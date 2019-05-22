While sitting at the airport, I just received a few animal photos from my old friend Peter, who once spent several years in Africa. It’s an unusual gathering of springtails in New England. Peter’s notes are indented:

This is a large group of Collembola crossing a dirt road in New Hampshire. I estimate the arc to be about ten or twelve feet long. However, in terms of the number of individuals on the move, this is like the sort thing one might see on the plains of Africa, only with wildebeest. It will probably take a couple of hours for them to cross the road.

The phylogenetic position of springtails seems to be somewhat controversial. They are arthropods (phylum Arthropoda), but it’s not universally agreed that they’re in the subphylum Hexapoda along with other insects. They could be a sister group of Hexapods but not nested within the Hexapoda. At any rate, here’s what a springtail looks like close up (photo from Wikipedia). And as you can see from the photo above, they’re small—at most a few mm long.

Your question: Why did the springtails cross the road?