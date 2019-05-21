Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Duncan McCaskill from Canberra sent us a series of photos, à la Eadweard Muybridge, of a kangaroo hopping, and three lagniappe ‘roos. His notes are indented:

Here is a sequence of 7 photos of an Eastern Grey Kangaroo (Macropus giganteus) hopping. They were taken at about 10 frames per second, so the sequence covers about 0.7 seconds. It is only in contact with the ground in two frames. The photos were taken in open woodland near Canberra, where Eastern Greys are abundant. It looked like it was going at a relaxed, near effortless pace, not flat out. They are beautiful to watch in motion.

1.) Mid flight:

2.)  Coming down – legs forward at full stretch, tail up.

3.) On the ground, legs compressed, tail coming down:

4.) Just about to leave the ground, legs powering off, tail down.

5.) Airborne:

6.) Airborne, legs coming forward, tailing going up:

7.) Mid-flight again:

And here are a few more Kangaroo photos. First, a classic female with joey in her pouch pose:

And a more awkward, but perhaps more typical pose, of a joey that has probably outgrown the pouch but gets as much of itself as it can in anyway:

Finally, a large beefed up mature male:

 

8 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 8:04 am | Permalink

    These are so fun!

    But the hopping shows nicely the balancing going on.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 8:28 am | Permalink

    It looks like the roo’s tail is used to store energy from the downward path and apply it to the next jump.

    Reply
  3. DrBrydon
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Yeah, I’ve seen my cartoons. I wouldn’t want to tangle with that male.

    Reply
    • jpetts
      Posted May 21, 2019 at 9:03 am | Permalink

      Yep, he is RIPPED!

      Reply
      • jpetts
        Posted May 21, 2019 at 9:04 am | Permalink

        Quite an impressive pair of knackers, too!

        Reply
      • BJ
        Posted May 21, 2019 at 9:06 am | Permalink

        That last picture: “You lift, bro?”

        Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:30 am | Permalink

    Very good! And I see that male is swingin’ in the breeze back there.

    Reply
  5. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 21, 2019 at 11:57 am | Permalink

    Great stuff!

    Reply

