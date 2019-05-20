Please send in your good wildlife photos, or rather, get them together to send to me in a week or so when I return from Boston. Today we have some lovely plants from Australian researcher, naturalist, and photographer Tony Eales. His notes are indented:

So I got to go back to Western Australia—only my second time there. It is in some ways like going to a different country. Some of the insects and birds are familiar, but many occur only there and some things common on the east coast are absent there. But the big difference is the plants. There are a fair few familiar groups but the species are visibly quite distinct—often in spectacular ways from their east Australian cousins. SW Western Australia is a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot and my biggest regret was that I couldn’t have stayed and explored longer.

Here’s a few examples, first Banksias, which are clearly related to the south African group Protea, providing good biogeographical evidence for continental drift. I am not a great plant guy so some of my IDs may be off at the species level.

Banksia coccinea is a threatened species that grows in a relatively few stands in areas that humans would also like to build houses and beach resorts. Generally Banksia flowers range from orange to green with the majority being shades of yellow. B. coccinea in contrast, is a striking scarlet with some purple tones. Again I was out of season but lucky enough to find one flowering.