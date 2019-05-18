Today’s bird photos come from young Jamie Blilie, sent in by his dad James. James’s notes are indented, and he contributed some of his own plant photos below.
Here are some new bird photos from my son, Jamie. He is now using both his old Canon Powershot SX530 HS super-zoom camera and also now an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Digital Camera, which he got for Christmas, and mostly, my Lumix 100-300 f/5.6-6.3 lens. (Pretty soon, he will probably just take possession of that lens!) These are from Minnesota and Wisconsin:
American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos, near Hudson, WI, in late March
A Red-Bellied Woodpecker, Melanerpes carolinus, on our suet log feeder, this winter:
A Pileated Woodpecker, Dryocopus pileatus, on the same feeder, this winter
Photos by James himself:
A few more of my photos. These are plants, emerging from the forest floor in nearby William O’Brien State Park. Early May. The first two are Eastern Skunk Cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus:
Squills, Scilla sp. (naturalized in N. America):
Marsh Marigolds, Caltha palustris:
Eastern White Pine, Pinus Strobus:
And, Dad’s pride: My son Jamie, at work (Homo sapiens):
Nice set!
Love to see Pileateds IRL – captivating
Beautiful! I especially love the top two photos. The top one almost looks like a painting.
Beautiful photos, all, Jamie!
The second pelican photo and particularly the second woodpecker photo are sublime. Good work Jamie!
What is that bulge on top of the pelicans’ beaks? I never noticed that before.
Lovely photos, and thanks for identifying a mystery flower for me. Squills popped up in my back yard and I’d never seen them or heard of them before now.
In the first photo, in the far background, you can also see a large group of Bald Eagles (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) on the remaining river ice (St. Croix River). The ones shown are only a small portion of the ones that were present.
Fine birds and plants. The mammal is terrific.
All very good. And I am glad to see documentation of skunk cabbages here. Interesting plants, and today I hope to get out and see how they are doing.
Very nice, particularly the Pileated Woodpecker. A proud moment when I was probably about Jamie’s age: I spotted a Pileated Woodpecker as we were driving into a campground in Yosemite. I didn’t know it’s proper name so I just yelled “Hey, there’s one of the woodpeckers that looks like Woody Woodpecker. My Dad, an avid birder slammed on the brakes and jumped out to confirm the ID.