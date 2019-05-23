We have a million comments!

Well, it’s taken ten years, but as of a few minutes ago, the number of comments on this site passed a million.
I noticed a few days ago that we were close to the Golden Number, and, if I was awake, I wanted to watch as it happened. But the comments accumulated faster than I thought, probably because I don’t notice comments on old posts.
So, when I just looked at the dashboard, I saw this:
I was going to offer a prize for the millionth comment, too, but worried that that would inspire a lot of comments that wouldn’t normally be made. So perhaps the prize is best offered post facto.
When I looked to see what was the penultimate comment, it turned out to be from a “regular” who makes a big contribution to the site (click on screenshot to see this comment in situ):
So Michael Fisher made the millionth comment, and he gets a prize: a book by me of his choice, autographed and with a drawing of his choice (contact me, Michael). I have no hardcovers left of Why Evolution is True, but a couple dozen of Faith versus Fact, so it’s your choice. Or, if you want one sent to someone of your choice as a gift, I’ll be glad to do that.
It’s an appropriate comment for #1,000,000, too.
Note that there are on average a tad more than 50 comments per post. I always told myself that when it dropped below that, I’d think about giving up the website. I don’t think I’ll do that, as I now realize that many people read the site on their phones, which doesn’t register as “hits”, and it’s harder to comment when reading on a phone.
Anyway, it’s been a good run so far, and I’m going to keep going.
Thanks to the many readers who commented over the last decade (we started in January of 2009) and to Michael, who deserves his prize because he’s made not only many comments, but enlightening ones.
Congratulations to Michael, Jerry and this web site.
Congratulations, Jerry! I hope a million comments in some way repays you for all the effort you put into the WEIT site. As several readers have posted recently, you have many dedicated followers who truly enjoy what you are doing here and would have a hole in their lives if you were to abandon ship. Now enjoy your time off!
Too bad it wasn’t “Well glaze my nipples and call me Rita!” from the same thread.
If I had won I would have chosen The Codex Leicester by Leonardo da Vinci.
Congrats on the million marker. Many of us (well me at least) are very interested lurkers reading almost every post but rarely commenting. I let others do the talking and only jump in when I can say something original or significant. Keep up the good fight!
I too am an avid lurker. In this august company I seldom have anything to offer that others have not said better. Keep posting please.
‘Nother prize goin’ overseas to a furriner. Gettin’ so we Yanks can’t catch a break. 🙂
Yes, if you have to go overseas, at least they almost speak the same language. I am sure we will get sideways many times into the future.
You two must be spitting feathers at Michael 😉
Congratulations! I am so glad you aren’t shutting the sight down. I don’t know where I would go to learn all I learn from this website. I also learn a lot from the commenters.
Ditto. Very good point. Congratulations indeed. One million comments is quite the feat. I’m curious as to what the drawing of your choice could be. I always thought it was a cat drawing. There is no end to PCC(e)’s talents.
Congratulations, Jerry, and also to Michael.
Glad you decided to keep going. I would miss WEIT terribly, especially the animal posts.
Don’t stop the web site..I read it every day!
I would like to buy some WEIT merch!!
That would probably be a question for the publisher? Who’re more likely to expend the effort on current titles – unless there’s a reprint in the offing.
Congratulations to Michael and Jerry! The number of high quality posts is pretty amazing in itself.
Congratulations and a million thanks for creating this oasis of sense, intelligence and politeness (well, mostly).
Congratulations. I seldom comment but never miss a day and read everything. Please keep going.
A tip of my genetic engineer’s cap in celebration of comment # 1,000,000. This is an outstanding website. Had I been the lucky number, I wouldn’t need copies of WEIT and FvF, as I purchased my own copies of these excellent books some time ago.
Good idea about the prize. In the past you’ve offered prizes to the most prolific commenters. I would suggest that this year you offer a prize to the most prolific commenter whose comments are most consistently ignored by other commenters. If you decide to do this I’d like the autographed WEIT copy with the cat artwork. I’ll send my address in an email.
The beauty of this site is that it allows for a meaningful exchange of views on several important topics. In other words, there is a benefit for not having too many comments. If I were to comment on an NYT article, what are the odds that it would be read by others as it would just be one of a thousand? The answer is very low. Here I am rather confident that my comments are read by many if not most readers. That is why I am willing to write comments, some of which can take up to a half hour to compose.
So, keep up the good work! I need the intellectual stimulation.
Epic, Jerry! I hope you continue to keep it real and throw shade at the enemies of reason. 😁
When you are counting hits, I trust you are aware that some of us do most of our reading on a newsreader such as Feedly, so you won’t see those numbers either. Of course, I may be unique in this.
Congratulations to WEIT on its millionth post!
And to the lucky Michael Fisher.
And Jerry, it may just be that I don’t get around much on the internet but I don’t know of many bl . . .,err, websites that average 50 comments per post! That’s pretty impressive, especially considering the steady pace of articles you maintain.
I estimate that i learn at least one thing of value everyday from weit…either from your posts themselves or from some very thoughtful and knowledgeable comments by readers or both. Glad to see the positive reinforcement, particularly when you appeared to be getting down a bit lately.
Thanks for keeping WEIT going Jerry. Many people read all of the posts and comment on only a few.
You GO (went?) Michael🎉❗️