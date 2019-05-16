Ducklings in a sink

In response to Trump’s new immigration plan, whose details I don’t know except that even Republicans don’t like it, I give you four parts of “Ducklings in a Sink”, courtesy of reader Amy. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!

Part 1 doesn’t have sound, but the other parts do. For some reason I find these videos very soothing.

Look at those stubby little wings!

 

 

One Comment

  Barry Lyons
    Posted May 16, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    Love how they need a little push to get out. I can see why: It’s difficult to get a purchase on the slippery stainless steel.

    Yes, soothing. I find many animal videos soothing, especially those where nothing is happening (like seeing a majestic lion just taking in the breeze).

