Sunday: Hili dialogue

It's May 19, 2019, and and National Devil's Food Cake Day. It's also Hepatitis Testing Day.

On this day in 1536, Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, was beheaded for adultery, treason, and incest. Just 35, she faced death bravely. This report came from William Kingston, the Constable of the Tower of London:

This morning she sent for me, that I might be with her at such time as she received the good Lord, to the intent I should hear her speak as touching her innocency alway to be clear. And in the writing of this she sent for me, and at my coming she said, ‘Mr. Kingston, I hear I shall not die afore noon, and I am very sorry therefore, for I thought to be dead by this time and past my pain.’ I told her it should be no pain, it was so little. And then she said, ‘I heard say the executioner was very good, and I have a little neck,’ and then put her hands about it, laughing heartily. I have seen many men and also women executed, and that they have been in great sorrow, and to my knowledge this lady has much joy in death. Sir, her almoner is continually with her, and had been since two o’clock after midnight.

On this day in 1568, Elizabeth I of England ordered the arrest of Mary, Queen of Scots. Mary was beheaded 19 years later. On May 19, 1743, the French polymath Jean-Pierre Christin developed the Centigrade temperature scale. I can use it without converting in from about 12-30° C—the range a Drosophila person uses, but I have to do the mental conversion outside that range (F = [C X 1.8] + 32). On this day in 1780, a weird event occurred in the U.S.: New England’s Dark Dark Day, in which the skies got very dark over New England and parts of Canada. It was probably due to smoke from forests fires.

On May 19, 1919, Kemal Atatürk landed at Samsun on the coast of the Black Sea, launching the Turkish War of Independence. And on this day in 1962, there was a birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, during which Marilyn Monroe sang her salacious version of “Happy Birthday” to JFK. I’ve put the famous rendition below. Monroe died less than three months after she sang this. (She was, of course, one of the many women bedded by JFK as President and before.)

On May 19, 1963, the New York Post published Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous Letter from Birmingham Jail (you can find it here). Finally, it was one year ago today that Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor; the pair has now produced a son who is about sixth in line for the throne. I couldn’t care less.

Notables born on this day include Johns Hopkins (1795), Nellie Melba (1861), Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881), Ho Chi Minh (1890), Max Perutz (1914, Nobel Laureate), Abraham Pais (1918), Pol Pot and Malcolm X (both 1925), Nora Ephron (1941), Pete Townshend (1945), and Joey Ramone (1951).

Those who shuffled off this mortal coil on May 19 include Anne Boleyn (1536; see above), José Martí (1895), T. E. Lawrence (1935), Ogden Nash (1971), Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1994), and Happy Rockefeller (2015).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are bored:

Hili: We are all waiting. A: What for? Hili: Any entertainment.

Cat of the Day from Reader James, who explains:

I was just in São Paulo, Brazil, for a week for work and went to an exhibit at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) where there was an exhibit on Tarsila do Amaral, an important figure in early 20th century Modernism. In one of her paintings, The Family (1925), there is a rather bemused looking cat who is clearly part of the family. Attached is a pic I took of the painting and a focus on the feline family member.

A great Kliban cartoon, especially appropriate as we’re predicted to have severe storms today (h/t: Stash Krod):

And a cat shrink:

Something I tweeted (h/t: Greg Mayer):

Peak Australia (from the BBC): Woman votes in Sydney in the Parliamentary elections—wearing a wetsuit.https://t.co/uApwo4oUhK pic.twitter.com/nVYaemEN0F — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) May 18, 2019

A tweet from Nilou. Most of these merganserlings are probably stolen from another mom or were orphans. I feel sorry for the mom!

Momma Duck with Her 76 Ducklings is Captured by a Wildlife Photographer https://t.co/36lEIlrTxm — Animal Life (@MeetAnimals) May 4, 2019

Tweets from Grania. I don’t understand this first one but I guess most people do. Perhaps a reader can explain it to me:

Heather Hastie, Huge Hedgehog Fan, will like this one:

I once befriended an echidna named Francis at Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology. You couldn’t pet it on the topside very well, but it loved a belly rub. And one time inserted its tongue between my finger and my ring!

Echidna: 👅1 of 5 monotreme species (egg-laying mammals) 👅Like all mammals, #monotremes have 1 bone in their lower jaw, 3 middle ear bones, produce milk to nourish their young 👅Has spines like a porcupine, a beak like a bird, a pouch like a kangaroo, lays eggs like a reptile pic.twitter.com/1rOAyLftP8 — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) May 12, 2019

Irony:

This is the sort of thing I’d expect Alanis Morissette to sing about. pic.twitter.com/uNIj4nxZQ0 — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) May 11, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. This hen beat Katie by three!

THIS IS THE MOST WHOLESOME THING I’VE EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/rAzyPRLmcw — Abby Spice-Danvers (@clapifyoulikeme) May 17, 2019

In honor of yesterday’s Eruption Anniversary. The new glacier is only 20 years old, and I had a hard time spotting it in the photo:

On this day in 1980 Mount St Helens erupted catastrophically destroying several large glaciers and 70% of the glacier mass on its flanks. The crater now contains the youngest glacier on Earth. Read more https://t.co/YR6QwJAyTp Photos by USGS pic.twitter.com/IgBMtu3ags — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) May 18, 2019

This is spectacular:

CATCH OF THE DAY: Stunning drone footage follows school of Cownose Rays swimming in crystal clear waters off the Australian coast. https://t.co/v521k5ri6d pic.twitter.com/LHH5hD82Gd — ABC News (@ABC) May 17, 2019

I saw this in Costa Rica as a second-year graduate student taking a Tropical Ecology course. These fluffy white bats are among the world’s cutest mammals:

The Honduran white bat cuts the side veins extending out from the midrib of the large leaves of the Heliconia plant causing them to fold down to form a 'tent'. They cling to the roof of this tent in small colonies of up to half a dozen individuals https://t.co/FccAhDc5rB pic.twitter.com/QP3B2IEKn1 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) May 17, 2019