Caturday felids: How cats use their whiskers; cat gets 100 rolls of toilet paper to shred; old cat news from the NYT

Now here’s a fun cat video that’s also education, as it’s from BBC Earth. You’ll learn that cats can’t focus on any objects farther than about a foot away (30 cm) as well as close to their faces, but they’re good at detecting motion, and can use their whiskers to fine-tune the position of an object close to their mouth. They also happen to be as wide as a cat’s body, helping them squeeze through narrow spaces. And don’t forget the whiskers on the wrists!

As this story and video from Bored Panda recounts, a cat from Belarius named Pusic got the feline equivalent of winning the lottery: 100 rolls of toilet paper—all for him! No greater love can a staff has for its cat.

Pusic lives with a young Belarusian couple. In December 2014, they returned home from another city and found a box nearby. To their surprise, there was a kitty inside, constantly meowing without opening its eyes. Immediately, they took the kitty in and started caring for it. Eventually, the kitty got well and became a real family member. The couple named him Pusic. Since then, it has grown to be a smart, curious and strong cat. Pusic loves his family and never hesitates to show his affection for his mom and dad. He likes to lick their faces and hug them standing on his hind legs. After the couple decided to post a video of the hugs and kisses, Pusic became an Internet sensation. His videos and photos have gathered over 100 million views on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook and the numbers keep growing. . . . .“We found out about Pusiс’s passion for toilet paper when he was little,” his owners told Bored Panda. “He liked playing with it but we didn’t really encourage him as we try to keep our home in order and he already had many toys. However, we recently decided to let him remember his youth and gave him all the toilet paper he could wish for. Not small pieces, rather cover our entire room in it and try to catch his reaction.” “Since we have a small child at our home, we had to be fast. We started ‘decorating’ the room while the child was sleeping during the day and managed to get everything done in a couple of hours before he woke up.” “In total, Pusic spent about 30 minutes in the room,” they said. “At first, he didn’t know what to think of it and you could see it on video. He then started looking for something under the paper as all cats like to do, slowly walking around.” It was then when all the fun started.

Indeed! See it below:

Pusic’s Facebook page is here, his website is here, his Instagram page is here, and his YouTube channel is here.

Finally, we have a series of pieces from the early part of the last century, all about cats and all published in the New York Times.

