Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s National Taffy Day today, at least in America. Wikipedia insists that this is similar to what is called toffee in other countries.
Today in history:
- 1430 – Joan of Arc is captured by the Burgundians while leading an army to raise the Siege of Compiègne. (Spoiler: it didn’t end well)
- 1533 – The marriage of King Henry VIII to Catherine of Aragon is declared null and void. (this is the origin of what Hitchens called the “Family Values” of the Church Of England)
- 1788 – South Carolina ratifies the United States Constitution as the eighth American state.
- 1846 – Mexican–American War: President Mariano Paredes of Mexico unofficially declares war on the United States.
- 1873 – The Canadian Parliament establishes the North-West Mounted Police, the forerunner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
- 1934 – Infamous American bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde are ambushed by police and killed in Bienville Parish, Louisiana.
- 1949 – Cold War: The Western occupying powers approve the Basic Law and establish a new German state, the Federal Republic of Germany.
- 1960 – A tsunami caused by an earthquake in Chile the previous day kills 61 people in Hilo, Hawaii.
- 1995 – The first version of the Java programming language is released.
- 2017 – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, following the Maute’s attack in Marawi.
Notable birthdays today:
- 635 – K’inich Kan Bahlam II, Mayan king (d. 702)
- 1100 – Emperor Qinzong of Song (d. 1161)
- 1606 – Juan Caramuel y Lobkowitz, Spanish mathematician and philosopher (d. 1682)
- 1614 – Bertholet Flemalle, Flemish Baroque painter (d. 1675)
- 1837 – Józef Wieniawski, Polish pianist and composer (d. 1912)
- 1887 – Thoralf Skolem, Norwegian mathematician and theorist (d. 1963)
- 1908 – John Bardeen, American physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)
- 1911 – Betty Nuthall, English tennis player (d. 1983)
- 1923 – Alicia de Larrocha, Catalan-Spanish pianist (d. 2009)
- 1923 – Irving Millman, American virologist and microbiologist (d. 2012)
In Poland today, Hili is contemplating serious topics.
A: How do you see the problem of global warming?
Hili: Expectantly.
In Polish:
Ja: Jak patrzysz na kwestię ocieplenia?
Hili: Wyczekująco.
From Twitter:
First, something soothing. Following pianists is a good choice on Twitter.
Big Brother is watching you, for totally benign reasons. Really.
(if you use the Tube in London, click through for thread)
This is exactly how I feel when my alarm goes off in the morning.
Pure evil
When the Revolution comes, the machines may be too embarrassed to do anything except toe the dirt and blush.
A cool demo of magnetic fields
File this under magnificent obsession
Speaking of the Revolution
A scene that should have been in a David Lynch or Guillermo del Toro film, but wasn’t.
That music isn’t “soothing.” It’s Beethoven!
Roll over sex robots…
Tell Tchaikovsky the news.
Bardeen got 2 Nobel prizes in physics!
Both well-deserved (transistor and BCS theory of superconductivity)
Yes! “He is the only person to be awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics twice: first in 1956 with William Shockley and Walter Brattain for the invention of the transistor; and again in 1972 with Leon N Cooper and John Robert Schrieffer for a fundamental theory of conventional superconductivity known as the BCS theory.
After the Dermodex, Cimex…
Bedbugs Evolved before Their Bat Hosts and Did Not Co-speciate with Ancient Humans
https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(19)30477-4
Should also report, lots of tornadoes hit Missouri last night. Bad one in capital of Jefferson City.
Scene could’ve been in a David Cronenberg movie, too.
But will the robot bartender listen to you as you tell him about your wife who doesn’t understand you?
Wieniawski | Polonaise in D Major:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYYVgMuoSaw
