Looks like you’re a natural Uncle Jerry.

    Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:34 am | Permalink

    Fella can’t get much more avuncular than that pic.

    Reply
  5. W.T. Effingham
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:50 am | Permalink

    Selma Louise seems to be thinking, “I may be ‘in statu nascendi’, but I’m sure considering grabbing those spectacles since I couldn’t have done otherwise.”

    Reply
  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

    Babies. You never quite get over their soft squishiness.

    Reply
  7. jblilie
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 9:53 am | Permalink

    Sweet photos, Jerry! I am Uncle to several friend’s kids too.

    Reply
  8. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    free will is a good topic to start with – good warm up for the chelicerata.

    Reply
  9. Muffy Ferro
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    Very sweet. She looks like a thinker!

    >

    Reply
  10. garman
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    Selma: “You know, this guy makes some sense”

    Reply
  11. RPGNo1
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    Adorable!

    Moreover, I dare say that those who believe that they cannot deal with children are the best carers. 😉

    Reply
  12. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 10:59 am | Permalink

    Pretty good. Does it meow?

    Reply
  13. dabertini
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 11:01 am | Permalink

    AWWWWW! Great pix. And now she’ll have lots of great stories to share about her famous uncle when she is much older.

    Reply
  14. Liz
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    So adorable.

    Reply
  15. RodWilson
    Posted May 24, 2019 at 11:16 am | Permalink

    Wow, a human kitten

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: