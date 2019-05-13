Monday: Quackie duck report

The good news (it’s all good) is that all ten ducklings are alive and thriving, and are frisking about in the warmer weather. They’re eating well, too, and mom has gotten a bit tamer so it’s easier to feed them. I’ll have a longer report with videos and pictures in a day or two, but here are two teasers:

The gang’s all here (ten—count them—ten ducklings):

Nap time!

The wee ones:

And an angry-looking duckling swimming towards me.

12 Comments

  1. ed hessler
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 2:47 pm | Permalink

    What cute little critters.

    I especially like the image of the duckling giving you a look over. Seems it might have an aim in mind. T really liked the symmetry of the critter and its reflection.

    Thanks (and thanks, too, for the analytics on the evolution of a bird as interpreted by the press.)

    Reply
  2. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 2:58 pm | Permalink

    That’s a relative of a T. rex. T. rex had a fairly close relative which lived in semi-aquatic conditions, ate crocodiles and things.Spinosaurus. Big brute, probably bigger than T.rex, if more lightly built.
    I’d keep a close eye on those theropod dinosaurs if I were you. Don’t let them get you cornered.

    Reply
  3. Smokedpaprika
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 2:59 pm | Permalink

    Your photos are all wonderful, Jerry.

    Reply
  4. CAS
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    Feed them and they will come. I wonder what happens when Honey appears with her ducklings?

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted May 13, 2019 at 3:48 pm | Permalink

      You ask me, Gregory and Jerry shining up to Katie and her brood while Honey is away is like Catherine forsaking Heathcliff to marry Edgar Linton in Wuthering Heights. 🙂

      Reply
  5. Roger
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 3:41 pm | Permalink

    Since there are ten of them, I propose naming them a sequential order of Downing Streets. From 1 Downing Street all the way up to 10 Downing Street. However, make sure to have them draw lots to see which one gets the lucky 10 so that they don’t get into arguments.

    Reply
  6. rickflick
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 3:58 pm | Permalink

    Delightful pics!

    Reply
  7. Marilyn
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 4:15 pm | Permalink

    Just wondering what’s happened to Honey?

    Reply
    • Glenda Palmer
      Posted May 13, 2019 at 7:01 pm | Permalink

      When did Honey show up last year? Anyone remember?

      Reply
  8. Mark R.
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    🦆CUTE🐣

    Reply
  9. mayamarkov
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 5:28 pm | Permalink

    I believe that, when you saw the last duckling, your knees started to shiver.

    Reply
  10. darwinwins
    Posted May 13, 2019 at 7:16 pm | Permalink

    That is a lot of ducklings. Botany pond is good for ducks. Next year will be crazy.

    Reply

