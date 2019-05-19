An unwoke host

Reader Linda Calhoun spotted this Doonesbury strip and knew it would be appropriate for this website. Click on the link to go to the site. The author, of course, is Garry Trudeau.

The students clearly haven’t heard of Joe Biden’s habits.

  1. rickflick
    Posted May 19, 2019 at 8:29 am | Permalink

    I’ll have to start following Trudeau again.

    • Ken Kukec
      Posted May 19, 2019 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      No one else has had a finger on the American zeitgeist’s pulse the way Trudeau has for going on a half century now.

  2. SA Gould
    Posted May 19, 2019 at 10:03 am | Permalink

    Everything summed up in one cartoon. Excellent!

  3. Terry Lynne Pedersen
    Posted May 19, 2019 at 10:05 am | Permalink

    The word used so much I dislike: “Woke”, “safe space”

  4. brandonrobshaw
    Posted May 19, 2019 at 10:57 am | Permalink

    I stopped reading Trudeau’s cartoons after he blamed the murdered Charlie Hebdo journalists for having ‘wandered into hate speech’. I just couldn’t find him funny after that.

