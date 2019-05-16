Readers’ wildlife videos

Reader Rick Longworth sent me a lovely murmuration video of starlings avoiding a harrier attack. His notes:

A friend at our birding group, Jan Boles, shot footage last fall of a murmuration of European starlings (Sturnus vulgaris) encountering a northern harrier (Circus hudsonius).  He asked me to edit it for him, so I added some titles and music.  The harrier’s tactic is to fly above the flock and suddenly dive straight down to snag a meal. Note that at 50 seconds in, the harrier swoops down and appears to get his talons on a starling.  But the starling flies clear and the harrier looks empty handed.  I reiterated that event at a slower speed for a closer look.

This video is posted with Jan’s permission.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on May 16, 2019 at 7:30 am and filed under animal behavior, birds, video. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. ladyatheist
    Posted May 16, 2019 at 8:37 am | Permalink

    It reminds me of a border collie herding sheep!

    Reply
  2. Liz
    Posted May 16, 2019 at 9:35 am | Permalink

    This is so beautiful and interesting.

    Reply
  3. Paul Topping
    Posted May 16, 2019 at 10:16 am | Permalink

    Fascinating! There are several moments when it looks like the raptor is chasing an individual starling that has separated from the crowd. Surprisingly the starling seems to be able to escape by flying faster than the raptor.

    Reply
  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted May 16, 2019 at 10:55 am | Permalink

    Wow!! That was mesmerizing. Well done!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: