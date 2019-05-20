Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday, May 20 2019, and National Quiche Lorraine Day—another blatant case of cultural appropriation by Americans. It’s also World Bee Day and World Metrology Day, meaning that we’ll have both measurements and bees. The good news (for me) is that “Game of Thrones” has ended. I never watched it, but it dominated the media, both regular and social, for the last month (HuffPost has no fewer than eleven stories about the show on today’s front page. I don’t fault those who got absorbed in it (I’ve done that with shows like “E.R.”), but this borders on obsession, and I don’t understand it.
All ten ducklings are still there, and thriving. Dare we hope for all ten to fledge? Here’s one of them. Note that they’re growing and starting to get their “spiky” feathers:
I’m going to Boston for 6 days of R&R with friends on Wednesday, so posting will be light during that period. As always, I do my best. If readership and comments on this site continue to wane, I’ll have to shut it down.
On May 20, 325, the First Council of Nicaea opened, trying to repair rifts in the church by voting on theological truths. One of these was that Jesus was divine. On this day in 1498, Vasco da Gama discovered the sea route from Europe to India when arriving at Calicut, India. And in 1570, the cartographer Abraham Ortelius put out his Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, the first modern atlas. Here’s his 1570 map. Not bad, eh? South America is a bit lumpy, and Australia is too close to Antarctica (if it isn’t Antarctica), but it’s pretty good for the time.
On May 20, 1609, the London publisher Thomas Thorpe published the first edition of Shakespeare’s sonnets. On this blue-ribbon day in 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis (both Jews, I might add) got a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets in them. I’m wearing them (well, not the first pair) right now! Exactly a decade later, Krakatoa began to erupt, with the full-blown explosion (killing over 36,000 people) taking place three months later.
On May 20, 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland heading east, landing in Ireland the next day to complete the world’s first solo transAtlantic flight by a woman. On this day in 1940, the first prisoners arrived at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. It was liberated five years later.
On this day in 1956, the first airborne hydrogen bomb dropped by the U.S. exploded over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. Here’s what it looked like, and let’s hope this weapon is never used:
On May 20, 1964, Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation: the echo of the Big Bang. The pair won the 1978 Nobel Prize in Physics. On this day in 1980, Quebec, voting on whether they should be independent from Canada, rejected the proposal by a “no” vote of 60%. Finally, on May 20, 1983, the first publications came out detailing the discovery of the HIV virus as a cause of AIDS. The papers came from the lab of French scientist Luc Montagnier. He and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi won the Nobel Prize for this discovery in 2008, and Robert Gallo did not.
Notables born on this day include Simon Fraser (1776), Honoré de Balzac (1799), James Stewart (1908), Moshe Dayan (1915), E. B. Lewis (1918; Nobel Laureate), Stan Mikita (1940), Joe Cocker (1944), Cher (1946), and Ron Reagan (1958, not afraid of burning in hell).
Those who joined the Choir Invisible on May 20 include Christopher Columbus (1506), Clara Schumann (1896), Max Beerbohm (1956), Gilda Radner (1989), and Stephen Jay Gould (2002).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s claim: “This was soon after Andrzej went to an atheist meeting and Hili obviously thought that such meetings should not be limited to humans.”
A: What do you see there?Hili: Some ants having an atheist rally.
Ja: Co tam widzisz?
Hili: Mrówki mają zlot ateistów.
And at Leon’s future home nearby, he meets Andrzej for coffee and cat snax:
Leon: Coffee for the guest, and the usual for me.
From Facebook:
Nilou informs us that the Tower of London ravens have produced their first offspring in thirty years. They’re had four, three of which will be farmed out with one staying at the Tower to ensure that England doesn’t fall. Here’s a tweet with the babies and a call for captions. I’ve put up one, but there are more good captions in the thread:
Reader Barry sent a chill cat:
From reader Julian, a nod to the helpful Swiss:
Tweets from Grania. I don’t think this nudibranch is walking, as I see no forward propulsion. Eating, perhaps?
This is where drones really shine: wildlife photography from above:
Some people think bats are ugly. I think those folks are crazy.
I always have this problem:
Tweets from Matthew. There’s a bumper crop of otters this year!
I haven’t read this story yet, but perhaps readers can fill us in:
The International Space Station moves across the face of the Sun:
If the ravens left the Tower it would signal cawmageddon…
I really enjoy this website and I hope it continues. You add value to my life, and I appreciate the effort you put into it.
Thank you.
Lets do like Hili says – Have an atheist rally. Read and comment.
World Metrology Day is an event occurring on the 20th of May celebrating the International System of Units. From Wikipedia,
I read your postings every day, and thoroughly enjoy them, as well as learn from them all sorts of new and interesting things. I don’t comment, though, because I usually am reading them from my iphone and it’s not a convenient time or place. I suspect there are more like me, so I do hope you can continue to keep it going.
TREE OTTERS: It’s the Singapore Bishan otter clan – WIKI HERE & here’s their best video of many. Cute & fun:
PS they’re furry squeaky toys in their spare time
Shut it down? Don’t make me come over there!
That Cosmic History story is quite interesting. I’d like to hear Sean Carroll address the topic.
The best thing about it is nobody has pinned down the cause of the discrepancy. Exciting.
I look forward to your posts and don’t miss one. I try to contribute but I don’t find it easy. Besides the biology you are my gateway into American life. Thank you for all the work you do.
Without this site, I would have no good reason to get up in the morning–other than the cat sitting on my head.
“If readership and comments on this site continue to wane, I’ll have to shut it down”.
I appreciate the amount of work that must be involved every single day for you. But are we to be, along so much else, left without knowing Hili’s latest musings, no more science or religion insights, no readers wildlife pics,no Caterday. No, no, no Prof Coyne(E)although comment numbers/quality may not always meet your expectations I find it hard to believe the kind and gentle man we have subscribed to would be so cruel. Is bribery an option here?
Funny in Canada you can just take a vote and get out of the country. Cannot do that here although there are some I would like to see gone.
The NBC news science story about the age of the universe does not do justice to the size of the gaps in our knowledge, but at least it includes this quote:
“‘There’s currently no consistent story that works for all our cosmological data,’ says Princeton University astrophysicist Jo Dunkley, who has extensively analyzed the Planck results.”
We make models that agree with some of the data, but only by excluding some other data that contradicts the model, just as General Relativity and Quantum Theories (there are several) cannot be combined.
There is probably something big and very basic missing that will take us beyond General Relativity, but even then J.B.S. Haldane will still be right:
“I have no doubt that in reality the future will be vastly more surprising than anything I can imagine. Now my own suspicion is that the Universe is not only queerer than we suppose, but queerer than we can suppose.”
But of course Jesus was divine. He had a great hairdresser and could redecorate the hell out of a paper bag.
🐾🐾
I read every day and everything (almost). I comment occasionally. I need WEIT. I beg you to keep it going. And I deeply appreciate all the mind and body you put into doing so.