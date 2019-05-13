Please send me any good wildlife photos you have, as I am fretting over the lowering level of my photo tank. Thanks!

Today we have some photos by Joe Dickinson, whose captions are indented:

Here is a second set from Tomales Bay/Point Reyes. [JAC: see first set here.] I think these are least sandpipers (Calidris minutilla) because my Sibley guide says that is the only small sandpiper with greenish (rather than black) legs, although I see them as more yellow. I’m not sure why they are clumped together so tightly. This is only part of a much larger clump.

This is a loon of the genus Gavia but, again, I can’t pin down the species.

I’m pretty sure this is a female Anna’s hummingbird (Calypte anna).

This raccoon (Procyon lotor) stared me down from within a trash can he had overturned.

Here are two shots of a turkey vulture (Cathartes aura), sunning its wings in the first one.

Here are a mule deer (Odocoileus hemionus) doe and fawn lying in grass near a cliff that drops down to the beach.

And a mule deer buck watching carefully as I opened the car window and poked my camera out.

This is a moon jelly (Aurelia aurita) that we could see just about under the porch of a cabin we had rented on Tomales Bay. As we told friends: “It’s on stilts, over the water, overlooking the San Andreas fault (which runs out to sea via Tomales Bay). What’s not to like?”

I’ve often tried to catch brown pelicans (Pelecanus occidentalis) in flight. This is one of my more successful efforts. I believe it’s from the porch of that same cabin.

Finally, I little illustration of entropy in action, a picturesque beached fishing boat taken in 2015 and again this year. Notice how much greener the hills are this year, evidence that California officially is no longer in drought (for now).