Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, May 22, 2019, and as you read this I’ll be heading to the airport towards a week’s R&R in Cambridge and Boston. Posting will almost certainly be lighter, but, like Maru, I do my best.

It’s National Vanilla Pudding Day, a comestible of little value; but it’s also both International Day for Biological Diversity and World Goth Day. I never got the goth thing, but here’s the origin of this celebration (from Wikipedia):

World Goth Day originated in the United Kingdom in 2009. BBC Radio 6 was looking at a number of music subcultures throughout a week in May, including Goth music. Goth DJs Cruel Britannia and Martin Oldgoth got an event up and running. It was decided that May 22 would be the day when this event would be held regularly.

Here are some goths (source here). Oy! Is this still a thing?

On this day in 1455, the Wars of the Roses began in England ;when Richard, Duke of York, defeated and captures King Henry VI of England.

And a banner day for evolution lovers. It was on May 22, 1826, that HMS Beagle set out on its its first voyage. That was to Tierra del Fuego, and the captain, Pringle Stokes, got depressed and shot himself on the trip. The ship’s most famous voyage, with Captain Robert FitzRoy and Charles Darwin aboard, took place between 1831 and 1836. Curiously, FitzRoy also got depressed and committed suicide in 1865, cutting his throat with a razor.

On this day in 1849, the future President Abraham Lincoln was given a patent for an inflatable device to lift boats. While it was never used, Lincoln remains the only U.S. President to hold a patent. Speaking of patents, it was on May 22, 1906, that the Wright Brothers were granted U.S. patent 821,393 for a “Flying-Machine”: the very first airplane that flew. Here’s the design (it launched “patent wars” that slowed the development of aviation in America):

On this day in 1915, Mount Lassen erupted in northern California. It remains the only volcano besides Mt. St.Helens to erupt on the mainland U.S. in the twentieth century. And speaking of another natural disaster, Wikipedia reports that on this day in 1960 “the Great Chilean earthquake, measuring 9.5 on the moment magnitude scale, hits southern Chile, [becoming] the most powerful earthquake ever recorded.”

Exactly four years later, President Lyndon Johnson launched the “Great Society.” On May 22, 1987, the first Rugby World Cup began with New Zealand Playing Italy at Auckland. New Zealand won.

On May 22, 2015, the Republic of Ireland became the first nation on Earth to legalize gay marriage (this was via a public referendum, and most of us remember it). Now if they’d only liberalize abortion! Finally, it was two years ago today that a terrorist bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people.

Notables born on this day include Richard Wagner (1813), Mary Cassatt (1844), Arthur Conan Doyle (1859), Laurence Olivier (1907), Sun Ra (1914), Peter Matthiessen (1927), Harvey Milk (1930), Ted Kaczynski (1942), George Best (1946), Bernie Taupin (1950), and Maggie Q (1979).

Here is a 1914 painting from Cassatt, “Young woman wearing a small winged hat holding a cat” (source: The Great Cat):

Those who died on May 22 include Martha Washington (1802), Victor Hugo (1885), Langston Hughes (1967), and Martin Gardner (2010).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has discovered yoga, which strongly resembles sharpening one’s claws:

Hili: Yoga allows full concentration. A: Concentration on what? Hili: And that’s the beauty of it: on nothing.

In Polish:

Hili: Joga pozwala na pełną koncentrację.

Ja: Na czym?

Hili: I to jest najpiękniejsze, na niczym.

From Nilou, we learn never to trust a fox with your stuff. This one steals a wallet, but it looks as if the guy got it back:

Don’t get to close to a wild fox. pic.twitter.com/h44ZNM2cEn — When Animals Attack (@Animalsandfools) May 21, 2019

Tweets from Grania. The first reminds us of the million small tragedies enacted daily in nature within a few blocks of us:

Brilliantly Gross. A fly’s head after it has been infected with a deadly parasitic fungus named Cordyceps. From @41Strange Maybe his best yet.

(Photo: Faiz Bustamente) pic.twitter.com/kin0bn5ZVG — OZAbbey (@9AbbeyOZ) May 21, 2019

This giant snowshoe cat wants its food!

Someone still thinks they’re a kitten. pic.twitter.com/HcaFG1Q4e2 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) May 21, 2019

Good god! I wonder if this advertisement worked. Imagine computer dating with a profile like this!

Hard to imagine a more romantic proposal. (Bridgewater Courier News 1907, via @_newspapers) pic.twitter.com/yQEN3cdLkd — Undine (@HorribleSanity) May 21, 2019

There’s a good joke here about 20 seconds in (sound on):

If you're not prepared to be wrong, you'll never come up with anything original. @SirKenRobinson

vía @ValaAfshar pic.twitter.com/6CzYIoJ7pv — JM Alvarez-Pallete (@jmalvpal) March 14, 2019

Grania says, “This should be everywhere.”

Very much enjoyed this poster in the loos of my local last night. pic.twitter.com/lNVARi3maP — Tubbs McGuire (@tubbsmcguire) May 16, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This first one is a stunning mimic: a moth evolved to look like a wasp. Reminder: it’s a MOTH!

In honour of #masquerademonday here's a moth we found in Peru doing a pretty good impersonation of a wasp #insectoftheday @ibers_aber @Clocks_n_crabs pic.twitter.com/PBGuKaYsPz — Ross Piper (@DrRossPiper) May 20, 2019

How a cicada makes noise (sound up, of course):

This male Zammara smaragdina is showing us how #cicadas make sound by vibrating a structure called a tymbal! pic.twitter.com/QB6zgt3f3B — 🐞 Nancy Miorelli 🐞 (@SciBugs) February 25, 2017

Did you see the tymbals vibrate? Here’s a figure from Wikipedia showing the membrane:

Check out the responses in the thread below this tweet. Perhaps you have one, too.

In six words or fewer, write a story about this photo.#sixwordstory #amwriting pic.twitter.com/nEqwJgcy4T — Agatha Chocolats (@AgathaChocolats) May 21, 2019

Tweet of the week: DUCKLING RESCUE! I hope they found a pond. . .

Confirmed – Fire helmets can hold a maximum of 10 ducklings. Firefighters rescued this little flock from a storm drain at South Park Lane and Canal Court in @CityofLittleton at 2:45 this afternoon. They’ve been reunited with their very worried mother and are all safe. pic.twitter.com/zngAXFWZAQ — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 19, 2019