Thursday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning everybody. Jerry is (probably) asleep, so I am filling in this morning. He’ll join us later.

It’s National Taffy Day today, at least in America. Wikipedia insists that this is similar to what is called toffee in other countries.

In Poland today, Hili is contemplating serious topics.

A: How do you see the problem of global warming?

Hili: Expectantly.

In Polish:

Ja: Jak patrzysz na kwestię ocieplenia?

Hili: Wyczekująco.

From Twitter:

First, something soothing. Following pianists is a good choice on Twitter.

Big Brother is watching you, for totally benign reasons. Really.

(if you use the Tube in London, click through for thread)

1/ BIG news today for London: TfL is announcing that it is rolling out technology to track passengers using wifi full time from July 8th. I’ve written about this story for some time, so if you’ll forgive me, a little thread on why this is cool but also… controversial! — James O'Malley (@Psythor) May 22, 2019

This is exactly how I feel when my alarm goes off in the morning.

Later that day, Gerald was declared fit for work. https://t.co/3jJKbXIcw4 — Oonagh (@Okeating) May 21, 2019

Pure evil

when the meteor comes, know that we deserved it https://t.co/UnJru2pGJG — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 20, 2019

When the Revolution comes, the machines may be too embarrassed to do anything except toe the dirt and blush.

And the award for most unintentionally funny headline ever goes to: pic.twitter.com/jqBD5nxL5c — neontaster (@neontaster) December 25, 2016

A cool demo of magnetic fields

Ferrofluid is here poured over-top of a magnet. The magnet is locked within the superconductor's magnetic fields, allowing the fluid to float in midair around the magnet. This is both flux pinning and Meissner effect [full video with more magnets: https://t.co/O3ay0yQ8wx] pic.twitter.com/MNCSe7uRSC — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 21, 2019

File this under magnificent obsession

Octopus created from one single sheet of paper by Japanese Artist Masayo Fukuda

(https://t.co/t0bL18894D) pic.twitter.com/G6C0MkEciM — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 21, 2019

Speaking of the Revolution

I’m on a cruise ship with robot bartenders lmao we’re all gonna die pic.twitter.com/6tUCAYzJKf — Shay Spence (@chezspence) May 19, 2019

A scene that should have been in a David Lynch or Guillermo del Toro film, but wasn’t.