“Free speech . . . but” is not free speech

Here’s an example of two academic officials saying that they’re in favor of free speech while doing everything they can to oppose free speech.
It’s my view, and that of the University of Chicago, that when a speaker is invited to campus, no matter how unpopular their views, the University should shut up about those views, neither endorsing nor denigrating them. For if there’s word from on high about what speech is officially approved and what speech is officially offensive, that can’t help but color academic discourse and chill invitations of speakers with unpopular views. And indeed, that’s what my university does. If students demand criticism of such speech, the administration just affirms its policy of free speech and says nothing else.
Things are different at Stanford, though. As the Stanford Daily reports, the Stanford College Republicans are putting on an event called “Yes, America is a Judeo-Christian Nation,” featuring the conservative speaker Andrew Klavan, a writer of crime and suspense novels who has criticized Islam. I don’t know much about the man, but a brief investigation shows that he criticizes the tenets of Islam (and other faiths), and doesn’t criticize Muslims as people. In other words, though this sounds like an odious Religious Nationalism Event, it’s not “hate speech”, nor does Klavan appear to be a bigot. (Even if it were “hate speech”, I’d defend Klavan’s right to speak.) My own opinion of our “Judeo-Christian Nation” is the one expressed by Andrew Seidel in his new book that we’re going to discuss on June 11: the U.S. was neither Judeo-Christian in the beliefs of its founders nor in the content of its principles. The supposed religious grounding of our nation is just a way for faith-heads to control national policy and discourse.
So if people don’t like Klavan’s views, they don’t have to listen to him. Were I at Stanford, I might be tempted to drop into his talk just to see what he’s on about. But two administrators at Stanford, writing on the Stanford “Notes from the Quad” website, had to weigh in, giving lip service to free speech while spending most of their piece criticizing Klavan’s suposedly hateful and Islamophobic speech. In other words, they wrote something that will deter other groups from inviting similar speakers.
A few excerpts:
While our university welcomes discussion of all aspects of America’s religious diversity, we are deeply troubled by views Klavan has expressed in the past in relation to Islam. Klavan has sought to promote Judeo-Christian values in part by fostering anti-Muslim sentiment. In an online video, Klavan distorts the tenets of the Muslim faith, equating Islam with violence and barbarism. We stand firmly against vilification of Islam. We are particularly dismayed that an event of this type is planned for the holy month of Ramadan when the Stanford Muslim community joins Muslims around the world in observing a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual growth.
. . .We believe it is possible to affirm one’s own faith traditions without denigrating or distorting those of others. Indeed, this fundamental commitment guides all religious life at Stanford University. The Office for Religious Life’s ethical framework calls on our entire campus community to treat with respect the religious traditions and activities of others; and to safeguard the religious freedom, human dignity, conscience, and personal spiritual welfare of all members of the university. We believe Klavan’s articulated views on Islam violate these commitments and values.
I watched the video, as you should, as it’s only two minutes long. It’s strong stuff, but it’s criticizing not Muslims but the concept of “jihad” as used in the Qur’an. It’s certainly not a gross distortion of what many Muslims believe, and, after all, it is a Qur’anic principle. Jihad in the sense of physical warfare against unbeliever certainly should be vilified.
And here’s Brubaker-Cole and Steinwert’s money quote, which I’ve put in bold:
As a campus and nation, we are committed to free expression of diverse opinions. At the same time, as a campus we aim to model responsible use of free speech. As several community members have recently voiced, just because speech is protected does not mean that it is ethical, moral, and/or responsible. While we cannot legislate it, we hope the members of our community will aspire to a higher set of standards than the bare minimum letter of the law, promoting speech that edifies and uplifts our diverse community.
We understand it can be deeply frustrating and painful to see speakers invited to campus whose ideologies disparage members of our community. Acknowledging this pain, we nonetheless encourage you to look beyond the sensationalism of speakers whose currency is controversy to the examples of people joining together across difference and standing in solidarity even in the face of hatred and slander.
Clearly, they think that Klavan is using “free speech” in an irresponsible way. But on what grounds is the criticism of the tenets of any faith, or the notion of jihad as conquest of nonbelievers, “irresponsible”? (It is, of course, considered “Islamophobia” when the target is Islam.) And mark the note of regret when they say “while we cannot legislate it”, with “it” being “responsible speech”. They’d like nothing more to be the Speech Police, but Stanford policy doesn’t allow it.
Vice Provost Brubaker-Cole and Dean Steinwert should have just kept quiet about their reactions to this event, for their disapprobation will condition students to distinguish Klavan’s speech from “responsible speech.” Of course Stanford is free to put policies of inclusion and religious freedom in their handbook, just as they should emphasize policies about free speech, but to react in such a way to a specific speaker is not affirming free speech.
Any endorsement of free speech followed by a qualifier like “at the same time” or “but” is not an endorsement of free speech. It is an implicit call for censorship.
I am quite certain that there are plenty of faculty whose ideologies disparate members of the university community. But some animals are more equal the others.
Orwell said it best.
I agree 100%. The only speakers who should be disallowed are those who incite violent acts in the original,physical sense of violent. I personally think hate speech laws, although well intended, violate the the First Amendment.
I agree. There is no need for ‘hate speech’ laws when existing laws can deal with incitement or violence.
Plus if you allow ‘Islamophobia’ then equally you should acknowledge ‘Christiphobia’, ‘Buddhaphobia’, and even ‘Atheistophobia’. Not quite such a persuasive argument when you open it up to all ‘victims’ is it?
Susie and Tiffany, the Smiling Censors.
When I was a student — back when Latin was the language of instruction and they didn’t teach history because there hadn’t been enough yet — we didn’t care what administrators said. We cared what they did. We didn’t take them seriously enough to treat anything they said as “an implicit call to censorship.” If we bothered about what they said at all, it was only to point and laugh.
Have students changed that much?
Unfortunately, some students are far more advanced in the quest for censorship than administrators.
Such a lovely use of words to shut down free speech and censor the university bubble. “We aim to model the responsible use of free speech.”
I have no problem with campus administrators or professors voicing their opinion about a speaker in (for example) and op-ed. But I do agree that the combination of official authority + messages that imply “don’t invite people like this” is bad for free speech and can stifle student speech.
IMO a far better and more appropriate way for administrators to opine on an offensive speaker is to start with the old standard (“I disagree with what you say but will defend your right to say it”), and then possibly add in something like “Please, good students, do not disrupt the presentation. Instead, I very much look forward to seeing you eviscerate him/her during the Q&A”
First, can anyone be so kind to explain in simple English why a university needs a “Dean for Religious Life”?
Second, this made me speechless:
“We are particularly dismayed that an event of this type is planned for the holy month of Ramadan when the Stanford Muslim community joins Muslims around the world in observing a month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual growth.”
In other words, these administrators express approval of Muslim fasting and prayer, actiities that not only poison the mind but also harm the body.
I’m glad you post items like this. I wouldn’t see many of them otherwise. Many of them are staggering. So thanks.
You are either for free speech or not (as embodied in the Chicago principles). Two troublesome and revealing words were”we” and “model,” the words of censors everywhere.
“Judeo-Christian Nation” is a canard of the religious right. What they mean is “Christian Nation,” but they toss in the “Judeo” prefix because they’re afraid to rile Jews, who are well represented in the US legal profession and the political donor class.
Any Dean or Vice Provost at a half decent university should have at least enough intellectual subtlety not to use the word anti-Muslim for what might be anti-Islam.
Andrew Klavan is primarily a novelist, probably best known for two of his thrillers, “True Crime” and “Don’t Say a Word,” which were made into films. In my opinion he’s a terrific writer, and although his novels are generally classified as “thrillers,” they aren’t “just thirllers”; they invariably dig deep into culture (especially regarding sterotypes), relationships and, yes, politics.
The most pertinent of his books to this event is probably “Empire of Lies,” in which a man (a born-again Christian with a sordid past) gets caught up in a moral dilemma concerning a group of Muslims who might–or might not–be planning a terrorist attack. How to be sure? In the end, the book turns out to really be about individual responsibility and morality and the effects of religious and political stereotypes on us all.
I’ve heard Klavan speak as a writer, and he was eloquent, intelligent and very amusing (just like his books). Although it would take considerable work to convince me that America is truly a Christian nation, I’d certainly be interested in what he has to say on the topic.
I could understand protesting were any student being compelled to attend Klavan’s talk at this little Young Republican soirée. But as long as attendance is strictly voluntary, what the hell business is it of anybody what speaker anyone else wants to listen to?
It neither picks their pocket nor breaks their leg.