You have mites on your face

As you sit there reading this, thousands of mites are living on your face, burrowed into the follicles of your facial hair and the pores around your eyes, nose, and mouth. As the NPR article below shows (click on second screenshot), every human is colonized by “eyelash mites”, members of the subphylum Chelicerata—yes, relatives of spiders and scorpions—in the species Demodex folliculorum. Here’s what they look like:

Read more about them here, watch the video below, or do both (they give different information):

They pretty much rest head down within the pores from which hairs arise (several mites per pore), coming out at night to mate and eat the grease that your face exudes. Gross, eh?

But you don’t notice them, as they’re innocuous and rarely cause problems. Occasionally they will get out of control, usually when your immune system is suppressed for some reason. This causes a white sheen called “Demodex frost”, which looks like this (it’s a particularly bad case). But it can be treated.

I find it interesting that this species, which is limited to Homo sapiens, is with us all of our lives, and does us no harm. I bet more than 95% of people don’t even know they have them. You’re not born with them; you acquire them from contact with others (most likely the mother) after you’ve exited the womb. And the good news is that they have no anus, so they don’t defecate on you. (I

Here’s a cool NPR video giving you more information about them. As expected, their low mobility means that they’ve become genetically differentiated among human populations, so you can tell where a mite came from by sequencing its DNA. It would be interesting to compare a phylogeny of human groups with that of their eyelash mites. If there is any “cross-group” movement, the phylogenies wouldn’t coincide.

Watch this, because these are on YOU!