In response to Trump’s new immigration plan, whose details I don’t know except that even Republicans don’t like it, I give you four parts of “Ducklings in a Sink”, courtesy of reader Amy. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME!
Part 1 doesn’t have sound, but the other parts do. For some reason I find these videos very soothing.
Look at those stubby little wings!
Love how they need a little push to get out. I can see why: It’s difficult to get a purchase on the slippery stainless steel.
Yes, soothing. I find many animal videos soothing, especially those where nothing is happening (like seeing a majestic lion just taking in the breeze).