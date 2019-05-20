The most repugnant headline ever

It’s from HuffPo, of course, and I count 4.5 repellent words or phrases in the two headlines below. If you click on the screenshot, you’ll see another stinker in the second-page headline:
Apparently this is the way HuffPost thinks its readers talk, and perhaps they do.
And of course it’s about a tweet: that’s all that HuffPo reports on these days since its “reporters” are too lazy to do anything but look at Twitter.
Ummm, so someone who hates instagram has some receipts, after their application for a student loan to visit Oprah schools got dissed?
Hahaha. You are developing a prehensile ear for repellent words. This will make for a long haul to 2020.
I, for one, find the headline to be really impactful. Have you ever seen one that digs this deep on a shade-throwing tweet? I mean, they really dragged that person.
You just made me happy, Yazikus. Very happy.
Just what the rich, white kids at CC need – a black woman to pay off their debt. I’d guess that many CC kids don’t even have college debt.
Why do you subject yourself to this? Haven’t you suffered enough?
The medical students and residents that I teach clinical pediatrics to have never spoken that way. This, despite being millennials and supporting the people who complained when someone got offended after hearing a person say “get the COW”. COW being the computer on wheels but was assumed to be a weight reference. End result being “COW” is now no longer an acceptable word in the hospital.
Careful, man, that schadenfreude is strong stuff, as addictive in the long run as smack or crack or crystal meth. It’s all fun and games for a while, then you’re wandering around the back alleys of the internet lookin’ for your next fix, like Sinatra in Man With the Golden Arm, or like Gene Hackman after he gets kidnapped in French Connection II.