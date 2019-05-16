Thursday: Hili dialogue

We’re wending our way toward the weekend: it’s Thursday, May 16, 2019, and National Barbecue Day. Which reminds me: I haven’t had rib tips in a while. It’s also Brown Bag It Thursday, though if you’re reading this you’ve already either brought your lunch to work (thus observing the holiday), will buy lunch, won’t eat at all, or will eat at home.

I have the pleasure to inform you that all ten ducklings are still alive, and, along with Mom and Dad thriving in Botany Pond. They had a huge breakfast at 5:30 in the morning.

On this day in 1568, Mary, Queen of Scots fled to England. She was then taken into custody and executed in 1587. On May 16, 1770, Marie Antoinette, only 14 years old, married the 15 year old Louis-Auguste, who was to become king of France. On this day in 1843, the first big wagon train heading for the Pacific Northwest started out along the Oregon trail from Elm, Grove Missouri, carrying about a thousand pioneers.

On this day in 1866, the U.S. Congress established the “nickel” or, 5-cent coin. Exactly two years later, Andrew Johnson, the first President to be impeached, was acquitted by one vote in the Senate. Will we have a rerun?

On May 16, 1920, Joan of Arc was canonized by Pope Benedict XV. I can’t find the two miracles that established her as Saint Joan, but I’m sure some reader will tell us. Exactly nine years later, the first Academy Awards ceremony took place in Hollywood. Best picture: “Wings”; best directors: Lewis Milestone for comedy and Frank Borzage for drama; best actor: Emil Jannings (for two movies!); best actress: Janet Gaynor (for three movies).

On this day in 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising ended with about 15,000 Jews killed, the rest deported to the camps, and the end of the massacre announced in this way (from Wikipedia):

The suppression of the uprising officially ended on 16 May 1943, when Stroop personally pushed a detonator button to demolish the Great Synagogue of Warsaw. Stroop later recalled:

What a marvelous sight it was. A fantastic piece of theater. My staff and I stood at a distance. I held the electrical device which would detonate all the charges simultaneously. Jesuiter called for silence. I glanced over at my brave officers and men, tired and dirty, silhouetted against the glow of the burning buildings. After prolonging the suspense for a moment, I shouted: Heil Hitler and pressed the button. — Jürgen Stroop, Conversations with an Executioner

Here’s a picture of some arrested Jews after the uprising:

On May 16, 1951, the first regularly scheduled transatlantic flights began: they were operated by El Al Israel Airlines and went between Idlewild Airport (now JFK Airport) and Heathrow in London. Finally, it was on this day in 1966 that the “May 16 Notice” was issued by China’s Communist party, kicking off the Cultural Revolution.

Notables born on this day include William H. Seward (1801), Henry Fonda (1905), Studs Terkel (1912), Liberace (1919), Pierce Brosnan (1953), Janet Jackson (1963), and Behati Prinsloo (1989).

Those who breathed their last on May 16 include Django Reinhardt (1953), James Agee (1955), Eliot Ness (1957), Andy Kaufman (1984), and Sammy Davis, Jr. and Jim Henson (both 1990). Here’s Eliot Ness’s real team of “untouchables”: federal agents who were incorruptable. They were most famous for having brought down Al Capone, and also were featured on the famous television show “The Untouchables,” with Ness played by Robert Stack. (The axe and crowbar are for destroying booze barrels, as they were also tasked with enforcing Prohibition.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili speaks metaphorically, like Sherlock Holmes at the end of “His Last Bow”. Malgorzata explains:

Hili is looking at the local church and she can see real dark clouds over it. But black clouds have also another meaning: trouble or shame. So, while normally congregations pray for rain, this time, with allegorical black clouds over the Polish Church as an institution (now almost 17 million have seen the film [about sexual predation by Polish priests]) they pray for these clouds to disappear.

The dialogue:

Hili: Black clouds are over the church. A: So what? Hili: They are praying for them to disappear.

In Polish:

Hili: Czarne chmury nad kościołem.

Ja: I co z tego?

Hili: Modlą, żeby się rozeszły.

A comic sent by reader Paul—a Speed Bump panel from Dave Coverly. It’s a good one!

From Wild and Wonderful, the “selfie of the year”:

And my BFF Pi in his box. He’s shaved for the summer:

From reader James, who’s now glad he’s an ex-Brit. This municipal behavior is unconscionable, and Orwell would have a thing or two to say about it.

So @metpoliceuk has been running facial recognition trials, with cameras scanning passers-by. A man who covered himself when passing by the cameras was fined £90 for disorderly behaviour and forced to have his picture taken anyway. pic.twitter.com/GG4Cwb95PV — Ragnar Weilandt (@RagnarWeilandt) May 15, 2019

A tweet from reader Barry, who titles it “Thanks, Mom!”

Tweets from Matthew. You’ll have to extract and look at this picture, because all the tweet shows is the antennae:

Also look at the crazy-long antennae on this one!!!!! #WorldCranefliesDay pic.twitter.com/ejb7Il5jjf — Matt Bertone (@Bertonemyia) May 15, 2019

Oh hell, here it is:

If I had a house, I’d certainly have a birdbath.

A colony of house martins nest on the farmhouse where our yard is, so this morning I put a watering can full of water onto a slightly damp depression to create a mega puddle! And just watch their reaction! Even a few swallows joined the party! Who doesn’t love a muddy puddle?!?🚿 pic.twitter.com/xOv4nqdqVv — Jim Ashton (@JimAshton_) May 14, 2019

One of the world’s oldest dies (?). It’s curious that they seem to put the same numbers opposite each other that we do today. It doesn’t have to be that way:

This terracotta die comes from the ancient city of Mohenjo-Daro, one of the first urban centres in human history. Gaming with dice has been a popular pastime in India for millennia, with this object dating back to 2500–1900 BC. See it in Gallery 12 #MuseumWeek #PlayMW pic.twitter.com/1MDU2JLLST — Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) May 15, 2019

Tweets from Grania. They don’t make cough syrups like they used to. Look at this stuff!

One Night Cough Syrup, early 1900s pic.twitter.com/FgSXVrlRCn — 41 Strange (@41Strange) May 15, 2019

I must confess to a bit of Schadenfreude here. The notes for the video in the tweet below say this: “Live-streaming host in China wanted to gain popularity by eating a live octopus But she ended up screaming and crying after the octopus sucked onto her face.” GOOD!

Why England doesn’t have school shootings. But what is that spoon doing there?

Yesterday we conducted weapons sweeps,dealt with a person injured from a van reversing on them, reported a burglary and collected all these from @scope charity shop who diligently didn’t want them to get into the wrong hands & disposed of correctly & safely pic.twitter.com/GNfxZd6iGd — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) May 14, 2019

From Woke Fairy Tales: