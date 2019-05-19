More words I hate

It’s time for another installment of “words and phrases that repel me”. Today we have three, and I’ll use as examples my favorite website to hate, HuffPost. (Click on screenshots to see the shameful usage.)
1.) Impactful. I’m not even going to look this up to see it’s a word; it probably is in the OED or some place similar. But it’s odious, repugnant, and odiferous. Yes, I know it’s shorter than the alternatives, though some adjectives, like “effective” can occasionally replace it. It sounds awkward.
2.) Dragged. As in “throw shade on”, meaning, “criticized” or “vilified”. It’s with-it millennial jargon, and it’s also confusing, for those who don’t know its use in the argot might think that someone is literally being dragged. (And don’t get me started on “literally”.)
3.) Haters. To shut down discussion of any topic, just refer to critics or opponents as “haters.” Nobody wants to be a hater, and it’s a good way to mock (even if it doesn’t silence) those whom you don’t like. And no, AOC didn’t “shut down” anybody: as far as I know, the GOP critics of her views are still there. I may have used this word before in a “words I hate” post. I guess I’m a word hater.
4.) Minoritized. This is an example of Orwell’s notion that new words and phrases can be constructed to carry a hidden political message. It used to be “minorities”, which was accurate in singling out groups that were not in the numerical or political majority. By referring to “minoritized” people, you now add the notion that they have been diminished or oppressed. That may be the case, but sometimes it’s not, and, at any rate, why not use the words “oppressed minorities” or “oppressed” instead?
Now, of course, it’s your turn to vent.
I agree with most of the OP’s choices, but “Haters”? Quite useful in referring to people who almost make a profession out of hating other people and things. Indeed, some haters do make a profession out of it. Rush Limbaugh is certainly a hater.
I don’t have a problem with “haters,” either, at least in informal writing or speech, though it’s grossly overused these days (appearing even in the twitter account emanating from the White House residence).
Affect not effect
“Haters” vexes me too!
Makes me think, less than pleasantly, of teeth. Or bowel movements.
“Impactful” — Hell, I don’t care for “impact” as a verb. It, and its spawn “impactful,” ought to be used about as often as the comet Shoemaker Levy 9 crashes into Saturn.
“Minoritize” — Always think twice before using a word that ends in “-ize,” is my motto, especially if it’s a neologism. They tend to bureaucratize language.
Racialized comes to mind.
My whines are all curmudgeonly, so pretty unimportant:
1/ However, while decrying the verb ‘minoritize’, Jerry reminded me of the stupidity of people referring to a single person as a ‘minority’. N.B. This is not the set of persons consisting only of the one person, where it could be correct, if silly. By thinking about the empty set, with nothing in it, versus the set whose only member is the empty set, Bertrand Russell became aware of the error in identifying an object with the set containing only that object.
2/ ‘Read’ is a verb, not a noun. Refer to it as a novel, short story, report, scientific paper, whatever, not a bloody ‘read’!
The Mahatma famously said “even if you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”
And in Nineteen Eighty-Four, Orwell wrote, “Being in a minority, even in a minority of one, did not make you mad.”
Be ok with me, though, were we to reserve the phrase “minority of one” to just those two. 🙂
No need to reserve: ‘a minority of one’ simply means the set whose only member is that person. But it does not mean that person, period.
And I use the verb ‘to mean’ here to mean what it should mean, namely ‘is defined to be’. But it is hard to avoid the imprecision of using ‘means’ when meaning to say ‘implies’! Oops, I just used its third meaning of means, namely ‘intends’. And I am a person of means who could afford to take an English course in university.
I don’t mind “haters” but, heh, I’ve always hated “impactful.”
I hate it when A unjustifiably refers to B, who disagrees with C, as a “hater” of C. Of course, A agrees with C, disagrees with B.
I once had a friend (I have since lost contact with him) who had a group of “forbidden words”. I don’t remember all of them, but I do remember “slacks” and “briquettes”. I don’t know why he hated these words, and I don’t know why I still remember these hated words.
I personally hate the word trump. I used to not mind it, but for some reason, I now loathe it. 😉
Some people just hate the sound of certain words, I think. I understand many cringe at hearing “moist.”
My friend hates w00t. I once put it on her FB page and it bothered her so much that she deleted my comment.
“Unpack” for simply meaning more details, context or one’s own opinion.
I don’t like “unpack”. It triggers me. I remember coming up with a sentence of hated words with some colleagues & “unpack was in there.
“haters” sucks. Sometimes it might pass because the user of the word is deliberately trying to sound silly, or … what, at the bar on their second round?… actually AOC was a bartender…
me? nothing! no words lately! I think WEIT is helping.
It makes me get the Taylor Swift song in my head which iI just can’t shake shake shake shake shake.
Commonly used in my parts is the word “racialized” which sounds/reads a lot like radicalized. I think it is a synonym of minoritized.
Here are a couple of Trump items I can’t take, besides all of them.
Strongly – He will say he is strongly for something.
Low Energy – Calls people low energy. That would be just about everyone who is not kissing his butt.
No collusion – no matter how many times he does it.
Oh yes “low energy”. I was remarking to myself how I felt that my energy levels were low & I immediately heard Trump’s voice saying “she’s very low energy”.
Every time I hear “dragged”, it hurts my brain, because I know “through the mud” is supposed to come next, but never does.
I can fairly say I despise that neologism.