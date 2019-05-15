It’s been a while since I’ve featured the photos of Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here), but we have a doozy today: a bunch of beautiful photos of a beautiful animal: the red fox (Vulpes vulpes). As you see, wild ones come in different colors. Colin’s notes are only the sentence below; I asked about locations, and he’s keeping it a secret to protect the foxes.

Here’s another batch of photos, but this time it’s Red Foxes!

I love this photo of a kit staring at a bee:

This color chart from Deviant Art, made by CJC NightFox, says there are three colors of wild red foxes, and many more in the domesticated breeds. We seem to have red, silver, and crosses in the photos above.