Here is a sequence of 7 photos of an Eastern Grey Kangaroo ) hopping. They were taken at about 10 frames per second, so the sequence covers about 0.7 seconds. It is only in contact with the ground in two frames. The photos were taken in open woodland near Canberra, where Eastern Greys are abundant. It looked like it was going at a relaxed, near effortless pace, not flat out. They are beautiful to watch in motion.