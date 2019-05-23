Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning everybody. Jerry is (probably) asleep, so I am filling in this morning. He’ll join us later.

It’s National Taffy Day today, at least in America. Wikipedia insists that this is similar to what is called toffee in other countries.

Today in history:

  • 1430 – Joan of Arc is captured by the Burgundians while leading an army to raise the Siege of Compiègne. (Spoiler: it didn’t end well)
  • 1533 – The marriage of King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon is declared null and void. (this is the origin of what Hitchens called the “Family Values” of the Church Of England)
  • 1788 – South Carolina ratifies the United States Constitution as the eighth American state.
  • 1846 – Mexican–American War: President Mariano Paredes of Mexico unofficially declares war on the United States.
  • 1873 – The Canadian Parliament establishes the North-West Mounted Police, the forerunner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
  • 1934 – Infamous American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
  • 1949 – Cold War: The Western occupying powers approve the Basic Law and establish a new German state, the Federal Republic of Germany.
  • 1960 – A tsunami caused by an earthquake in Chile the previous day kills 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
  • 1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.
  • 2017 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, following the Maute’s attack in Marawi.

Notable birthdays today:

 

In Poland today, Hili is contemplating serious topics.

A: How do you see the problem of global warming?
Hili: Expectantly.

 

In Polish:

Ja: Jak patrzysz na kwestię ocieplenia?
Hili: Wyczekująco.

 

From Twitter:

 

First, something soothing. Following pianists is a good choice on Twitter.

Big Brother is watching you, for totally benign reasons. Really.

(if you use the Tube in London, click through for thread)

This is exactly how I feel when my alarm goes off in the morning.

Pure evil

When the Revolution comes, the machines may be too embarrassed to do anything except toe the dirt and blush.

A cool demo of magnetic fields

File this under magnificent obsession

Speaking of the Revolution

A scene that should have been in a David Lynch or Guillermo del Toro film, but wasn’t.

 

 

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 23, 2019 at 6:30 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

20 Comments

  1. Barry Lyons
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 6:44 am | Permalink

    That music isn’t “soothing.” It’s Beethoven!

    Reply
  2. MKray
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 6:45 am | Permalink

    Bardeen got 2 Nobel prizes in physics!
    Both well-deserved (transistor and BCS theory of superconductivity)

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:02 am | Permalink

    South Carolina was 8th to join and first to leave. Not always good being first. Trump picked up his toys and left yesterday.

    Reply
  4. Dominic
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:08 am | Permalink

    After the Dermodex, Cimex…

    Bedbugs Evolved before Their Bat Hosts and Did Not Co-speciate with Ancient Humans

    https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(19)30477-4

    Reply
  5. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:10 am | Permalink

    Should also report, lots of tornadoes hit Missouri last night. Bad one in capital of Jefferson City.

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:17 am | Permalink

    Scene could’ve been in a David Cronenberg movie, too.

    Reply
  7. Lurker111
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 7:49 am | Permalink

    But will the robot bartender listen to you as you tell him about your wife who doesn’t understand you?

    Reply
  8. rickflick
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    Wieniawski | Polonaise in D Major:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYYVgMuoSaw

    Reply
  9. DrBrydon
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    I can’t claim to be an expert, but in my experience Taffy is nothing like Toffee.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted May 23, 2019 at 10:14 am | Permalink

      Yeah. Nothing alike, except perhaps that they both stick to teeth pretty well. I’ll take toffee over taffy any day. Especially enrobed in dark chocolate.

      Reply
      • merilee
        Posted May 23, 2019 at 10:35 am | Permalink

        With you on the dk choc toffee😋
        Taffy’s just a tooth-sticking nuisance.

        Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted May 23, 2019 at 11:07 am | Permalink

      Didn’t Toffiny also make lamps?

      Reply
  10. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Thanks, Grania, for the Cool and weird posts. Hili is adorable.

    Where can I get one of those magnetic thingies?! Wanna make gel bar soups. 🙂

    Reply
  11. RodWilson
    Posted May 23, 2019 at 1:34 pm | Permalink

    I’m guessing there are a lot of good jokes based on the ‘sex robots’ news. I’m not a comedian so I dont know what they are but I bet many begin with ” sex robots are coming??…back in my day…etc etc. …” and would end with ‘vacuum cleaner’ or some such device.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: