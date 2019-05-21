Turtle rescue

by Greg Mayer

Midland painted turtles (Chrysemy picta marginata) are the most abundant turtles in southeastern Wisconsin, and they live in and nest around Greenquist Pond, the pond right outside the building where my office is. Hatchlings don’t always walk the right way from their wintering abodes, and need help if they are to survive.

On May 9, 2019 (almost exactly five years since a similar reptile rescue), a group of students found this hatchling on its back on the concrete plaza between the lower levels of Wyllie and Comm Arts, 100 or more yards from the Pond.

Hatchling midland painted turtle (Chrysemys picta marginata), UW-Parkside, Somers, WI, May 9, 2019

Knowing who to go to for reptile advice, they brought the little fellow to me. Given its size, and its incompletely healed umbilical scar, this turtle hatched last summer (2018), and may have overwintered in the nest, emerging this spring. The turtles often nest in the area to the south and southeast of the Pond, and this one must have headed the wrong way after its winter nap.

Hatchling midland painted turtle (Chrysemys picta marginata), UW-Parkside, Somers, WI, May 9, 2019. Note the incompletely healed umbilical scar.

At my suggestion, the students took the turtle to the Pond, and released it in the shallows at its NE corner, where it could make its home with the other painted turtles, including, in all probability, its parents.

The students who rescued the turtle, and released it in Greenquist Pond. The turtle is cupped in one of the rescuers’ hands.

7 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    Wonderful story!

    Well done, students!

    Reply
    • Smokedpaprika
      Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:16 am | Permalink

      I second that! I’m so glad these kind-hearted students saved this little creature. I hope others will look out for more stranded baby turtles and follow suit.

      Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:19 am | Permalink

    Very good story. All the turtle needs is a chance and this one got it.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:28 am | Permalink

    Aw, good for them!

    Reply
  4. The Happy Book Blog.
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:46 am | Permalink

    Lovely story!

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:50 am | Permalink

    Heartwarming, if you can say that about the cold blooded. 😎

    Reply
  6. Charles Sawicki
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Good work! Cute turtles.

    Reply

