Thursday: Hili dialogue

I have the pleasure to inform you that all ten ducklings are still alive, and, along with Mom and Dad thriving in Botany Pond. They had a huge breakfast at 5:30 in the morning.
On this day in 1568, Mary, Queen of Scots fled to England. She was then taken into custody and executed in 1587. On May 16, 1770, Marie Antoinette, only 14 years old, married the 15 year old Louis-Auguste, who was to become king of France. On this day in 1843, the first big wagon train heading for the Pacific Northwest started out along the Oregon trail from Elm, Grove Missouri, carrying about a thousand pioneers.
On this day in 1866, the U.S. Congress established the “nickel” or, 5-cent coin. Exactly two years later, Andrew Johnson, the first President to be impeached, was acquitted by one vote in the Senate. Will we have a rerun?
On May 16, 1920, Joan of Arc was canonized by Pope Benedict XV. I can’t find the two miracles that established her as Saint Joan, but I’m sure some reader will tell us. Exactly nine years later, the first Academy Awards ceremony took place in Hollywood. Best picture: “Wings”; best directors: Lewis Milestone for comedy and Frank Borzage for drama; best actor: Emil Jannings (for two movies!); best actress: Janet Gaynor (for three movies).
On this day in 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising ended with about 15,000 Jews killed, the rest deported to the camps, and the end of the massacre announced in this way (from Wikipedia):
The suppression of the uprising officially ended on 16 May 1943, when Stroop personally pushed a detonator button to demolish the Great Synagogue of Warsaw. Stroop later recalled:
What a marvelous sight it was. A fantastic piece of theater. My staff and I stood at a distance. I held the electrical device which would detonate all the charges simultaneously. Jesuiter called for silence. I glanced over at my brave officers and men, tired and dirty, silhouetted against the glow of the burning buildings. After prolonging the suspense for a moment, I shouted: Heil Hitler and pressed the button.— Jürgen Stroop, Conversations with an Executioner
On May 16, 1951, the first regularly scheduled transatlantic flights began: they were operated by El Al Israel Airlines and went between Idlewild Airport (now JFK Airport) and Heathrow in London. Finally, it was on this day in 1966 that the “May 16 Notice” was issued by China’s Communist party, kicking off the Cultural Revolution.
Notables born on this day include William H. Seward (1801), Henry Fonda (1905), Studs Terkel (1912), Liberace (1919), Pierce Brosnan (1953), Janet Jackson (1963), and Behati Prinsloo (1989).
Those who breathed their last on May 16 include Django Reinhardt (1953), James Agee (1955), Eliot Ness (1957), Andy Kaufman (1984), and Sammy Davis, Jr. and Jim Henson (both 1990). Here’s Eliot Ness’s real team of “untouchables”: federal agents who were incorruptable. They were most famous for having brought down Al Capone, and also were featured on the famous television show “The Untouchables,” with Ness played by Robert Stack. (The axe and crowbar are for destroying booze barrels, as they were also tasked with enforcing Prohibition.)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili speaks metaphorically, like Sherlock Holmes at the end of “His Last Bow”. Malgorzata explains:
Hili is looking at the local church and she can see real dark clouds over it. But black clouds have also another meaning: trouble or shame. So, while normally congregations pray for rain, this time, with allegorical black clouds over the Polish Church as an institution (now almost 17 million have seen the film [about sexual predation by Polish priests]) they pray for these clouds to disappear.
The dialogue:
Hili: Black clouds are over the church.A: So what?Hili: They are praying for them to disappear.
Hili: Czarne chmury nad kościołem.
Ja: I co z tego?
Hili: Modlą, żeby się rozeszły.
A comic sent by reader Paul—a Speed Bump panel from Dave Coverly. It’s a good one!
From Wild and Wonderful, the “selfie of the year”:
And my BFF Pi in his box. He’s shaved for the summer:
From reader James, who’s now glad he’s an ex-Brit. This municipal behavior is unconscionable, and Orwell would have a thing or two to say about it.
A tweet from reader Barry, who titles it “Thanks, Mom!”
Tweets from Matthew. You’ll have to extract and look at this picture, because all the tweet shows is the antennae:
Oh hell, here it is:
If I had a house, I’d certainly have a birdbath.
One of the world’s oldest dies (?). It’s curious that they seem to put the same numbers opposite each other that we do today. It doesn’t have to be that way:
Tweets from Grania. They don’t make cough syrups like they used to. Look at this stuff!
I must confess to a bit of Schadenfreude here. The notes for the video in the tweet below say this: “Live-streaming host in China wanted to gain popularity by eating a live octopus But she ended up screaming and crying after the octopus sucked onto her face.” GOOD!
Why England doesn’t have school shootings. But what is that spoon doing there?
From Woke Fairy Tales:
That piece from the Beeb is chilling.
It sounded like the test was designed to find out how much push-back they’d get. I guess they found out.
I notice the passers-by were not reticent in saying what they thought. I’d be the same.
Here in NZ, if the cops stop a driver for a random breath test, they say “Please speak your name and address into the machine”. I strongly object to that, I think it’s a subtle form of intimidation to get us used to giving our names to policemen – something they cannot demand without a reason. So I always say – into the machine – “Why does it want my name and address? What’s it going to do with it?” So far no policeman has chosen to argue the toss.
Mind you, neither the UK police nor our NZ ones wear guns – so that’s one less factor in the intimidation quotient.
The pips on a 6-sided die are arranged so that opposite faces add up to 7. If you arrange them another way then the die is no longer fair and you can bias the results through your throwing technique.
I suspected that, but wouldn’t you have to be pretty good at throwing?
Yes, but considering humans’ fine motor control and the monetary gain involved, someone would practice long enough to get it down.
This is a common assertion that has never been established as true. A D6 with opposites adding to 7 inevitably has one apex formed by the faces 4, 5, 6 & an opposite apex formed by the faces 1,2, 3 ~ a skilled manipulator of dice can spin a die [or even a pair of dice] on the relevant apex such that the result is going to be low [1,2 or 3] or high [4, 5 or 6]. Casinos these days insist that dice are thrown on a slightly sloped surface with a rebound from a wall to prevent such shenanigans [in craps for example].
In craps the cheats swap out the dice for a weighted pair or a peculiarly numbered pair that can’t produce certain totals [the latter is ahem a very dicey strategy…]. I don’t believe it’s possible to throw dice to order after a rebound unless they are unusually large dice [large dice are easier to control]
A thought that occurs to me is that a D6 with pits cut out to represent 1 to 6 would be most evenly balanced from a Centre of Gravity POV if opposites were consecutive integers [1&2 3&4 5&6] but I’ve never seen that arrangement.
The photo is of cast members, not the real untouchables. That’s Keenan Wynn in the middle with a long arm, and Robert Stack next to him, also with a long arm.
Octopus ONE
Stupid vlogger ZERO
That is a fearsome collection of knives, and I suppose the charity shop should be commended for its caution in very slightly reducing the chance of someone committing an act of violence with one of them. Though of course such knives are freely available in any kitchen.
(I once did a mental survey of all the lethal weapons in my house – kitchen, garage and workshop. The total was many hundreds of items, though there was a huge grey area – just how small does a screwdriver have to be, or how blunt does a table knife have to be, for it not to be a deadly weapon if used with enough skill and diligence?)
“One Night Cough Syrup”
To echo James Comey, “Lordy!” If I sipped a spoonful of that super-potent concoction before going to bed, that night would surely be my last, but what a way to go. The formulation is closely resembles Brompton’s cocktail.
