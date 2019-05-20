Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Monday, May 20 2019, and National Quiche Lorraine Day—another blatant case of cultural appropriation by Americans. It’s also World Bee Day and World Metrology Day, meaning that we’ll have both measurements and bees. The good news (for me) is that “Game of Thrones” has ended. I never watched it, but it dominated the media, both regular and social, for the last month (HuffPost has no fewer than eleven stories about the show on today’s front page. I don’t fault those who got absorbed in it (I’ve done that with shows like “E.R.”), but this borders on obsession, and I don’t understand it.

All ten ducklings are still there, and thriving. Dare we hope for all ten to fledge? Here’s one of them. Note that they’re growing and starting to get their “spiky” feathers:

I’m going to Boston for 6 days of R&R with friends on Wednesday, so posting will be light during that period. As always, I do my best. If readership and comments on this site continue to wane, I’ll have to shut it down.

On May 20, 325, the First Council of Nicaea opened, trying to repair rifts in the church by voting on theological truths. One of these was that Jesus was divine. On this day in 1498, Vasco da Gama discovered the sea route from Europe to India when arriving at Calicut, India. And in 1570, the cartographer Abraham Ortelius put out his Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, the first modern atlas. Here’s his 1570 map. Not bad, eh? South America is a bit lumpy, and Australia is too close to Antarctica (if it isn’t Antarctica), but it’s pretty good for the time.

On May 20, 1609, the London publisher Thomas Thorpe published the first edition of Shakespeare’s sonnets. On this blue-ribbon day in 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis (both Jews, I might add) got a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets in them. I’m wearing them (well, not the first pair) right now! Exactly a decade later, Krakatoa began to erupt, with the full-blown explosion (killing over 36,000 people) taking place three months later.

On May 20, 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland heading east, landing in Ireland the next day to complete the world’s first solo transAtlantic flight by a woman. On this day in 1940, the first prisoners arrived at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. It was liberated five years later.

On this day in 1956, the first airborne hydrogen bomb dropped by the U.S. exploded over Bikini Atoll in the Pacific Ocean. Here’s what it looked like, and let’s hope this weapon is never used:

On May 20, 1964, Robert Woodrow Wilson and Arno Penzias discovered the cosmic microwave background radiation: the echo of the Big Bang. The pair won the 1978 Nobel Prize in Physics. On this day in 1980, Quebec, voting on whether they should be independent from Canada, rejected the proposal by a “no” vote of 60%. Finally, on May 20, 1983, the first publications came out detailing the discovery of the HIV virus as a cause of AIDS. The papers came from the lab of French scientist Luc Montagnier. He and Françoise Barré-Sinoussi won the Nobel Prize for this discovery in 2008, and Robert Gallo did not.

Notables born on this day include Simon Fraser (1776), Honoré de Balzac (1799), James Stewart (1908), Moshe Dayan (1915), E. B. Lewis (1918; Nobel Laureate), Stan Mikita (1940), Joe Cocker (1944), Cher (1946), and Ron Reagan (1958, not afraid of burning in hell).

Those who joined the Choir Invisible on May 20 include Christopher Columbus (1506), Clara Schumann (1896), Max Beerbohm (1956), Gilda Radner (1989), and Stephen Jay Gould (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Malgorzata explains Hili’s claim: “This was soon after Andrzej went to an atheist meeting and Hili obviously thought that such meetings should not be limited to humans.”

A: What do you see there? Hili: Some ants having an atheist rally.

And at Leon’s future home nearby, he meets Andrzej for coffee and cat snax:

Leon: Coffee for the guest, and the usual for me.

From Facebook:

Nilou informs us that the Tower of London ravens have produced their first offspring in thirty years. They’re had four, three of which will be farmed out with one staying at the Tower to ensure that England doesn’t fall. Here’s a tweet with the babies and a call for captions. I’ve put up one, but there are more good captions in the thread:

They look ravenous. — Johan™ Strandberg (@johanges) May 18, 2019

Reader Barry sent a chill cat:

From reader Julian, a nod to the helpful Swiss:

In Bern, Switzerland, many residents have built cat ladders to help their feline friends make the descent from high windows and balconies https://t.co/G3m6cg4XYC From @1843mag pic.twitter.com/CJJ3PETKSu — The Economist (@TheEconomist) May 19, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I don’t think this nudibranch is walking, as I see no forward propulsion. Eating, perhaps?

How a rare species of sea slug "walk" pic.twitter.com/1Q98awXhBd — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) May 11, 2019

This is where drones really shine: wildlife photography from above:

This spectacular drone footage shows humpback whales "socialising" off West Cork. 🐳🐳🐳 The video was captured by the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group for a new research project | https://t.co/IWVguzDBai pic.twitter.com/qlKwZPtkRc — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 10, 2019

Some people think bats are ugly. I think those folks are crazy.

I always have this problem:

Getting your haircut when you’ve glasses. pic.twitter.com/LUUdSNBe61 — TwistedDoodles (@twisteddoodles) May 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. There’s a bumper crop of otters this year!

Behold, The Otter Tree! …wait, what!? Credit: Jeff Tan pic.twitter.com/jkJ0HYAkfk — In Otter News (@Otter_News) May 19, 2019

I haven’t read this story yet, but perhaps readers can fill us in:

Something looks seriously wrong with our measurements of the universe. My editor challenged me to write the story so that it would make sense to any curious reader. Here's my take: https://t.co/hPx5cTfKbl pic.twitter.com/DWzssk4e7y — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) May 19, 2019

The International Space Station moves across the face of the Sun:

#ISS transits across the Sun over AR2670 pic.twitter.com/TtsB47vyyI — Domenico Calia (@CaliaDomenico) May 18, 2019