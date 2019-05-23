Another word that needs to die

by Grania
Today’s word is “ratio”.
No, not the actual ratio.
The social media ratio, as in “I’m just here for the ratio.”
What does it mean?
It means that the number of “comments” far exceed the number of “likes”, which means you are bad, you fail, even your mother is embarrassed about it and your friends will now pretend not to know you. Actual conversation is frowned upon, clicking a heart button is what really matters.
Such a person is “ratioed.”
You’re welcome. See also, “Hold my beer”, into which category this tweet would also fit.
The Chapters on Jerry’s word dislikes are going to take up the bulk of his biography! 🙂
That is a new one to me – & very ugly.
I recently was having a piece of jewelry cleaned and ended up waiting for a few minutes in the store. I overheard a couple grousing about a ring, and their financing options. After they left, I asked the clerk what percentage of folks financing their jewelry buys and they said probably 95%. I find this simultaneously horrifying and curious.
I don’t wear jewelry myself, so this may be my personal bias showing. It just seems unreasonable (and fiscally irresponsible) to me to be buying fashion pieces that you cannot afford without financing.
–
What say the good readers here? Am I being short sighted?
Yea, fully agree,kinda like buying that Ram 1500 truck on time instead of saving for your retirement.
Engagement and wedding rings might be a reasonable exception.
🐜
Some kids on crotch-rocket motorcycles appear to have a “scary” high horse-power over I.Q. ratio.
I’m a bit puzzled: does the tweet about the engagement ring demonstrate ratio”?
If I’m reading the screenshot correctly, the tweet has 11,000 comments and 648 “likes”, or a “ratio” of about 17:1.
How about English as a second language
Check out this ratio. During the first quarter of 2019 Facebook banned 2.19 billion fake accounts. The number of genuine accounts on Facebook is said to be 2.38 billion. For those living on this platform I would be careful what you believe.
The silliness of social media never disappoints.
In a tiny way the tweet illustrates a modern form of sexual selection in our species.
Because they don’t have downvotes. Next best thing in lieu of downvotes: ratio.