WordPress once again helps the Pakistani government block my “blasphemous” Jesus and Mo posts

I think this must be the third time that WordPress has cooperated with the Pakistani government in blocking “blasphemous” content on my site. The blasphemy, as you’ll see from the three links singled out, involves reproducing Jesus and Mo cartoons, which have apparently hurt the feelings of Muslims. Indeed, I seem to have committed a crime.

Here’s the letter from WordPress, with the Pakistani complaint below:

Hello, A Pakistan authority has demanded that we disable the following content on your WordPress.com site: https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/2012-03-14.png?w=1000

https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2012/10/2012-10-31.png

https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/2015-02-25.png?w=522&h=522 Unfortunately, we must comply to keep WordPress.com accessible for everyone in the region. As a result, we have disabled this content only for Internet visitors originating from Pakistan. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked. Visitors from outside of Pakistan are not affected. You and your readers may be interested in these suggestions for bypassing Internet restrictions. For your reference, we have included a copy of the complaint. No reply is necessary, but please let us know if you have any questions.

The complaint:

Dear WordPress Team, It is highlighted that few of the web pages hosted on your platform are extremely Blasphemous / Hate Speech. The same have also been declared blasphemous under Pakistan Penal Code section 295, 295A, 295B, 295C and is in clear violation of Section 11 and 37 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA) 2016 and Section 19 of Constitution of Pakistan. Keeping above in view, It is requested to please support in removing following URL’s from your platform at earliest please. The below mentioned websites can be found on following URL’s:- […] 47. https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/2015-02-25.png?w=522&h=522 https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2012/10/2012-10-31.png https://whyevolutionistrue.files.wordpress.com/2012/03/2012-03-14.png?w=1000 Looking forward for your prompt response please. Regards

Web Analysis Team

+92 51 9214396

Once again I object to WordPress’s complicity in blocking material at the behest of the Pakistani government, which means that WordPress, despite its purported free-speech policy, is exercising censorship at a government’s request. They do this, of course, because they don’t want Pakistan shutting down WordPress sites—that would cost the company money! I guess I think that some principles are more important than profit.