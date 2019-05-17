True facts about THE DUCK

I don’t think I’ve posted zefrank1’s video “True facts about the duck” before, and I can’t figure out why. It has some real biology in it—about duck penises, of course, and the antagonistic sexual selection that has led some species to evolve huge, corkscrew-shaped penises as well as corkscrew-shaped vaginas. As far as I know, every fact given in the video is true, and you’ll be suitably thrilled and/or horrified by the sake of large duck penises, and by the fact that they fall off at the end of each mating season (something I didn’t know).

4 Comments

  1. Amyt
    Much like a good bottle of wine why would you try and put a used cork back in the bottle?

  2. Yakaru
    One notes the absence of Intelligent Design proponent[cist]s studying how evolution of the duck penis was guided by the Divine Agent. (One may also note a feeling of relief about this.)

  3. Ken Kukec
    … you’ll be suitably thrilled and/or horrified by the sake of large duck penises, and by the fact that they fall off at the end of each mating season …

    Dang. Nature — red in tooth and … er, never mind.

  4. Randall Schenck
    Not sure I needed to know that. Especially the bath tube full of hot dogs.

