Another word that needs to die

by Grania

Today’s word is “ratio”.

No, not the actual ratio.

The social media ratio, as in “I’m just here for the ratio.”

What does it mean?

It means that the number of “comments” far exceed the number of “likes”, which means you are bad, you fail, even your mother is embarrassed about it and your friends will now pretend not to know you. Actual conversation is frowned upon, clicking a heart button is what really matters.

Such a person is “ratioed.”

You’re welcome. See also, “Hold my beer”, into which category this tweet would also fit.