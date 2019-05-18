Today’s bird photos come from young Jamie Blilie, sent in by his dad James. James’s notes are indented, and he contributed some of his own plant photos below.

Here are some new bird photos from my son, Jamie. He is now using both his old Canon Powershot SX530 HS super-zoom camera and also now an Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mirrorless Digital Camera, which he got for Christmas, and mostly, my Lumix 100-300 f/5.6-6.3 lens. (Pretty soon, he will probably just take possession of that lens!) These are from Minnesota and Wisconsin: American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos, near Hudson, WI, in late March

A Red-Bellied Woodpecker, Melanerpes carolinus, on our suet log feeder, this winter:

A Pileated Woodpecker, Dryocopus pileatus, on the same feeder, this winter

Photos by James himself:

A few more of my photos. These are plants, emerging from the forest floor in nearby William O’Brien State Park. Early May. The first two are Eastern Skunk Cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus:

Squills, Scilla sp. (naturalized in N. America):

Marsh Marigolds, Caltha palustris:

Eastern White Pine, Pinus Strobus:

And, Dad’s pride: My son Jamie, at work (Homo sapiens):