Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s the end of the week: Friday, May 17, 2019, and National Cherry Cobbler Day. It’s also International Day Against Homophobia and Transphobia (IDAHO).

I’m pleased to announce that all ten ducklings in Botany Pond are alive, eating well, and thriving. As Grania said, “A load of happy ducks is a good Friday indeed.” Here are two:

Not much happened on this day in history. On May 17, 1792, the New York Stock Exchange was formed. In 1875, the first Kentucky Derby was won by the horse Aristides. Back then the race was a mile and a half; now it’s a mile and a quarter. On this day in 1900, the novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz was published in the U.S. As Wikipedia notes, “The first copy is given to L. Frank Baum’s (the author’s) sister.

On May 17, 1902, the Greek archaeologist Valerios Stais came into possession of the Antikythera mechanism, found by sponge divers off the eponymous island. The marvelous computer was designed to predict astronomical phenomena, like the movement of planets, and was made between 200 BC and 85 BC. Here’s the original, badly corroded, and a 2007 re-creation:

On this day in 1954, the U.S. Supreme court handed down one of the most important decisions in modern times: a unanimous ruling in the case of Brown v. Board of Education , that segregated schools, even if “equal”, are unconstitutional. In 1973, televised hearings from the Senate began about the Watergate scandal. In 1990, the World Health Organization eliminated homosexuality from its list of “psychiatric diseases,” and, 14 years later to the day, the first legal same-sex marriages were performed in the U.S.—in Massachusetts.

Finally, exactly ten years ago, Minecraft released what is now known as the “Minecraft Classic” game. As Grania is a gamer, I asked her to describe it to me:

It’s the most successful game of all time, a 3D block game (sort of like electronic Lego) in an infinite procedurally-generated world. Microsoft eventually bought it from its creator Markus Persson (more commonly known as Notch) in 2014 for $2.5 billion. it is constantly updated (for free to purchasers) and therefore has changed dramatically since its early days. The older version is here , and the newer version is here

Notables born on this day include Edward Jenner (1749), Erik Satie (1866), Birgit Nilsson (1918), Dennis Hopper (1936), Craig Ferguson (1962), and Andrea Corr (1974).

Those who fell asleep on May 17 include Sandro Botticelli (1510), John Jay (1829), Gunnar Myrdal (1987, Nobel Laureate), Lawrence Welk (1992), Tony Randall (2004), Harmon Killebrew (2011), and Donna Summer (2012). On the day Killebrew died in 2011, I wrote a post that included this: In 1972 I lived in New York City, working at a hospital as a conscientious objector during the Vietnam War. I used to take long walks through Manhattan, and would carry some journals with me to read during breaks. On this occasion I was strolling in front of the Plaza Hotel and noticed a huge bus disgorging sportsmen, who were surrounded by a pack of kids. It was the Minnesota Twins, in town to play the Yankees. I recognized Killebrew (he was a big guy) and joined the throng around him for autographs. When my turn came, I proffered the only thing I had to autograph: a copy of the March, 1972 issue of Genetics. (It must have been April then: the 1972 Twins schedule shows them in New York from April 28-April 30). When Killebrew took the journal to sign his name, he turned it over and saw the title. He looked quizzical. I told him, “It’s a science journal, Mr. Killebrew. I’m a geneticist.” He looked at me as if I were nuts, but signed it anyway. This has to be the only copy of a scientific journal signed by a Baseball Hall of Famer! And here’s my precious copy (I wonder if it’s worth anything. . . ): Grania informs us that Grumpy Cat died several days ago: Some days are grumpier than others… pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019 Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a feline Diogenes: Hili: We have to look the truth in the eye. A: Do you see the truth? Hili: No, for the moment it’s not visible anywhere.

In Polish:

Here’s a pious cat (Pope Mittens the First?) from Facebook:

And an appropriate post from the Feminist News Facebook page (h/t: Casey):

A tweet from Nilou, Corvid Fan:

Do you have a minute to talk about our Lord and savior Edgar Allan Poe? pic.twitter.com/t43y3xaKJ3 — Persian Rose 🇺🇸🇮🇷🏳️ (@PersianRose1) May 15, 2016

Tweets from Grania. First, the remarkable acrobatic ability of cats:

Cats playing on the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/tscdaydpVp — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) May 16, 2019

I’m with Nichols!

Clearly, I have found my candidate https://t.co/Rc2FurbreH — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 16, 2019

A needy alpaca:

"WHY WON'T YOU LET ME LOVE YOU?" pic.twitter.com/cttkojLHNu — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 15, 2019

Tardigrades are awesome, but as to what’s going on here, I have no idea:

A microscopic water bear (tardigrade) appears to scratch its back. Or is it just stuck to the circle?

(Captured by @RebeccaArielS @HarvardMSI Microscopy Workshop) pic.twitter.com/gKngfmnNqQ — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 15, 2019

Why didn’t I think of this?

Tweets from Matthew. I’m there!!!

The Library of Congress now has a free collection of vintage cat pictures https://t.co/wf77XvCx8P pic.twitter.com/qwjZudNL9s — Lifehacker (@lifehacker) May 15, 2019

I wish I had one of these. It would be fantastic to show to an evolution class:

Just learned from @NeilShubin that this small hole on my ear is a congenital defect called preauricular sinus and may be an evolutionary remnant of FISH GILLS. It’s rare- only about 0.1% of Americans (1% EUs, 2.5% Asians, 4% Africans) have it. Who else is #FishierThanTheRest?? pic.twitter.com/DMeVR6LZ4W — Taylor West (@WildWildTWest) May 16, 2019

I haven’t yet read this paper, but perhaps some readers can tell us what they were subsisting on before humans:

Matthew got his Preshusssss. . . .

MY PRECIOUS. Brooch showing the DNA genetic code, made by the Milkman lab in the 1980s. Rarely have I coveted an object so much, and now it’s mine, all mine! pic.twitter.com/sEYEC1AiVm — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) May 16, 2019