“Free speech . . . but” is not free speech

Here’s an example of two academic officials saying that they’re in favor of free speech while doing everything they can to oppose free speech.

It’s my view, and that of the University of Chicago, that when a speaker is invited to campus, no matter how unpopular their views, the University should shut up about those views, neither endorsing nor denigrating them. For if there’s word from on high about what speech is officially approved and what speech is officially offensive, that can’t help but color academic discourse and chill invitations of speakers with unpopular views. And indeed, that’s what my university does. If students demand criticism of such speech, the administration just affirms its policy of free speech and says nothing else.

Things are different at Stanford, though. As the Stanford Daily reports, the Stanford College Republicans are putting on an event called “Yes, America is a Judeo-Christian Nation,” featuring the conservative speaker Andrew Klavan, a writer of crime and suspense novels who has criticized Islam. I don’t know much about the man, but a brief investigation shows that he criticizes the tenets of Islam (and other faiths), and doesn’t criticize Muslims as people. In other words, though this sounds like an odious Religious Nationalism Event, it’s not “hate speech”, nor does Klavan appear to be a bigot. (Even if it were “hate speech”, I’d defend Klavan’s right to speak.) My own opinion of our “Judeo-Christian Nation” is the one expressed by Andrew Seidel in his new book that we’re going to discuss on June 11: the U.S. was neither Judeo-Christian in the beliefs of its founders nor in the content of its principles. The supposed religious grounding of our nation is just a way for faith-heads to control national policy and discourse.

So if people don’t like Klavan’s views, they don’t have to listen to him. Were I at Stanford, I might be tempted to drop into his talk just to see what he’s on about. But two administrators at Stanford, writing on the Stanford “Notes from the Quad” website, had to weigh in, giving lip service to free speech while spending most of their piece criticizing Klavan’s suposedly hateful and Islamophobic speech. In other words, they wrote something that will deter other groups from inviting similar speakers.

A few excerpts:

While our university welcomes discussion of all aspects of America’s religious diversity, we are deeply troubled by views Klavan has expressed in the past in relation to Islam. Klavan has sought to promote Judeo-Christian values in part by fostering anti-Muslim sentiment. In an online video, Klavan distorts the tenets of the Muslim faith, equating Islam with violence and barbarism. We stand firmly against vilification of Islam. We are particularly dismayed that an event of this type is planned for the holy month of Ramadan when the Stanford Muslim community joins Muslims around the world in observing a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual growth. . . .We believe it is possible to affirm one’s own faith traditions without denigrating or distorting those of others. Indeed, this fundamental commitment guides all religious life at Stanford University. The Office for Religious Life’s ethical framework calls on our entire campus community to treat with respect the religious traditions and activities of others; and to safeguard the religious freedom, human dignity, conscience, and personal spiritual welfare of all members of the university. We believe Klavan’s articulated views on Islam violate these commitments and values.

I watched the video, as you should, as it’s only two minutes long. It’s strong stuff, but it’s criticizing not Muslims but the concept of “jihad” as used in the Qur’an. It’s certainly not a gross distortion of what many Muslims believe, and, after all, it is a Qur’anic principle. Jihad in the sense of physical warfare against unbeliever certainly should be vilified.

And here’s Brubaker-Cole and Steinwert’s money quote, which I’ve put in bold:

As a campus and nation, we are committed to free expression of diverse opinions. At the same time, as a campus we aim to model responsible use of free speech. As several community members have recently voiced, just because speech is protected does not mean that it is ethical, moral, and/or responsible. While we cannot legislate it, we hope the members of our community will aspire to a higher set of standards than the bare minimum letter of the law, promoting speech that edifies and uplifts our diverse community. We understand it can be deeply frustrating and painful to see speakers invited to campus whose ideologies disparage members of our community. Acknowledging this pain, we nonetheless encourage you to look beyond the sensationalism of speakers whose currency is controversy to the examples of people joining together across difference and standing in solidarity even in the face of hatred and slander.

Clearly, they think that Klavan is using “free speech” in an irresponsible way. But on what grounds is the criticism of the tenets of any faith, or the notion of jihad as conquest of nonbelievers, “irresponsible”? (It is, of course, considered “Islamophobia” when the target is Islam.) And mark the note of regret when they say “while we cannot legislate it”, with “it” being “responsible speech”. They’d like nothing more to be the Speech Police, but Stanford policy doesn’t allow it.

Vice Provost Brubaker-Cole and Dean Steinwert should have just kept quiet about their reactions to this event, for their disapprobation will condition students to distinguish Klavan’s speech from “responsible speech.” Of course Stanford is free to put policies of inclusion and religious freedom in their handbook, just as they should emphasize policies about free speech, but to react in such a way to a specific speaker is not affirming free speech.

Any endorsement of free speech followed by a qualifier like “at the same time” or “but” is not an endorsement of free speech. It is an implicit call for censorship.