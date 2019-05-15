It’s been a while since I’ve featured the photos of Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here), but we have a doozy today: a bunch of beautiful photos of a beautiful animal: the red fox (Vulpes vulpes). As you see, wild ones come in different colors. Colin’s notes are only the sentence below; I asked about locations, and he’s keeping it a secret to protect the foxes.
Here’s another batch of photos, but this time it’s Red Foxes!
I love this photo of a kit staring at a bee:
This color chart from Deviant Art, made by CJC NightFox, says there are three colors of wild red foxes, and many more in the domesticated breeds. We seem to have red, silver, and crosses in the photos above.
Beautiful set – the bee pic is exceptional!
Can’t we at least know the general country/region?
I don’t know it and even if I did I have to protect the foxes. If Colin wants to give a general answer, he’ll do so here.
These were taken in the western US.
Thanks!
Great photos!
Those are simply amazing!
Really first class photos.
Excellent photos.
In the UK foxes may vary a little in their fur colouring but we do not get anything like the range of variants shown in the chart here. I wonder why it should be more variable in some regions than others?
Bigger populations ; wider range of environments. For starters.
Those are wonderful pictures, and I am sure they are the fruits of an enormous investment of time, energy,and patience. We’re lucky to have people like Colin connecting us to the lives of these beautiful animals.
+1
Foxes are truly beautiful beasties. Hard to pick a favorite here…maybe the wrestling match with the black one on her back.
Wonderful!
Only two comments:
1. Wow..!!
2. I am jealous. I have foxes visiting my property from time to time and have seen some variation in fur colour. But nothing like this (yet).
Those are seriously cute and adorable foxes.
Unless you are the rabbit, of course.
+ 1
Beautiful shots, Colin!