It’s been a while since I’ve featured the photos of Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here), but we have a doozy today: a bunch of beautiful photos of a beautiful animal: the red fox (Vulpes vulpes). As you see, wild ones come in different colors. Colin’s notes are only the sentence below; I asked about locations, and he’s keeping it a secret to protect the foxes.

Here’s another batch of photos, but this time it’s Red Foxes!

I love this photo of a kit staring at a bee:

 

This color chart from Deviant Art, made by CJC NightFox, says there are three colors of wild red foxes, and many more in the domesticated breeds. We seem to have red, silver, and crosses in the photos above.

19 Comments

  ThyroidPlanet
    

    Beautiful set – the bee pic is exceptional!

    Reply
  GBJames
    

    Can’t we at least know the general country/region?

    Reply
    whyevolutionistrue
      

      I don’t know it and even if I did I have to protect the foxes. If Colin wants to give a general answer, he’ll do so here.

      Reply
    Colin
      

      These were taken in the western US.

      Reply
  Charles Sawicki
    

    Great photos!

    Reply
  Mark Sturtevant
    

    Those are simply amazing!

    Reply
  Randall Schenck
    

    Really first class photos.

    Reply
  Dragon
    

    Excellent photos.

    Reply
  Jonathan Wallace
    

    In the UK foxes may vary a little in their fur colouring but we do not get anything like the range of variants shown in the chart here. I wonder why it should be more variable in some regions than others?

    Reply
    gravelinspector-Aidan
      

      Bigger populations ; wider range of environments. For starters.

      Reply
  Lou Jost
    

    Those are wonderful pictures, and I am sure they are the fruits of an enormous investment of time, energy,and patience. We’re lucky to have people like Colin connecting us to the lives of these beautiful animals.

    Reply
  rickflick
    

    Foxes are truly beautiful beasties. Hard to pick a favorite here…maybe the wrestling match with the black one on her back.

    Reply
  Yakaru
    

    Wonderful!

    Reply
  Garry VanGelderen
    

    Only two comments:
    1. Wow..!!
    2. I am jealous. I have foxes visiting my property from time to time and have seen some variation in fur colour. But nothing like this (yet).

    Reply
  TJR
    

    Those are seriously cute and adorable foxes.

    Unless you are the rabbit, of course.

    Reply
  jblilie
    

    Beautiful shots, Colin!

    Reply

