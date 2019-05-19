Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, and the Lord decrees that ye shall not pick up sticks this day on pain of death. It’s May 19, 2019, and and National Devil’s Food Cake Day. (If that is what Satan eats, let me go to Hell!) It’s also Hepatitis Testing Day (I’m clean).
On this day in 1536, Anne Boleyn, Henry VIII’s second wife, was beheaded for adultery, treason, and incest. Just 35, she faced death bravely. This report came from William Kingston, the Constable of the Tower of London:
This morning she sent for me, that I might be with her at such time as she received the good Lord, to the intent I should hear her speak as touching her innocency alway to be clear. And in the writing of this she sent for me, and at my coming she said, ‘Mr. Kingston, I hear I shall not die afore noon, and I am very sorry therefore, for I thought to be dead by this time and past my pain.’ I told her it should be no pain, it was so little. And then she said, ‘I heard say the executioner was very good, and I have a little neck,’ and then put her hands about it, laughing heartily. I have seen many men and also women executed, and that they have been in great sorrow, and to my knowledge this lady has much joy in death. Sir, her almoner is continually with her, and had been since two o’clock after midnight.
On this day in 1568, Elizabeth I of England ordered the arrest of Mary, Queen of Scots. Mary was beheaded 19 years later. On May 19, 1743, the French polymath Jean-Pierre Christin developed the Centigrade temperature scale. I can use it without converting in from about 12-30° C—the range a Drosophila person uses, but I have to do the mental conversion outside that range (F = [C X 1.8] + 32). On this day in 1780, a weird event occurred in the U.S.: New England’s Dark Dark Day, in which the skies got very dark over New England and parts of Canada. It was probably due to smoke from forests fires.
On May 19, 1919, Kemal Atatürk landed at Samsun on the coast of the Black Sea, launching the Turkish War of Independence. And on this day in 1962, there was a birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, during which Marilyn Monroe sang her salacious version of “Happy Birthday” to JFK. I’ve put the famous rendition below. Monroe died less than three months after she sang this. (She was, of course, one of the many women bedded by JFK as President and before.)
On May 19, 1963, the New York Post published Martin Luther King, Jr.’s famous Letter from Birmingham Jail (you can find it here). Finally, it was one year ago today that Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor; the pair has now produced a son who is about sixth in line for the throne. I couldn’t care less.
Notables born on this day include Johns Hopkins (1795), Nellie Melba (1861), Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881), Ho Chi Minh (1890), Max Perutz (1914, Nobel Laureate), Abraham Pais (1918), Pol Pot and Malcolm X (both 1925), Nora Ephron (1941), Pete Townshend (1945), and Joey Ramone (1951).
Those who shuffled off this mortal coil on May 19 include Anne Boleyn (1536; see above), José Martí (1895), T. E. Lawrence (1935), Ogden Nash (1971), Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (1994), and Happy Rockefeller (2015).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts are bored:
Hili: We are all waiting.A: What for?Hili: Any entertainment.
Hili: Wszyscy oczekujemy.
Ja: Na co?
Hili: Na jakąś atrakcję.
Cat of the Day from Reader James, who explains:
I was just in São Paulo, Brazil, for a week for work and went to an exhibit at the Museu de Arte de São Paulo (MASP) where there was an exhibit on Tarsila do Amaral, an important figure in early 20th century Modernism.
In one of her paintings, The Family (1925), there is a rather bemused looking cat who is clearly part of the family. Attached is a pic I took of the painting and a focus on the feline family member.
A great Kliban cartoon, especially appropriate as we’re predicted to have severe storms today (h/t: Stash Krod):
And a cat shrink:
Something I tweeted (h/t: Greg Mayer):
A tweet from Nilou. Most of these merganserlings are probably stolen from another mom or were orphans. I feel sorry for the mom!
Tweets from Grania. I don’t understand this first one but I guess most people do. Perhaps a reader can explain it to me:
Heather Hastie, Huge Hedgehog Fan, will like this one:
I once befriended an echidna named Francis at Harvard’s Museum of Comparative Zoology. You couldn’t pet it on the topside very well, but it loved a belly rub. And one time inserted its tongue between my finger and my ring!
Irony:
Tweets from Matthew. This hen beat Katie by three!
In honor of yesterday’s Eruption Anniversary. The new glacier is only 20 years old, and I had a hard time spotting it in the photo:
This is spectacular:
I saw this in Costa Rica as a second-year graduate student taking a Tropical Ecology course. These fluffy white bats are among the world’s cutest mammals: