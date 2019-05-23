Someone wants to write my autobiography

Well cut off my legs and call me “Shorty”! I got the email below from a company asking to write my autobiography. It’s a money-making operation, of course, employing a ghost writer who will make my wonderful and interesting life, and my science, accessible to the public:
Dear Dr. Jerry A Coyne,
I am Luis, Editorial assistant from Oasis Publishing Group Ltd. contacting you with the reference from our editorial department. Basing on your outstanding contribution to the scientific community, we would like to write your autobiography.
Researchers like you are adding so much value to the scientific community, yet you are not getting enough exposure. No matter how many papers you publish in famous journals, you will be still unknown to common people. To solve this problem, we came up with this unique solution.
With our autobiography service, we will write your autobiography along with your research contributions in common man’s language. We will also include all your published papers into this book in a way that a common man can understand it. And then, we will publish your book with our publishing group. Before, publication, we will send the draft to you for scientific accuracy, once you approve our draft, we then proceed for publication. You will get all the rights of your book, and all the sales generated from your book, will be credited to you.
Your autobiography will be listed on famous websites like Amazon, ebay, Goodreads and many other popular book websites. As a result, you will get good credibility and people will recognize your hard work and your scientific contributions.
Last but not least, after the publication of your book, it will be published in Google News, Yahoo and other major news channels. What more can you ask for?
All we need is your book writing contract, and you will get all the rights for your book.
Will be waiting to hear from you.
Best Rega
The firm is Oasis Publishing, and I’m not the only one who’s had this offer. See the article below in PLOS ONE (click on screenshot):
William Sullivan is the Showalter Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Sullivan toyed with the publishers, as a good gadfly would, and found out that they charge $1895 for a ten-chapter “autobiography” that would summarize Sullivan’s scientific work in “common man’s language.”
After some inquiries, Sullivan then wrote them back a hilarious letter:
That reminds me of the letters of Father Guido Sarducci. There’s more in the article, so go have a look.
Well, nobody with two neurons to rub together would be taken in by this company, but I have always had two titles for my autobiography, which is as far as that project will ever get:
1.) Triumph of the Ill
2.) I, Yam: My Life as a Sweet Potato
Maybe you’re being too dismissive; as their web site says “Let’s Writing!” and “Reading is the best for get idea”. It’s this sort of iconoclastic attitude to grammar that will get your autobiography noticed.
Can you please give the link? I looked for one and didn’t come up with anything like that, though I found a squirrely publisher in Clovis, CA., I saw no “Let’s Writing,” etc.
Click HERE
You’ll find those two phrases in the banner
The banner has three ‘screens’ moved horizontally by clicking the LR arrows at the RL edges of the banner.
Thank you! Insofar as I can explore the site, which has several recursive internal links (not sure what they’re called), it’s hilarious and I want to save the link.
It’s badly designed for sure & I find the fonts annoying too
I like the typeface, but some of the fonts are too small and the grey colour too pale for easy legibility.
🐜
The contact form gives a latitude and longitude for an office building in downtown Bandung, Indonesia.
