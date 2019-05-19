An unwoke host

Reader Linda Calhoun spotted this Doonesbury strip and knew it would be appropriate for this website. Click on the link to go to the site. The author, of course, is Garry Trudeau.
The students clearly haven’t heard of Joe Biden’s habits.
I’ll have to start following Trudeau again.
No one else has had a finger on the American zeitgeist’s pulse the way Trudeau has for going on a half century now.
Everything summed up in one cartoon. Excellent!
The word used so much I dislike: “Woke”, “safe space”
I stopped reading Trudeau’s cartoons after he blamed the murdered Charlie Hebdo journalists for having ‘wandered into hate speech’. I just couldn’t find him funny after that.