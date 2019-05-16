Readers’ wildlife videos

Reader Rick Longworth sent me a lovely murmuration video of starlings avoiding a harrier attack. His notes:

A friend at our birding group, Jan Boles, shot footage last fall of a murmuration of European starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) encountering a northern harrier (Circus hudsonius). He asked me to edit it for him, so I added some titles and music. The harrier’s tactic is to fly above the flock and suddenly dive straight down to snag a meal. Note that at 50 seconds in, the harrier swoops down and appears to get his talons on a starling. But the starling flies clear and the harrier looks empty handed. I reiterated that event at a slower speed for a closer look.

This video is posted with Jan’s permission.