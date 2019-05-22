Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “Islamophobia”

Well, here we go again: another Jesus and Mo strip that the Pakistani government will eventually deem “blasphemous,” forcing WordPress to block this post in Pakistan. So it goes:

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “tax”, has this caption:

The story behind the problematic new definition of Islamophobia is here.

That story gives the definition of “Islamophobia” by the APPG (all parliamentary party group) as this:

The APPG’s definition, which was proposed in a report in November, says “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

Note the problem: conflating bigotry against Muslims with “target expression of Muslimness”, which could be Islamic doctrine itself. As the National Secular Society (NSS) reports, there are objections, expressed in an open letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid:

The NSS’s chief executive Stephen Evans was one of a diverse range of 44 campaigners, academics, writers and other public figures who signed the letter. The signatories included representatives of the think tank Civitas, the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain, the Network of Sikh Organisations and Christian Concern. NSS honorary associates Richard Dawkins, Pragna Patel, Maajid Nawaz and Peter Tatchell were also among the signatories.

And the strip, in which Jesus commits Islamophobia: