Wednesday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the Ides of May: Wednesday, May 15, 2019. It’s National Chocolate Chip Day, but of course you don’t eat them on your own (unless you’re stoned). It’s also International Conscientious Objectors Day, which I’ll celebrate because I was one.

The big news is of course the odious Alabama abortion bill, but we’ll get to that soon. In the meantime, Matthew calls to our attention the birthday of geneticist Mary Lyon, who discovered X-chromosome inactivation in mammals (including us, of course), which explains the patterns of calico and tortoiseshell cats in the picture below.

X-chromosome inactivation, the genetic process that leads to coloration like calico or tortoiseshell cats, was discovered by Mary Lyon FRS. Lyon was born #OnThisDay in 1925 pic.twitter.com/Cg2TMNA8MB — The Royal Society (@royalsociety) May 15, 2019

On this day in 1536, Anne Boleyn, Queen of England, was tried and convicted of treason, adultery, and incest. She was condemned to death and executed on May 19. In 1618, Kepler confirmed the third law of planetary motion (which he’d previously rejected): “The square of the orbital period of a planet is directly proportional to the cube of the semi-major axis of its orbit.” Got that?

On May 15, 1648, the Treaty of Westphalia was signed, ending the European Wars of Religion and the Thirty Years War. On this day in 1776, the Fifth Virginia Convention told its delegation to the Continental Congress to propose a resolution about becoming independent from Great Britain. This was the precursor to the Declaration of Independence.

On May 15, 1817, according to Wikipedia, occurred the “opening of the first private mental health hospital in the United States, the Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of Their Reason (now Friends Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania).” What a name! In 1869, the National Woman’s Suffrage Association was formed by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

On May 15, 1905, the city of Las Vegas was founded when 110 acres of what would become its downtown were auctioned off. It was incorporated as a city six years later, and now it’s the weirdest city in the U.S.

On this day in 1928, Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in the Walt Disney cartoon “Plane Crazy“. Here’s the cartoon: Mickey appears 32 seconds in, but note the assiduous duck before that:

On this day in 1941, Joe DiMaggio began a hitting streak that would last for 56 consecutive games. It’s the longest hitting streak in modern baseball, with Pete Rose’s 44-game streak in 1978 coming second. Here’s a four-minute video about the streak, which experts say is one baseball record that may never be broken:

On this day in 1948, when the British Mandate for Palestine expired, Israel was invaded by Egypt, Transjordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, beginning the 1948 Arab-Israeli War. Remember that, ye Israel haters! And on May 15, 1963, the final launch of the Mercury Mission, Mercury-Atlas 9, carrying astronaut Gordon Cooper, did 22 orbits of Earth in 34 hours. This was the last time an American astronaut went into space alone.

On this day in 1972, Alabama governor George Wallace was shot (and paralyzed) in Laurel, Maryland while campaigning for President. Finally, for you footie fans, it was on this day in 2004 that Arsenal F.C. went unbeaten in an entire English Premier League campaign (38 games), claiming (along with Preston North End F.C.) the title of The Invincibles.

Notables born on this day include L. Frank Baum (1856), Pierre Curie (1859, Nobel Laureate), Arthur Schnitzler (1862), Katherine Anne Porter (1890), Mikhail Bulgakov (1891), Richard J. Daley (1902), Eddy Arnold (1918), Mary F. Lyon (1925), Jasper Johns (1930), Brian Eno (1948), and Jamie-Lynn Sigler (1981).

Those who expired on May 15 include Emily Dickinson (1886), Edward Hopper (1967), June Carter Cash (2003), Jerry Falwell (2007, almost buried in a matchbox), and Carlos Fuentes (2012).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is acting out a Biblical story:

A: Why are you looking back? Hili: Because they say: “Don’t look back”, but what if a pillar of salt is chasing you?

In Polish:

Ja: Czemu się tak oglądasz?

Hili: Bo mówili, żeby się nie oglądać za siebie, a co będzie jeśli jakiś słup soli zacznie mnie gonić?

And nearby, on the site of his future home, Leon enjoys the Spring with Elzbieta:

Leon: And so we are sitting here—it’s Spring.

A Non Sequitur cartoon sent by reader Rick:

From Facebook:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie.

From Heather Hastie. The first is 4.5-minute spoof interview with Melania Trump. It’s a bit mean-spirited, what with mocking her grammar and blaming the whole Trump mess on her. But the song is good.

This amazing plastic robot, which grows a huge tentacle, has all kinds of practical applications:

A robot inspired by vines can grow 25,000 times its original size pic.twitter.com/Pn24kunUoS — Mashable (@mashable) May 11, 2019

Heather says to be sure to read the whole thread. It shows the transformation of an ordinary man into #CatDad!

Trying to adjust to the catshit crazy reality of going upstairs to grab a jumper but instead finding a cat and 4 kittens. Am I dad now? — Paris Zarcilla (@ParisZarcilla) May 30, 2018

From reader Barry. You think atheists are maligned in the U.S.? Look at what happens in Egypt!

This poor Atheist guy who got humiliated on a TV show in Egypt was forced to flee the country after getting death threats. He has now moved to Germany.

Just listen to these idiots. Egypt still live in the Dark Ages with no hope in sight.

Read more here > https://t.co/r9v6z2WJ1e pic.twitter.com/iCUYkFwJxk — The Caring Atheist (@Caring_Atheist) May 14, 2019

Tweets from Grania. The first one shows what a real cat lover would do:

Someone on my road has a cat face hole in their glazing so their cat can look through pic.twitter.com/Kx06uqNiyb — Ash (@ashley_rocher) May 13, 2019

Why are these “sacrifices” comparable? Of course the guy is a Republican. . .

"There will be some sacrifice on the part of Americans, I grant you that. But also that sacrifice is pretty minimal compared to the sacrifices that our soldiers make overseas that are fallen heroes or laid to rest," @SenTomCotton on trade war with China pic.twitter.com/lqlEZtaeBs — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) May 13, 2019

OMG: who could be seduced by this??

Barry demonstrates his simple, yet effective seduction technique. pic.twitter.com/WaAlzoEruw — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) May 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Be sure to see the original video, which is here.

“I genuinely couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” https://t.co/JwzmbULqSC — The Dodo (@dodo) May 14, 2019

Only in Australia: a big honking spider takes a feathertail glider: a marsupial gliding “possum”:

Twitter #wildoz geniuses: what kind of spider can capture and devour a feathertail glider? Specifically, who is this furry and magnificent beast?! Found on my sister's property about 1/2 hour inland from Coffs Harbour… @dieterhochuli @LizyLowe pic.twitter.com/7xlDapBNGC — Kylie Soanes (@kyliesoanes) May 14, 2019

OK, zoomed in this gives you a better angle on the spider. They didn't want to get to close and disturb it – they figured it had worked pretty hard for the win…Apparently fed for 2 days straight. pic.twitter.com/P1axecyslF — Kylie Soanes (@kyliesoanes) May 14, 2019