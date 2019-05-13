National Geographic’s geese breed; goslings escorted to nearby pond

Continuing on with less desirable but still nice waterfowl, we have this video, sent by reader Michael, of a family of Canada geese (Branta canadensis) who nest on a window ledge at the National Geographic building in Washington, D.C. As with the geese on my campus that nest on the roof of the Chemistry Building, they have to be escorted to water. (Here our young ones are caged on the roof immediately after hatching and carried to the pond by Fish & Wildlife, with the parents following along). Our geese left Botany pond (a mercy for the ducks), and I don’t know where they went, but these ones found a home in a nearby lake.

