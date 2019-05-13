Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, May 13, 2019, and National Apple Pie Day. If you’re near a Costco, pick up a huge one for only ten bucks; it’ll feed at least ten people. It’s also International Hummus Day for those of you who abjure sweets. And, in Dorset, England, it’s Abbotsbury Garland Day.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) celebrates the life of Georgios Papanikolaou, born on this day in 1883 (died 1962), a Greek cytologist who invented the “Pap smear” (didn’t you wonder where the name came from?). He discovered that one could detect uterine and cervical cancer cells in a swab as early as 1928 (he’d moved to the U.S. by then), but the technique wasn’t widely adopted until the 1940s. And here’s his photo:

On this day in 1787, the “First Fleet,” commanded by Captain Arthur Philip, left Portsmouth, England; it consisted of eleven ships full of convicts sent to establish a penal colony in Australia. In 1830, Ecuador gained independence from Gran Colombia. On May 13, 1912, the precursor of the Royal Air Force, the Royal Flying Corps, was established in the UK.

On this day in 1917, three Portuguese children reported their first sighting of Our Lady of Fátima in Fátima. Here are the kids who perpetrated the scam:

And a newspaper reporting the sighting, along with the credulous worshiping during one of the several reported appearances of Mary:

One this day in 1940, the German army crossed the Meuse, beginning its conquest of France. On that same day, Winston Churchill gave his famous “blood, toil, tears, and sweat” speech to the House of Commons, and Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands fled to Great Britain while Princess Juliana and her children fled to Canada. On May 13, 1958, Richard Nixon’s car was attacked by anti-American protestors when he visited Caracas, Venezuela (I remember that!). On the same day, according to Wikipedia, ” Ben Carlin [became] the first (and only) person to circumnavigate the world by amphibious vehicle, having travelled over 17,000 kilometres (11,000 mi) by sea and 62,000 kilometres (39,000 mi) by land during a ten-year journey.”

Finally, on May 13, 1995, 33-year-old British climber Alison Hargreaves became the first woman to summit Everest without the aid of oxygen or Sherpas. (She died in an accident on K2 that same year, living by her motto, “It is better to have lived one day as a tiger than a thousand days as a sheep.” Indeed!)

Notables born on this day include Maria Theresa (1717), Arthur Sullivan (1842), Georges Braque (1882), Joe Louis (1914), Jim Jones (1931), Bruce Chatwin (1940), Ritchie Valens (1941), Stevie Wonder (1950), Stephen Colbert (1964), and Lena Dunham (1986).

Here’s Braque with his kitty (artists seem to like Siamese cats):

Those who passed away on May 13 include Cyrus McCormick (1884), Sholem Aleichem (1916), Fridtjof Nansen (1930), Gary Cooper (1961), Dan Blocker (1972), Mickey Spillane (1977), Chet Baker (1988), Joyce Brothers (2013), and Margot Kidder (2018).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili plays Hamlet on the stairs:

A: Are you going up or down? Hili: That is the question: to go up or down?

From Facebook:

And another from Facebook:

I made a tweet! (The other day we had a tweet about a speeding pigeon caught by police cameras, but this is a speedy DUCK!)

Duck in Switzerland caught by police cameras going 52 km per hour in a 30 km per hour zone. I'd say that's reckless flying.https://t.co/AtJJDxzbsC — Jerry Coyne (@Evolutionistrue) May 12, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. The caption tells all:

A muscovy duck with a troubled past and nothing left to lose. pic.twitter.com/ndgJbg6nC9 — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) December 8, 2016

From reader Blue—who informs me that she used to be a truck-stop waitress (and that truckers are awesome tippers)—we have a trucker cat. Sound on!

Meet the Montreal trucker who rides with his cat, Pouces—from Newfoundland to British Columbia 🇨🇦 “The best thing that's ever happened to me” 🐱pic.twitter.com/lVr9M6GyiD — Kelly Canuck🍁 (@KellyCanuckTO) May 11, 2019

From reader Barry: Maajid Nawaz gets threatened by Pakistan four years after he posts a Jesus and Mo cartoon:

Twitter’s formally informed me Pakistani authorities notified them that the above violates Pakistan’s blasphemy law. Punishment for this in Pakistan is death. I’m Pakistani origin & visit family there. Twitter has a moral duty to tell me who precisely is trying to have me killed pic.twitter.com/OiyZh2hQy4 — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) May 12, 2019

Tweets from Grania. Look at these crafty and thieving cats!

No wonder there's always food missing from the fridge. pic.twitter.com/vi185VTmUZ — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) May 12, 2019

Instead of fat-shaming these obese bears, we should fat-praise them, for they’ll have plenty of reserves to get through hibernation:

'These pix capture most impressive 'pre-hibernation' bears that I've ever met on shores of Kurilskoye Lake. In autumn you just need a quick glance to know how good was this bear in catching fish', writes Liana Varavskaya from South-Kamchatka Nature Reserve who took the pictures pic.twitter.com/yahnE5blum — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) May 12, 2019

Yes, this perfectly captures universities’ concept of “inclusivity”:

Leunig is mad but has captured the zeitgeist here. pic.twitter.com/qs0AoiCKxv — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) May 11, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I have no idea why this is that puzzling:

The Sunset Limited backing out of the station in Houston so it can pull into the other station track instead. (Why? I have no idea.) pic.twitter.com/9H6v7KelZ4 — Christof Spieler (@christofspieler) May 12, 2019

Sheep may safely graze, while cats may softly laze:

This is a case of mis-phoresis:

Backed the wrong horse: Triungulins of Meloe on a robberfly (Dioctria). The hosts of Meloe are solitary bees of the genera Andrena, Colletes, Eucera, Halictus and others. With their hosts the larvae can be carried into their nests and develop there.#Meloidae #Asilidae pic.twitter.com/bnSzNohbCl — Hans Pohl (@hans_pohl) May 12, 2019

And a badass wild dog plays dead:

#NeverSeenBefore: Some lucky guests from Somalisa Camp, Hwange National Park, saw this incredible sighting! A lioness stalks and takes hold of a wild dog by the scruff of his neck, but then something happens that we don't expect…#VisitZimbabwe #Lion #Wilddog pic.twitter.com/BrfamFemYY — African Bush Camps (@BushCampsAfrica) May 7, 2019