Keas play with snowballs

Here’s a video of my favorite volant (flying ) parrot playing with snowballs, one of which is a camera-snowball. (My favorite parrot of all is the flightless kakapo, also from New Zealand).

Keas (Nestor notabilis) are the world’s only alpine parrots. They’re wickedly smart and curious, and also destructive, prone to strip chrome and rubber from cars. I once spent a whole day sitting in front of the cafe in Arthur’s Pass, New Zealand, trying to see one, only to finally succeed on the bus trip back to my hostel (the story is here).

All Kiwis love keas, and Heather Hastie sent me the video. Watch these birds enjoy themselves, and be sure to watch all the way to the end.