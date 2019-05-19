Today we have several photos of a rodential nature, and from two readers, whose comments are indented. As lagniappe, there’s a crustacean and a bird.

The first batch comes from Gary Womble:

Only whole grains for this little guy:

I would not want to get between him/her and those nuggets:

And finally, the kill!

A crustacean from Gary:

This little guy at Curry Hammock State Park in the Florida Keys takes its home everywhere it goes.

Another squirrel from Joe Dickinson (photo sent May 8):

Here is a squirrel photo with a moral: don’t leave food unattended in your campsite. It was taken this morning at New Brighton State Beach near Santa Cruz, CA . It is a neighboring campsite, not ours. The subject is on top of a cabinet inside of which is meant to be secure food storage. Clearly, the top doesn’t work so well.

From reader Tom Carrolan, sent March 21, who saw an American woodcock (Scolopax minor):

This morning, Blue Tusk owner Tim Yorton flagged me down coming out of Starbucks to show me a bird that had his staff in a tizzy… naturally. I then did my “Woodcock Walk” for Tim, his bartender and bar-backs, cleaning crew, and kitchen staff. . . I’ve done dozens such programs on this subject over the years, but this was the first where glassware, brooms, and white chef’s coats were involved. I peented , described the bird’s display flight as a large falling maple seed, tossed in some nocturnal migration… well ya had to be there.

You can hear a “peent” here