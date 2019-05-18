Retaining abortion rights through legislation

I wish I’d thought of this, but I didn’t think hard enough. While the Supreme Court can overturn state laws banning abortion because they’re unconstitutional (Roe v. Wade was decided on the grounds that abortion violated the right to privacy embodied in the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process clause), I don’t think the Supreme Court can overturn federal laws legalizing abortion. What bit of the Constitution could they use to do that? Well, I’m not a lawyer, but Elizabeth Warren, as recounted in Andrew Sullivan’s column this week, has proposed putting the specifications of Roe v. Wade (conventionally legal abortions during the first trimester) into a law, and a federal law can’t be overturned by the states. Click on the screenshot to read (the other two items are the mendacious pardons handed out by Donald Trump and Game of Thrones, a show I’ve never watched and in which I have no interest.
Sullivan argues that on many issues, like interracial and gay marriage, the Court has led public opinion, with liberal approbation growing after the court legalized these once-controversial practices. But public approval for abortion rights hasn’t budged since Roe v. Wade; the good news is that public sentiment is pro-choice and, if anything, that is growing:
Roe was decided in 1973. Unlike many other progressive Court decisions, this one didn’t budge public opinion. In 1975, two years after Roe, some 22 percent favored a total ban on abortion in a Gallup poll; today that number is … 18 percent. Back then, 54 percent favored a middle ground: keeping the procedure legal under restricted circumstances. Now it’s 50 percent. Twenty-one percent believed in 1975 that abortion should be legal in every circumstance; today that number is 29 percent.
So yes, there has been some change, with a small shift toward public support for abortion rights.
Sullivan recounts his own conflict about abortions, one shared by Christopher Hitchens. He’s personally opposed to it (he calls it a “grave evil”, drawing on his Catholicism), but sees it as a public good: that is, society is better off letting women make the choice. And he argues, as I have, that it’s a losing proposition to argue for “choice” by saying “women have a right to an abortion because it’s their own body”. Talk of rights won’t budge those who see abortion as murder, and so we have, and will always have, an impasse, especially with believers. When you assert that something is a “right”, you have to defend that right, and I’d prefer the pro-choice people to lay out their arguments for their views rather than declare abortion a “right.”
I happen to think that abortion should be allowed by a woman’s choice up to birth, as any line drawn will necessarily be arbitrary, and my own feeling is that fetuses don’t even begin to be sentient until they’re born,—at which time they can be adopted. Others will draw lines at other places, as most of them have. Sullivan mentions the laws in Europe—both Germany and Denmark don’t allow abortion after 12 weeks—and those seem even more arbitrary to me.
Sulivan on the impasse:
I can see why the court acted, although I think it made a big mistake. Abortion involves two fundamental and, in this case, directly conflicting American commitments: to life and liberty. We hold this truth to be self-evident: that life matters. We should affirm it always. And I have yet to read a single argument that clearly delineates with any objective authority when a human life, once initiated, becomes a human person. It’s an invisible line that is devilishly hard to draw. So although I have no doubt that a fertilized zygote is human life, I just can’t see that life the way I see a toddler or someone in their 80s. But I can grasp its basic humanness. To deny this reality seems to me to miss one key aspect of the debate.
At the same time, this is about the mother’s body. And in our ownership of our physical body lies our inviolability under the Constitution. We all have a natural right to our own bodies — and if we do not, then we have no natural right to anything, and America’s promise is a lie. The integrity of women’s bodies is therefore a core principle, inferentially buried in the Constitution. The right to life, in this case, is literally, physically, inside the bounds of liberty, i.e. within a woman’s body.
That’s my belief, after a lifetime of trying to think about this subject. And this is a particularly agonizing conclusion because the bodies involved are those of only half of humanity, women. This is not dispositive, but it behooves men to defer at least in part to the convictions of women who are in this predicament, or could be. For a gay man like me, this is doubly true. A certain humility is due.
I’m all for federal law saying something like “no state can restrict abortions before X weeks of pregnancy is over”, and yes, the American public does support Roe v. Wade in general. But would Congress support such a bill? I don’t think it could get through a Republican Senate, and surely Trump‚ or any Republican President, would veto it. But we can always hope for change a year from November.
This is sensible (is Sullivan still a conservative?):
. . . there was a reason that public opinion was moving in a pro-choice direction before Roe. The abstraction of ending abortion as a cause is far easier to support than the grim reality of enforcing an actual, tangible ban. And national legislation — or even a federalist outcome, where different states choose different options — would, in my view, highlight the government’s overreach in policing women’s bodies in the red states that would impose a restrictive regime, compared with the freedom in neighboring states. I think such a reality would move public opinion more firmly in a pro-choice position. It would certainly make the extremism of some of the anti-abortion laws crystal clear to voters. It’s astonishing to me, for example, that the Alabama law actually exempts fetuses used in IVF procedures. They don’t need to be protected, it appears. “The egg in the lab doesn’t apply. It’s not in a woman. She’s not pregnant,” explained a state senator in the debate. This is an enormous gift to pro-choicers. It really does prove that for some, this is not about human life. It’s about controlling women’s bodies. If that is revealed in a post-Roe era, the momentum will be with legal abortion.
I say this as someone deeply committed to the view that abortion is always a grave evil. I could not personally have anything to do with one. But I live in a pluralist society, I will never have to be involved in such a deeply personal decision, and I am equally dedicated to respecting the sincere convictions of my fellow citizens, and their unalienable right to sovereignty over their own bodies.
The bit about exempting IVF eggs from the law really is telling, isn’t it?
I am glad you decided to revisit this issue in light of all that is going on and the bold move by Warren on the subject. This is what I have been saying and have said many times. I kind of thought, as with other matters, I was a one person opinion on this. Warren and many women think otherwise.
The idea that we are left helpless and without recourse to 9 attorneys in robes is just ridiculous. All I have heard is crying about the court as if they are the sole opinion here. As I said once before, the congress has passed approximately 20 thousand statutes since 1789 including the civil rights act of 1965. Did they need to wait on the courts – no.
> I don’t think the Supreme Court can overturn federal laws legalizing abortion.
They absolutely can. If they rule that a fetus is a human being, then depriving it of life is a violation of any number of stipulations in the Constitution. (Most easily, the 5th amendment) I’m not saying that is my position, I’m merely pointing out that is what they could rule.
This is the real problem with the abortion debate. Both sides are talking past each other. It comes down to a simple question: If a fetus is a human being, then abortion is murder. If a fetus is a clump of cells, then abortion is a simple medical procedure.
Also, if I remember correctly, Roe v. Wade was decided on the 4th Amendment, not 14th. 4th is right to privacy. If it had been decided on due process, then the long winded regulations that the South kept trying to put in place for decades to obstruct abortion would be legal, as they would be putting processes in place.
Yes, I think you’re right. They’ve already gone back and forth on capital punishment, for example, and that is used by both the states and the feds. I’m sure there are examples of federal law being overturned by the Court, though none come immediately to mind. Wait– didn’t the decision on marriage freedoms do away with the Defense of Marriage Act?
I suppose the court can do anything if it is crazy enough. Dred Scott kind of told us that a long time ago. But the court can be pretty much ignored if people do not agree. Just look at what the conservatives have done on Brown and on Roe V Wade. People always find ways around decisions they don’t like. But frankly, announcing that a fetus is a person with all the rights of a person – I do not think the court will ever say that. They are Catholics but not the Pope. Talk about the rights of a woman before a fetus.
Short of declaring a fetus a human being, they could also easily rule that such a law is a violation of the 10th Amendment. Just last year, the supreme court overturned a federal law that prohibited states from authorizing and licensing gambling on sports.
The court essentially ruled that congress could regulate gambling itself, but if it does not, then it can’t prevent states from doing so.
Quote: “PASPA ‘regulates state governments’ regulation’ of their citizens. The Constitution gives Congress no such power.”
A federal law declaring that state cannot regulate abortion would be unconstitutional under similar grounds.
https://thehill.com/regulation/387560-supreme-court-strikes-down-law-banning-sports-betting
Blackmun cited the 14th and the 9th, though it was the former that weighed the most;
— Roe, 410 U.S. at 153.
Then what stops a Republican Congress from passing a law that makes abortion a Federal crime? If Roe is overturned, I’d just as soon leave it to the States.
When we leave it to the states (or they attempt to engineer it) we see laws like the ones they are passing. Laws that make it a felony to assist a woman leaving the state to have an abortion.
But if we decide to make it a Federal issue, a Republican Congress can make abortion a crime everywhere in the nation. I’d rather see abortion illegal just in benighted states like Alabama rather than everywhere.
As Darwinwins suggests, if we leave it to the feds we’ll see whipsaw changes in the law bouncing back and forth as one party or the other gains power.
Let the court decide.
There is an underlying assumption about late-term abortion, that women cavalierly decide to “kill their babies”.
The reality is that late-term abortions are nearly all precipitated by either life-ending fetal abnormalities, or grave danger to the mother.
There aren’t any doctors who will perform late-term abortions just for grins. And, there really aren’t any women who want abortions at that point just for grins.
Even Andrew Sullivan finally acknowledge this. He said that after doing the research, he concluded that abortions should be legal, since the circumstances surrounding late-term abortions were uniformly horrible.
I think we need to confront that attitude about women. Donald Trump personifies this; his rant about women and doctors deciding, postpartum, about whether babies should live is representative of the conservative view.
L
I agree that nobody does this lightly, but it does not follow that therefore it should be legal in any circumstance. The big problem is that there is no functional difference between late abortion and birth plus infanticide, as removing the unborn is conventionally called birth when it could survive and grow (reasonably healthy) to maturity with the aid of modern medicine.
It can only be considered an abortion when the development is actually terminated before prematurity. Without this detail, late-term advocates need to be more honest and call it infanticide. Since infants continue to have no memory and are not more “advanced” in other ways than pets or animals we slaughter by the millions, it could be asked why not allow infanticide up until a few years later.
The reason is of course that we recognise an inherent worth in other humans; recognise that they could rely on other people (e.h. adoption) and thus the bodily autonomy argument doesn’t hold anymore.
In my view, as expressed earlier, it’s FAR more important that women have good, no questions asked, speedy access to (earlier) abortions, long enough to know they’re pregnant, long enough to sleep over a couple times it and consent to it, and close enough (not hundreds of miles away). More like a visit to the dentist. Pushing the date later down the pipe puts a burden on the medical community, makes the procedure rarer, more contested, and ultimately harm the majority of women who wish to abort. Rarer and specialised clinics also attract unwanted activists.
When did the tactic of mischaracterizing the opposition’s position start? LOL
Even if a federal law protecting abortion rights everywhere would be ruled constitutional by the Supreme Court (which is doubtful), such a law has little chance of passing even if Trump is voted out of office. This is because the odds of the Democrats taking over the Senate after the 2020 election are very slim even though many more Republicans than Democrats are up for office. Most of the Republicans are from red states and are very likely to be re-elected. Even if the Democrats take over, they would not have enough votes to overturn a Republican filibuster. Also, some Democrats from red states may not vote for such a law. Would the Democrats end the legislative filibuster to pass this legislation or some other? Probably not, but things can change.
There are some things that can be done to support abortion rights. First, the blue states, through state legislation, need to guarantee easy access to abortion. The second thing is that a pro-abortion billionaire should establish a system whereby women that reside in restrictive states and cannot afford to travel to pro-choice states would be provided with free transportation to and from abortion clinics in pro-choice states as well as free care from the clinic. In this once instance at least, poor women will not be deprived of this medical procedure. This would take the wind out of the sails of the anti-abortion states. I’m surprised that this has not already been done.
I think it’s possible. They overturned parts of the Voting Rights Act that had been federal law for 48 years.
I think many people (men) remain ignorant on abortion in America today. You can find out on the internet in a very short time. Also listen to some of the women who have told their story. I heard one yesterday on TV. She was 19 when she needed to abort. Was in school and working on a degree and certainly did not have the ability to have children then. The way it is done during the early period, first 10 weeks after the last menstrual cycle is via medical abortion. This is the common practice by many and does not require hospitalization or clinic. Not pleasant but necessary.
Actually, the idea of putting abortion rights into law is an old one. Many, on both sides of the issue I assume, have felt that it is not something that should hang on the Supreme Court’s decision. After all, the Constitution doesn’t directly address the issue. On the other hand, putting it into law also makes it easy to repeal that law or countermand it with a new law. Making it a constitutional amendment would do the most to lock the decision down. Of course, that’s not very likely to happen.