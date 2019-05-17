Reader’s wildlife: a Friday duck report

Please indulge me while I show you photographs of my grandchildren in lieu of a “regular” readers’ wildlife post.

As I mentioned this morning, all ten ducklings are thriving, which makes me very happy (well, at least complacent: a true Jew is never “happy”). I’ll be leaving for three weeks from mid-June to early July, so if there’s someone out there who would like to feed the family once a day for that period (it takes only a few minutes), please contact me. I will provide all food supplies.

And some recent photos. I’ve shown this one before, but it’s one of my favorite duckling photos (and I have many). This determined little guy is steaming toward me.

I think Katie experienced another copulation with Gregory; I saw lots of splashing and heard quacking, and then Katie appeared in the main pond flapping furiously and spraying water everywhere. While she does a smaller version of this display after eating, this one was furious and did not follow a meal. Hens do this after mating:

More splashing about:

I have four short movies today. Here are Mom and Dad grooming in the “Bathtub”:

Three of the brood perched on the lip of the tub. Two are asleep, and in the one in front you can see its nictitating membrane covering the eye:

Everybody loves ducklings!

Duckling grooming:

Mom watching the little ones. I love it when she cocks her head to look upward.

Ducklings disporting and grooming around the duck island. I think the ones in the water are grazing on algae growing on the underwater lip of the island:

Mom and the brood soaking up sun on the bank. Can you see all ten?

The ducklings are learning to be ducks by watching Katie. And they pay no attention to the turtles (note: for those who asked, the turtles do not harm the ducks; these turtles are herbivores):