I don’t think I’ve posted zefrank1’s video “True facts about the duck” before, and I can’t figure out why. It has some real biology in it—about duck penises, of course, and the antagonistic sexual selection that has led some species to evolve huge, corkscrew-shaped penises as well as corkscrew-shaped vaginas. As far as I know, every fact given in the video is true, and you’ll be suitably thrilled and/or horrified by the sake of large duck penises, and by the fact that they fall off at the end of each mating season (something I didn’t know).

