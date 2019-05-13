Monday: Quackie duck report

The good news (it’s all good) is that all ten ducklings are alive and thriving, and are frisking about in the warmer weather. They’re eating well, too, and mom has gotten a bit tamer so it’s easier to feed them. I’ll have a longer report with videos and pictures in a day or two, but here are two teasers:
The gang’s all here (ten—count them—ten ducklings):
Nap time!
The wee ones:
And an angry-looking duckling swimming towards me.
What cute little critters.
I especially like the image of the duckling giving you a look over. Seems it might have an aim in mind. T really liked the symmetry of the critter and its reflection.
Thanks (and thanks, too, for the analytics on the evolution of a bird as interpreted by the press.)
That’s a relative of a T. rex. T. rex had a fairly close relative which lived in semi-aquatic conditions, ate crocodiles and things.Spinosaurus. Big brute, probably bigger than T.rex, if more lightly built.
I’d keep a close eye on those theropod dinosaurs if I were you. Don’t let them get you cornered.
Your photos are all wonderful, Jerry.
Feed them and they will come. I wonder what happens when Honey appears with her ducklings?
You ask me, Gregory and Jerry shining up to Katie and her brood while Honey is away is like Catherine forsaking Heathcliff to marry Edgar Linton in Wuthering Heights. 🙂
Since there are ten of them, I propose naming them a sequential order of Downing Streets. From 1 Downing Street all the way up to 10 Downing Street. However, make sure to have them draw lots to see which one gets the lucky 10 so that they don’t get into arguments.
Delightful pics!
Just wondering what’s happened to Honey?
When did Honey show up last year? Anyone remember?
🦆CUTE🐣
I believe that, when you saw the last duckling, your knees started to shiver.
That is a lot of ducklings. Botany pond is good for ducks. Next year will be crazy.