In face of media and alumni outcry, Williams College finally recognizes a student pro-Israel organization

As Williams College plummets down the slide toward Evergreen State College at the bottom, its wokeness has moved beyond racial divisiveness to anti-Semitism. As I’ve recently reported, the Williams Student Council decided to reject an application of WIFI, a pro-Israel organization with modest aims, to become a registered student organization (RSO). Further, they had already recognized as an RSO the organization Students for Justice in Palestine, a hate group if ever there was one, with a history of not just anti-Semitism, but of intimidating and threatening Jewish students. You can read my posts about the Williams WIFI issue here, here, and here.

During the council vote, the students decided to vote anonymously and not to livestream the discussion, cowardly innovations designed to protect them from personal responsibility for their vote. And, as the minutes-taker of the Council revealed, the student representatives made anti-Semitic remarks during the discussion that he decided not to record.

Booting WIFI while approving SJP is hypocritical and unconscionable, but reflects a growing anti-Semitism among Williams students. That, of course, goes hand in hand with their growing wokeness, for the Authoritarian Left dislikes both Israel and Jews. But apparently there was pushback on the College, for President Maud Mandel decided to allow the WIFI organization access to Williams facilities for their meetings, even though it wasn’t an approved RSO.

But that wasn’t enough, at least for me. I wrote to the Williams rabbi, Seth Wax, saying that WIFI should surely have the same privileges as SJP (including money), and that it was wrong to make it a second class organization (see my letter to him here). Wax never responded (as I expected) but I think that letter and the publicity from other venues like The College Fix and other groups (see below) about the Council’s decision had some effect. That’s because President Mandel slyly changed the wording of her announcement without saying so, now noting that while WIFI wasn’t Council-approved, it had not only “most services available to student groups”, but also had all services available to student groups, and “exactly equal resources”. Here is the President’s wording; this comes from Ephblog, a Williams alumni site that monitors the College closely:

Original Even without CC approval, WIFI or any other non-CC organization can still access most services available to student groups, including use of college spaces for meetings and events. Revised Even without CC approval, WIFI or any other non-CC organization can still access all services available to student groups, including use of college spaces for meetings and events, and we are guaranteeing them exactly equal resources.

This continual tweaking of her decision bespeaks a president who is reactive rather than a leader—something I’ve always maintained about Mandel. She responds to student protests but does not lead, and shows no spine in her responses. Note, too, that “exactly equal” is still separate but equal, à la Brown v. Board of Education. If SJP is a registered student organization, then WIFI must be as well. In fact the mandate of Williams college that there will be no discrimination against student or student organizations based on their political views. Apparently that doesn’t apply to Jews.

Nevertheless, the flak against Williams continued in the media; here are some links:

I’ve heard as well that alumni, who give gazillions of dollars to Williams (it has one of the highest per capita endowments in America), objected to this unequal treatment of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli organizations. Because money talks (college presidents’ main job these days is squeezing dosh out of people), Mandel then had to placate the donors.

Eventually, she was apparently forced to do what she should have done all along: compelling the students to recognize the pro-Israel group as a registered student organization. I wasn’t sure at first whether she could do this, but according to the addendum of this new article in Forbes (more bad publicity for Williams), she could and eventually did:





The end of the piece:

ADDENDUM: On May 14th, the administration of Williams utilized an alternative procedure to recognize WIFI. According the Williams Director of Media Relations: “After Williams’ College Council (CC) voted last month to deny a proposal from Williams Initiative for Israel (WIFI) to become a CC-approved RSO, college administrators discussed the fact that the college’s Student Handbook described a parallel path to RSO status that had not been engaged in this case. This involved a committee made up of administrators and CC reps . . . We notified College Council of the process described in the Handbook, and asked them to designate a representative for the committee. On Tuesday, May 14, the committee considered WIFI’s request, as required by law, and voted to grant RSO status to WIFI. WIFI is now an RSO with the full rights, privileges and responsibilities that label entails. This experience has pointed to the value of a discussion with Williams students about student governance. As we move forward, we will continue to support students in thinking about the kind of governance they want and deserve. In addition, we will be working alongside the current Council to identify best practices relative to bylaw creation and support, managing meetings effectively, and any other structural issues that will be helpful for good student governance.”

What happened, then, is that the Williams administration created a committee whose sole charge was simply to make WIFI an RSO, which it did. And what could have been accomplished at the outset was accomplished in three separate steps, each apparently in response to the outcry of the media and of Williams alumni.

In my view, Mandel has neither the chops nor the backbone to run Williams. She should resign. She won’t of course, just as George Bridges didn’t resign at Evergreen State. And there will be a temporary peace over the summer as the students depart. But things will start up even more divisively in the fall when two unhinged professors, who ignited much of the wokeness before their taking medical leave, return to start the fires again. Poor Williams!