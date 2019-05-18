Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Caturday, May 18, 2019, and National Cheese Souffle Day (I’ve never had one). It’s also International Museum Day, with a theme that changes yearly; this year’s theme is “Museums as cultural hubs: the future of tradition.” The description makes it seem a bit woke, asserting that museums must now help deal with “contemporary social issues and conflict”:

While preserving their primary missions – collecting, conservation, communication, research, exhibition – museums have transformed their practices to remain closer to the communities they serve. Today they look for innovative ways to tackle contemporary social issues and conflict. By acting locally, museums can also advocate and mitigate global problems, striving to meet the challenges of today’s society proactively. As institutions at the heart of society, museums have the power to establish dialogue between cultures, to build bridges for a peaceful world and to define a sustainable future.

On May 18, 1652, Rhode Island passed the first law in the American colonies making slavery illegal. In 1756, the Seven Years’ War began when Great Britain declared war on France, and in 1804 Napoleon Bonaparte was declared “Emperor of the French” by the French Senate.

On this day in 1860, Abraham Lincoln won the Republican nomination for President, beating William H. Seward, whom Lincoln later appointed as Secretary of State. On May 18, 1896, in the case of Plessy v. Ferguson. the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that “separate but equal” facilities were constitutional. The ruling, by a 7-1 vote, began with objections to segregated cars on American railroad trains. On this day in 1912, what is regarded as the first feature-length Indian film, Shree Pundalik (directed by Dadasheb Torne) was released in Mumbai, still the center of Indian cinema. Below is an ad for the film; I can’t find the movie online but there’s a short video about it here.

On this day in 1926, evangelist and religious superstar Aimee Semple McPherson disappeared in Venice, California. She returned on June 23 with a cockamamie story about having been abducted by a couple and escaped, wandering in the Mexican desert. Charges against her were dismissed, but she never again was as popular as she was at the height of her career. McPherson’s life is an interesting study in the first American “megachurch” with its attendant ceremony and ritual.

On this day in 1974, in the oddly named project “Smiling Buddha,” India successfully detonated its first nuclear weapon. It was the sixth country to do so; can you name the other five? Exactly six years later, Mount St. Helens erupted in Washington, killing 57 and ultimately causing $3 billion in damage. Finally, it was on this day in 1994 that Israeli troops finished the nation’s withdrawal from the Gaza strip, handing it over to the Palestinian National Authority.

Notables born on this day include Omar Khayyám (1048), Matthew Brady (1822), Oliver Heaviside (1850), Bertrand Russell (1872), Walter Gropius (1883), Frank Capra (1897), Perry Como (1912), Margot Fonteyn (1919), W. G. Sebald (1944), Reggie Jackson (1946), and Tina Fey (1970).

Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on May 18 include Gustav Mahler (1911), Elvin Jones (2004), Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau (2012), and Roger Ailes (2017).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn,

Hili: A live divinity is better than the wooden one. A: I have never met a live god. Hili: You are insulting me.

In Polish:

Hili: Boskość żywa jest lepsza od drewnianej.

Ja: Nie spotkałem żywych bogów.

Hili: Obrażasz mnie.

A tweet from Nilou. I’ll be snorkeling in Hawaii in just a month or so. The folks below are either looking for something in shalow or, more likely, learning how to snorkel:

From reader Barry: the cat knows that the crow wants to pull its tail!

They seem angry with each other 🐱🐦 IG ozdenhalistoprak pic.twitter.com/e49JXuBeFU — 🌊❄️Dexter #TeamPelosi (@Texas_Dexter) May 17, 2019

From Grania. The first tweet instantiates the insanity of our “President”:

A study in Trumpian politics – a work of political performative art. From: " a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!" To: "why was I not told" In front of your eyes. pic.twitter.com/45y7HBYqky — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) May 17, 2019

This is a reputable publisher for this kind of stuff? OY!

This is either the best or worst thing I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/VdoaRzrBJl — November O'Malley (@NovemberOMalley) May 11, 2019

Stacked exposure of bees coming home, and a lovely photo:

Beehive entry – stacked long exposure shot

(Photo: nicnac124) pic.twitter.com/RExGfELMBu — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 12, 2019

Hey! Some females finds this a real turn-on!

Sexual selection: the ancient evolutionary process that produced the ornately patterned tail of the peacock, the enigmatic song of the humpback whale… aaaaand this. 😳 pic.twitter.com/WgSfKSpiW6 — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) May 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The first shows a case of failed noms:

Too Big: 🦠Amoeba trying very hard to engulf a yeast cell that is a little too big 🦠The amoeba gives up (disappearance of the actin filaments) and the yeast is expelled 🦠The amoeba then spreads along its length and tries to engulf it again, no luck 👉https://t.co/7XhkvVC2yV pic.twitter.com/rRP2ObkaK6 — Laurel Coons 🧬🧬🧬 (@LaurelCoons) May 14, 2019

Literary recursion:

Yoshida Kenko wrote this around the year 1330 and now we're sitting reading it. pic.twitter.com/7nXm3E8dT8 — Darran Anderson (@Oniropolis) November 14, 2017

This is REALLY sad: thousands of koalas have perished in the heat and have disappeared from many places. Read the link:

Koalas have been declared functionally extinct after thousands died in the most recent Australian heatwave: https://t.co/urFkF3i02D #ClimateEmergency — Adam Ramsay (@AdamRamsay) May 17, 2019

This is true, and I may have posted a similar tweet before, but it’s worth seeing if you haven’t before:

One of the best things I have ever learned is that during Prohibition, American moonshiners used to attach actual cow heels to their shoes to cover their tracks. I felt like my #twitterstorians would appreciate this fact. pic.twitter.com/ZcABI0JmJI — Dr. Sarah Bond (@SarahEBond) May 17, 2019